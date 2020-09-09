London’s Recently Opened Restaurants

London — and its hospitality industry — is still some way from a return to its pre-pandemic order. But one sign of a semblance of normality having resumed is the steady flow of new openings, many of whom’s timelines were interrupted by the novel coronavirus crisis. Keep track of all the recently opened restaurants in London, by month, below.

OCTOBER 2021

Address: 39-41 Leather Lane, Holborn EC1N 7TJ

Key people: The Sabbo brothers, behind Balady and Balady Alaesh in Temple Fortune.

What to expect: Some of the outright best falafel, sabich, and chips in the city.

Opened: 11 October 2021

Address: 20 Greek Street, Soho W1D 4DU

Key people: Harneet Baweja and Devina Seth

What to expect: A third modern Indian restaurant for the buzzy group.

Opened: 8 October 2021

﻿Jolene

Address: 16 Essex Road, The Angel N1 8LN

Key people: Jeremie Cometto-Lingenheim and David Gingell of Jolene, Westerns Laundry, et al

What to expect: A satellite bakery from the Newington Green hit.

Opened: 2 October 2021

SEPTEMBER 2021

Address: 36 — 37 Greenhill Rents, Cowcross Street, Farringdon EC1M 6BN

Key people: Russell Norman, formerly of Polpo

What to expect: A loosely Tuscan restaurant from the small plates pioneer, intending to function as a canteen by day and a dolled up restaurant by night.

Opened: 30 September 2021

Address: 49 Maddox Street, Mayfair W1S 2PQ

Key people: Rohit Ghai, of Kutir

What to expect: A big-ticket iteration of the food of Madhya Pradesh, split between sharing plates and tasting menus.

Opened: 29 September 2021

Address: 323 Acton Mews, Haggerston E8 4DN

Key people: Chef Seb Myers (formerly Snackbar and P. Franco), club manager Sarah Papadimitriou (formerly Laughing Heart and Mãos) and Jonathan Alphandery, wine collector and Planque owner.

What to expect: “A wine drinker’s clubhouse,” with a focus on natural and low-intervention styles with a 40-cover modern French-leaning restaurant.

Opened: 29 September 2021

Address: The Park Tower Knightsbridge, 101 Knightsbridge, SW1X 7RN

Key people: Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae

What to expect: Theatrically-served food, Instagrammable experiences and expensive cuts of meat.

Opened: 22 September 2021

Address: Great Scotland Yard Hotel, 3-5 Great Scotland Yard, Westminster SW1A 2HN

Key people: Niklas Ekstedt of Michelin-starred Ekstedt in Stockholm, Sweden.

What to expect: Faintly anachronistic old-Nordic cooking over fire.

Opened: 17 September 2021

Address: 28 Brewer Street, Soho W1F 0SR

Key people: Omar Shah and Florence Mae Maglanoc of Maginhawa Group

What to expect: A continuation of the winning Filipino-Japanese ramen hailing from Kentish Town.

Opened: 15 September 2021

Address: 12 Broadway Market Mews, Hackney E8 4TS

Key people: Koya co-founders Shuko Oda and John Devitt.

What to expect: A noodle bar geared towards takeaway and outdoor dining, with a standing counter.

Opened: 13 September 2021

Address: 42 North Audley Street, Mayfair W1K 6ZR

Key people: Chet Sharma, development chef at JKS Restaurants, which is backing the opening

What to expect: A fine-dining restaurant with its top button undone, based on grill cookery and small plates.

Opened: ﻿9 September 2021

﻿Cave Cuvée

Address: 250 Bethnal Green Road

Key people: Brodie Meah and Max Venning

What to expect: A low-intervention wine shop and deli, with a “hidden” wine cave inspired by those venues in Paris.

Opened: 3 September 2021

Address: 337 Acton Mews, Haggerston E8 4EF

Key people: Alex Hunter, Leo Carreira

What to expect: Inventively luxurious seafood cookery from Carreira come September, and a top-class fishmonger.

Opened: 1 September 2021

AUGUST 2021

Address: 77 Dean Street, Soho W1D 3SH

Key people: The de Visscher family.

What to expect: A London debut for a Dutch seafood chain that specialises in towering seafood platters and plenty of wine.

