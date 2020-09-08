The London Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About in 2021

London — and its hospitality industry — is some way from a return to its pre-pandemic order. But one sign of a semblance of normality having resumed is the steady flow of new opening announcements, many of which were on course to arrive in 2020 but whose timelines were interrupted by the coronavirus crisis. With the caveat that these dates are subject to change, here’s the definitive list of notable upcoming openings in 2021, in order of anticipated launch. This list will be updated constantly.

OCTOBER 2021

Rita’s

Address: 49 Lexington Street, Soho W1F 9AP

Key people: Missy Flynn and Gabe Pryce

What to expect: The next iteration of Rita’s, the much-loved, irreverent, and peripatetic restaurant and wine bar from Flynn and Pryce.

Projected opening: 19 October 2021

Address: 1 Surrey Street, Temple WC2R 2ND

Key people: Frieze co-founders Amanda Sharp and Matthew Slotover

What to expect: An “expansive garden terrace,” with a menu centred around delicate grill cookery.

Projected opening: 19 October 2021

Address: 10-11 D’Arblay Street, Soho W1F 8DS

Key people: Paul Matteucci

What to expect: A new lease (of life) for the cherished, Umbrian-influenced restaurant which was forced from its original premises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Projected opening: 19 October 2021

Vergine Maria

Address: 15 St. Mary’s Road, Ealing W5 5RA

Key people: Pasquale Chionchio and Angelo Ambrosio

What to expect: Vegan pizza and other dishes from the founders of Santa Maria, taking over its original restaurant.

Projected opening: October 2021

Address: 55 Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch EC2A 3HP

Key people: Edson and Natalie Diaz-Fuentes

What to expect: A return to Shoreditch for this modern Mexican restaurant, focussed on tacos and larger sharing dishes like barbacoa.

Projected opening: October 2021

Address: 21 - 25 Lonsdale Road, Queen’s Park NW6 6RA

Key people: The team behind popular Levantine restaurant Berber and Q

What to expect: A more “grown-up” restaurant than Berber and Q with similar influences, according to the founders.

Projected opening: October 2021

Address: 49-51 Curtain Road, Shoreditch EC2A 3PT

Key people: Chris Leach and David Carter

What to expect: New dishes in the pasta and charcuterie repertoire, including a striking snuffed pig snout.

Projected opening: October 2021

Address: 5 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia W1T 1RE

Key people: Founder Nisha Katona.

What to expect: A wide-ranging menu of Indian “street food” which has proved popular across several U.K. cities.

Projected opening: October 2021

LATER 2021

Address: Vyner Street, Hackney E2 9DG

Key people: Mitshel Ibrahim, chef-owner of the original Ombra.

What to expect: A pasta and charcuterie production site that will be open to the public for pastries, soups, and Roman pizza, in the vein of London Fields favourite E5 Bakehouse.

Projected opening: November 2021

Address: 12 New Quebec Street, Marylebone W1H 7RP

Key people: Daisuke Hayashi, of two decades’ training at one of the world’s foremost kaiseki restaurants, Kikunoi Honten in Kyoto.

What to expect: Kaiseki mastery from one of its most expert practitioners.

Projected opening: December 2021

2022

Address: 103 — 105 New Oxford Street, WC2H 8LH

Key people: JKS Restaurants, the group behind Gymkhana, Trishna, Hoppers, Bao, Lyle’s, and many of the capital’s most successful restaurants.

What to expect: An entirely new suite of restaurants and kitchens for the site formerly known as Arcade Food Theatre.

Projected opening: January 2022

Address: 66 Great Suffolk Street, Southwark SE1 0BL

Key people: Akwasi Brenya-Mensa

What to expect: A self-consciously pan-African restaurant, designed to provoke conversation and cross-pollination between different cultural disciplines.

Projected opening: January 2022

Address: Henrietta Street, Covent Garden WC2E 8QH

Key people: Gordon Ker’s group

What to expect: Incredible steak, brilliant Sunday roasts, accompanied by the crispiest dripping-fried chips.

Projected opening: 2022

Address: 1 Bateman’s Buildings, Soho W1D 3EN

Key people: Jeremy King and Chris Corbin of The Wolseley, The Delaunay, et alia

What to expect: A huge seafood restaurant in the heart of Soho, in the affordable luxury guise that the duo do so well.

Projected opening: 2022

Address: 8-10 Pollen St, Mayfair, W1S 1NQ

Key people: Restaurateur Jason Atherton

What to expect: Next door to Atherton’s flagship site, Pollen Street Social, this 16-seater restaurant will not open with ambitions for Michelin stars, according to him.

Projected opening: 2022