Opened: 28 August 2021

Address: Canal Place, 32 Andrews Road, Hackney E8 4HL

Key people: Max Rocha, formerly of the River Cafe

What to expect: Simple, unfussy cooking from the Anna Tobias / 40 Maltby Street / Rochelle Canteen playbook, with a Continental vibe.

Opened: 19 August 2021

Address: 63 Exmouth Market, Clerkenwell EC1R 4SA

Key people: Manuel de los Santos and Xavier Albarez

What to expect: A treasure trove of Spanish cured meats, raw milk cheeses, natural wines, tinned fish, and crisps.

Opened: 17 August 2021

Address: 7-8 Market Place, Oxford Circus W1W 8AG

Key people: MJMK, the group behind piri piri chicken slingers Casa do Frango and upscale Mexican restaurant Kol

What to expect: Cuban-ish food from Tātā Eatery and a whole load of rum cocktails.

Opened: 16 August 2021

Address: The Treehouse Hotel, 14 - 15 Langham Place, Fitzrovia W1B 2QS

Key people: Nancy Silverton

What to expect: A long-expected U.K. debut for the legendary Californian chef and baker.

Opened: 12 August 2021

Address: 24 Clerkenwell Green, Clerkenwell EC1R 0NA

Key people: Florence Knight and Jonny Gent

What to expect: A pastel-hued European restaurant in a cracked, faded, glamorous dining room.

Opened: 11 August 2021

Address: 77 Brewer Street, Soho W1F 9ZN

Key people: Wonderland Restaurant Group, run by James Bulmer, formerly of Heston Blumenthal’s three-Michelin-starred Fat Duck in Bray.

What to expect: A DC Universe [yes] themed [yup] multiverse [indeed] restaurant.

Opened: 10 August 2021

Address: 781 Leytonstone High Street, Bushwood E11 4QS

Key people: Chef Biago, formerly of Pizza Pilgrims, and restaurateur Gianluca Colini

What to expect: Chewy Neapolitan-style pizza in E11

Opened: 6 August 2021

JULY 2021

The Dusty Knuckle Haringey

Address: 429 Green Lanes, Haringey N4 1HA

Key people: The team behind the original Dusty Knuckle in Dalston

What to expect: Loaded sandwiches, morning buns, potato sourdough, and pizza nights.

Opened: 31 July 2021

Sucre

Address: 47 Great Marlborough Street, Soho W1F 7JP

Key people: Fernando Trocca, of Sucre Buenos Aires, and bartender Tato Giavanonni

What to expect: An Argentinian-ish melding of live fire cooking and modish ingredients, including a scallop tiradito; an ox cheek quesadilla; and Iberico pork matambre.

Opened: 27 July 2021

Bellefields

Address: 19 Bellefields Road, Ferndale, Brixton SW9 9UH

Key people: The Department Store studios and chef James Mathieson

What to expect: A pan-Mediterranean restaurant and bar with a courtyard for outdoor dining.

Opened: 26 July 2021

Marugame Udon

Address: 1 — 3 Widegate Street, Spitalfields E1 7ES

Key people: One of the world’s largest udon noodle and tempura specialists.

What to expect: Sanuki udon boiled off to order, in myriad variations.

Opened: 26 July 2021

﻿Jolene

Address: 67 Redchurch Street, Shoreditch E2 7DJ

Key people: Jeremie Cometto-Lingenheim and David Gingell of Jolene, Westerns Laundry, et al

What to expect: A satellite bakery from the Newington Green hit.

Opened: 24 July 2021

The Pem

Address: Conrad London Hotel, 22-28 Broadway, St. James’s SW1H 0BH

Key people: Sally Abé, Laetizia Keating, and Emma Underwood

What to expect: Abé’s version of contemporary British cooking in an art-deco space.

Opened: 20 July 2021

Address: 98 Westbourne Grove, Notting Hill W2 5RU

Key people: The team behind the NYC brunch fave.

What to expect: Some very famous praline pancakes and more breezy all-day fare.

Opened: 19 July 2021

Address: 1 Redchurch Street, Shoreditch E2 7DJ

Key people: Erchen Chang, Shing Tat Chung, and Wai Ting Chung

What to expect: A new iteration for London’s slickest restaurant group, with a license for music and cinema promising ... Music and cinema alongside Taiwanese beef noodle soup.

Opened: 8 July 2021

Address: 15 Henrietta Street, Covent Garden WC2E 8QG

Key people: Big Mamma Group, of maximalist Italian restaurants Gloria and Circolo Popolare

What to expect: A “church” vibe, but the kind of church that has sixty centimetre ice cream cakes.

Opened: 2 July 2021

﻿Ottolenghi Marylebone

Address: 63 Marylebone Lane, Marylebone W1U 2RA

Key people: Yotam Ottolenghi

What to expect: A light, bright deli-restaurant serving colourful dishes speckled with the flavours of pomegranate, sumac, za’atar, and more.

Openied: 1 July 2021

JUNE 2021

Address: 80 — 82 Wardour Street, Soho W1F 0TF

Key people: Mission Mars

What to expect: Pizza that’s captivated Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool with fierce devotion to Neapolitan traditions.

Opened: 28 June 2021

Address: 91 Cowcross Street, Farringdon EC1M 6BH

Key people: Missy Flynn and Gabe Pryce

What to expect: The next iteration of Rita’s, the much-loved, irreverent, and peripatetic cafe, sandwich shop, deli, and wine bar from Flynn and Pryce.

Opened: 22 June 2021

Address: 47 Ardleigh Road, De Beauvoir N1 4HS

Key people: Jimmy Stephenson, Anna Shaffer

What to expect: A wine shop and cave, but to begin with a cafe and bocadillería, with some heavy continental vibes.

Opened: 18 June 2021

Address: 66 — 70 Brewer St, Soho, W1F 9UP

Key people: Harts Group, the team behind Barrafina and the El Pastor mini-chain

What to expect: A large taqueria, mezcal bar, and club, which nods not just to Mexico City but the 1990s, and a nostalgic brand of partying too.

Opened: 1 June 2021

Address: 11 Bond Street, Ealing W5 5AP

Key people: Pasquale Chionchio and Angelo Ambrosio

What to expect: A relocation for the flagship pizzeria from Santa Maria.

Opened: June 2021

MAY 2021

Address: 135 Bishopsgate, Liverpool Street EC2M 3YD

Key people: Entrepreneur Oscar Farinetti

What to expect: An Italian food “marketplace” comprising three restaurants, produce counters, and a bakery over 42,000 square feet.

Opened: May 2021

Nomad London

Address: 28 Bow Street, Covent Garden, WC2E 7AW

Key people: Ashley Abodeely and Leo Robitschek

What to expect: Two restaurants, one, Nomad Restaurant, more smart, and two, Side Hustle, a pub-like environment focussed on Mexican sharing food.

Opened: 25 May 2021

Bar des Prés

Address: 16 Albemarle Street, Mayfair W1S 4HW

Key people: Cyril Lignac

What to expect: “Playful” French dishes with Asian inflections, running the continent’s gamut from satay steak to miso scallops. Prime Mayfair fodder, this.

Opened: 22 May 2021

Humble Chicken

Address: 54 Frith Street, Soho W1D 4SL

Key people: Angelo Sato of Omoide

What to expect: A yakitori-influenced restaurant, framed as “comb to tail” to avoid direct comparisons to yakitori-yas.

Opened: 20 May 2021

Imad’s Syrian Kitchen

Address: Kingly Court, Kingly Street, Soho W1B 5PW

Key people: Imad Alarnab

What to expect: The quality falafel, lamb shoulder, and other Syrian dishes that have made Alarnab’s frequent pop-ups a hit.

Opened: 19 May 2021

Tofu Vegan

Address: 105 Upper Street, Islington N1 1QN

Key people: The team behind Xi’an Impression and Xi’an Biang Biang Noodles.

What to expect: A vegan Chinese restaurant with a focus on mock meats and tofu.

Opened: 17 May 2021

Raw

Address: 110 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia W1W 6PQ

Key people: Ivan Simeoli of Laboratorio Pizza, the former occupant of the site

What to expect: A fishmonger with a seafood restaurant and cocktail bar attached.

Opened: 17 May 2021

Address: 6 — 10 Bruton Street, Mayfair W1J 6PU

Key people: The SeaSons team, which operates fishmongers in Fitzrovia and Kensington.

What to expect: High-quality Mediterranean fish, in what it says will be an “elegant” restaurant on the former Square site.

Opened: 17 May 2021

Cin Cin

Address: 21A Foley Street, Fitzrovia W1W 6DS

Key people: David Toscano and Jamie Halsall

What to expect: Proven Italian cooking arrives from Brighton. Pasta isn’t going out of fashion just yet!

Opened: 17 May 2021

Chestnut Bakery

Address: 17 — 21 Elizabeth Street, Belgravia SW1W 9RP

Key people: Kevan Roberts, Charles Leroy, Enzo Petri, and Mauro Gizicki

What to expect: A “community baker,” with an offering of artful filled croissants, sourdough breads, and dainty Danish pastries.

Opened: 17 May 2021

Molly’s Cafe

Address: Museum of the Home, Geffrye Almshouses, 136 Kingsland Road E2 8EA

Key people: The Anchor and Hope / Clarence Tavern group

What to expect: Modern British restaurant and canteen dining, with an evening bistro.

Opened: 17 May 2021

APRIL 2021 FOR OUTDOOR DINING

Top Hill

Address: 46 Drayton Green Road, West Ealing W13 8RY

Key people: Paul Laidlaw,

What to expect: On the site of popular Hilltop Roti, a broad range of Caribbean cooking, including brown stew, jerk pork, and roti.

Opened: 19 April 2021

﻿Cue Point

Address: The Chiswick Pavillion, Riverside Drive, Chiswick W4 2SPN

Key people: Mursal Saiq and Joshua Moroney

What to expect: Halal, British Afghan barbecue, served on site or as drive-thru for takeaway customers.

Opened: April 2021

Mike’s

Address: Unit 4.1 Copeland Park, 133 Copeland Road, Peckham SE15 3SN

Key people: Mike Davies of the Camberwell Arms

What to expect: London pizza, which under Davies’ definition, constitutes “all the different approaches to pizza, and all of their idiosyncrasies. We have no more right to the title of London Pizza than anyone else in this city, but leaning into inauthenticity is exciting to me.”

Opened: April 2021

Address: 233 Shoreditch High Street, Shoreditch E1 6PJ

Key people: Morten Jensen, Darren Collins and chef Johnnie Collins

What to expect: Modern modern British cooking in an imposing east London space.

Opened: 12 April 2021

Address: 72 Old Compton Street, Soho W1D 4UN

Key people: Mr Ji founder Samuel Haim, with consultation from Tātā Eatery and Tōu’s Zijun Meng and Ana Gonçalves

What to expect: A rejigging of the Taiwanese fried chicken nook, with a deep-fried chicken thigh sando; a cucumber salad with black fungus and yuba; and a riff on prawn toast that puts the prawns not on top of the toast, but... Inside the toast.

Opened: 13 April 2021

MARCH 2021 FOR DELIVERY AND TAKEAWAY

Dom’s Subs

Address: 22b Bevis Marks, the City, EC3A 7JB

Key people: Dom Sherington and Greg Boyce

What to expect: A new sandwich shop for the popular deliveries out of Lanark Coffee on Hackney Road during lockdown.

Opened: 16 March 2021

FEBRUARY 2021 FOR DELIVERY AND TAKEAWAY

﻿Mao Chow

Address: Unit 8, Nags Head Market, Holloway N7 6AG

Key people: Julian Denis

What to expect: Vegan iterations of Chinese noodle traditions.

Opened: 2 February 2021

Address: 83 Kentish Town Road, Camden NW1 8NY

Key people: Florence Mae Magnaloc, Omar Shah

What to expect: A Filipino-inspired bakery from the group behind Mamasons, offering mango floats, pan de sal, corned beef sandos, and more.

Opened: 9 February 2021

Address: 120—123 Mare Street, Hackney E8 3FW

Key people: Brett Redman

What to expect: Wood-fired pizzas, bright small plates, and a smart natural wine list from the Borough Market favourite.

Opened: February 2021

DECEMBER 2020

The Red Duck

Address: 1 Ramsden Road, Balham SW12 8QX

Key people: Veteran of Alan Yau’s restaurants Chi San

What to expect: Cantonese cooking which nods to the particular heritage of Chinese takeaways in the U.K.

Opened: December 2020

Address: 9 Blenheim Crescent, Notting Hill, W11 2EE

Key people: Jody Williams, of buzzy NYC restaurants Buvette and Via Carota

What to expect: A totem to French bistro culture, offering all-day dining, a shop, and natural wines.

Opened: December 2020

Pascor

Address: 221 Kensington High Street, Kensington W8 6SG

Key people: Tatiana Rurenko

What to expect: A do-over of Melabes, introduced as a pan-Aegean restaurant serving grilled octopus; hummus; and more.

Opened: December 2020

Address: Harrods, 87 — 135 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge SW1X 7XL

Key people: Gordon Ramsay

What to expect: Burgers with a lot of toppings, early 2010s style when ground beef’s purpose was to be a canvas for everything under the sun.

Opened: 4 December 2020

Raw

Address: 120—122 Brick Lane, Spitalfields, E1 6RL

Key people: Ivan Simeoli of Laboratorio Pizza

What to expect: A fishmonger with a seafood restaurant and cocktail bar attached.

Opened: 4 December 2020

Address: Unit 2, 4 Pancras Square, King’s Cross N1C 4AG

Key people: Bao founders Erchen Chang, Shing Tat Chung, and Wai Ting Chung

What to expect: An irreverent, playful menu of restaurant dishes and baked goods: pork pie baozi, salted egg ‘muffin’ bao, and a Pump Street chocolate and salted caramel bao cookie, as well as something called a pizza bao.

Opened: 9 December 2020

Address: Unit 114, Lower Stable Street, Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross N1C 4DR

Key people: Hideaki Yoshiyama

What to expect: Japanese karē raisu, served either vegan or with beef, to take away over rice.

Opened: 9 December 2020

Address: 157 Westbourne Grove, Notting Hill W11 2RS

Key people: Sushi master Endo Kazutoshi

What to expect: To begin with, a range of outstanding quality bento boxes, before the restaurant can open in full when London comes out of tier three coronavirus restrictions.

Opened: 18 December 2020

Address: Unit 27B, The Circle, St Pancras Station, King’s Cross N1C 4QP

Key people: Dong Hyun Kim, founder of Wasabi.

What to expect: A quick-service, scaleable udon noodle canteen, with handmade udon served in a number of traditional styles, hot or cold.

Opened: December 2020

NOVEMBER

Address: 43 Store Street, Bloomsbury WC1E 7DB

Key people: Anna Tobias and the 40 Maltby Street team

What to expect: Elite sandwiches like coronation cauliflower fritter or ham focaccia, pissaladière, and more deli items, before the restaurnt proper opens in early December, serving Tobias’ nourishing, supremely unfussy cooking.

Opened: 19 November 2020

Address: 2a Garrick Street, Covent Garden WC2E 9BH

Key people: Celebrated restaurateur Asma Khan

What to expect: A departure both geographical and culinary from Darjeeling Express’ previous incarnation in Soho, anchored by three tasting menus. The initial opening, under lockdown, is its deli.

Opened: 18 November 2020

Homestead

Address: 45 Hope Street, London City Island, Poplar E14 0QL

Key people: Sven Hanson-Britt, a Masterchef: The Professionals finalist

What to expect: A restaurant, cafe, deli, and bar on a developer isthmus in Poplar, opening as a takeaway and deli for lockdown before becoming a fully fledged restaurant.

Opened: 18 November 2020

Address: 224 Rye Lane, Peckham SE15 4NL

Key people: Owners Anthony West and Josephine Vander Gucht, of lo-fi band Oh Wonder, with Rob Dunne head of coffee.

What to expect: A coffee experience that unfussy and focussed on straightforwardness, in a space designed for function as much as form.

Opened: 17 November 2020

The Ealing Grocer

Address: 18 St. Mary’s Road, Ealing W5 5ES

Key people: Andy Harris of the Vinegar Shed and Katie Millard

What to expect: Initially a grocer and deli, but with a traiteur-style kitchen to come.

Opened: 12 November 2020

Joan

Address: 19 — 23 Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch E1 6LA

Key people: Niko Kontogiannatos, previously of all-day dining impresarios Caravan

What to expect: A Greek and Mediterranean menu, nothing reinventing the wheel.

Opened: 2 November 2020

OCTOBER

The Silver Birch

Address: 142 Chiswick High Road, Chiswick W4 1PU

Key people: Kimberley Hernandez, formerly of Xu and Kym’s

What to expect: “Seasonal menus,” with Hernandez cooking European-influenced bistro plates.

Opened: 28 October 2020

Behind

Address: 20 Sidworth Street, London Fields E8 3SD

Key people: Andy Beynon

What to expect: A tasting menu revolving around seafood in a hidden, open-kitchen restaurant designed to take diners “behind” the scenes of a kitchen.

Opened: 23 October 2020

Address: 9 Seymour Street, Marylebone W1H 5BT

Key people: Santiago Lastra of Noma Mexico and Mugaritz

What to expect: Mexican ingredients and inflections, guided by British produce but more aligned with the time and place philosophy of Noma than similar philosophies at Kiln, Hoppers, et alia.

Opened: 20 October 2020

Bar Bolivar

Address: 2 Reuters Plaza, Canary Wharf E14 5AJ

Key people: The team behind piri-piri chicken slingers Casa do Frango

What to expect: Cuban-inflected menu of cocktails and Venezuelan food from Pabellón, including arepas and criollo.

Opened: 20 October 2020

Address: 21 Berners Street, Fitzrovia W1T 3LP

Key people: Aji Akokomi, William JM Chilila

What to expect: A new restaurant serving West African cuisine with two tasting menus, one of them vegan.

Opened: 15 October 2020

Little Bread Pedlar

Address: 34 Moreton Street, Pimlico SW1V 2PD

Key people: The Little Bread Pedlar team

What to expect: Some of London’s best breads and fine croissants, alongside coffee from Lower Marsh’s Coleman Coffee Roasters.

Opened: 13 October 2020

The Connaught Patisserie

Address: The Connaught, Carlos Place, Mayfair W1K 2AL

Key people: Nicolas Rouzaud

What to expect: Chocolate and hazelnut dogs, the River Cafe’s chocolate nemesis, and fine French patisserie.

Opened: 12 October 2020

Heddon Yokocho

Address: 8 Heddon Street, Mayfair W1B 4BU

Key people: The Japan Centre

What to expect: A pan-regional Japanese ramen joint in Mayfair, with interiors inspired by yokocho — tight alleyways packed with ramen spots, izakaya, and sushi bars.

Opened: 12 October 2020

Tramshed Project

Address: 32 Rivington Street, Shoreditch EC2A 3LX

Key people: Dominic Cools-Lartigue, Andrew Clarke, Zoe Adjonyoh, Daniel Watkins, James Cochran

What to expect: Food cooked over fire, as is Clarke’s wont, with specials from Adjonyoh and Cochran propping up the bar menu at a restaurant and working space.

Opened: 9 October 2020

Shaxian Delicacies

Address: 21 Museum Street, Holborn WC1A 1JN

Key people: Shaxian Delicacies

What to expect: A franchise of the state-owned Chinese restaurant operation, which specialises in Fujianese dishes and also here offers mains leaning on Sichuanese cooking.

Opened: October 2020

Pali Hill

Address: 79 — 81 Mortimer Street, Fitzrovia W1W 7SJ

Key people: Indian restaurant group Azure Hospitality

What to expect: A menu that roams around Indian regional cooking, divided into small plates, tandoor and grill dishes, and larger plates.

Opened: October 2020

SEPTEMBER

Sonora Taquería

Address: Netil Market, 13 — 23 Westgate Street, London Fields E8 3RL

Key people: Michelle Salazar and Sam Napier

What to expect: The beef-heavy cuisine of Sonora, northern Mexico, with barbacoa and chile verde packed into the best tortillas in the city.

Opened: 25 September 2020

Address: 109 Marylebone High Street, London W1U 4RX

Key people: Japanese restaurant Taka’s second site

What to expect: Replacing the seminal London restaurant Providores on Marylebone High Street, Taka will serve Japanese dishes along with sake, whisky and cocktails.

Opened: 24 September 2020

Address: 318 — 326 Hornsey Road, N7 7HE

Key people: Jeremie Cometto and David Gingell of Primeur, Westerns Laundry, and Jolene

What to expect: A huge new production bakery for north London’s empire builders, with the capacity to serve ten new satellites to open over the next two years. A 60-cover restaurant will anchor the operation.

Opened: 22 September 2020

Address: 19 Motcomb Street, Belgravia SW1X 8LB

Key people: Barry Hirst, Stefan Turnbull

What to expect: A blend of Nordic and Japanese food, drink, and design, with two flagship restaurants and a London debut for well-regarded cafe/fashion brand, Cafe Kitsune

Opened: 22 September 2020

Address: 153 — 157 Tower Bridge Road, Bermondsey, SE1 3LW

Key people: Sarah and Robin Gill

What to expect: A new lease of life for Clapham’s former neighbourhood jewel and its formerly pioneering New Nordic-influenced cooking.

Opened: 22 September 2020

Address: 2 Greek Street, Soho W1D 4NB

Key people: Chef Alex Jackson, and Dan Keeling and Mark Andrew of Noble Rot

What to expect: Speaking of flexes: what if one of London’s essentially, unilaterally adored wine-bar restaurants, known for its tightrope walk between hedonism and elegance, decided to take over one of Soho’s most iconic buildings and revive it in the same spirit? There is perhaps no other restaurant in the city that has it like the Bloomsbury original, but early indicators are that Keeling, Andrew, and head chef Alex Jackson — supported by Michelin-starred The Sportsman’s Stephen Harris — will deliver something utterly idiosyncratic.

Opened: 18 September 2020

Murger Han

Address: 9 Philpot Lane, The City EC3M 8AA

Key people: The team behind Murger Han’s Euston and Mayfair restaurants

What to expect: A focus on Xi’an dishes, including murgers, biang biang noodles, and a new Xi’an breakfast menu

Opened: 15 September 2020

Maison François

Address: 34 Duke Street, St. James’s SW1Y 6DF

Key people: Matthew Ryle, a Masterchef finalist.

What to expect: Classic French food from a menu written entirely in French, with a heavy focus on charcuterie and pickling, as well as grilled seafood.

Opened: 14 September 2020

Towpath Cafe

Address: 42 De Beauvoir Crescent, Haggerston N1 5SB

Key people: Lori Zimring De Mori, Laura Jackson

What to expect: Green tables, groaning with hearty plates of late summer early autumn food, at one of London’s straightforwardly excellent restaurants. It’s added a set dinner service for 2020.

Opened: 10 September 2020

Address: Unit 9 Market Row, Coldharbour Lane, Brixton SW9 8LB

Key people: Adejoké ‘Joké’ Bakare

What to expect: A four-course set menu of dishes that Bakare has designed to place heritage recipes in a contemporary London context.

Opened: 3 September 2020

AUGUST

Sollip

Address: Unit 1, 8 Melior Street SE1 3QP

Key people: Woongchul Park, Bomee Ki

What to expect: A statement opening in SE1, with ascetic, minimalist plates that are testaments to Park and Ki’s lives so far, in Korean and European kitchens.

Opened: 30 August 2020

Address: Westfield Shopping Centre, Ariel Way, Shepherd’s Bush W12 7GF

Key people: Judy Joo

What to expect: Korean fried chicken, bibimbap bowls, truffled seaweed tater tots, and kimchi mac and cheese.

Opened: August 2020

JULY

Address: Unit 5, 12 — 16 Blenheim Grove, Peckham SE15 4QL

Key people: Levan’s Nicholas Balfe

What to expect: Jewish deli food by day, and small plates — including pig’s head ragu with Sichuan peppercorn, XO cabbage and clams, and a devilled crab dish — by night.

Opened: 31 July 2020

Address: 33 Charlotte Street, W1T 1RR

Key people: Nico Simeone

What to expect: Nico will bring his six-course tasting menu restaurant empire to London offering the same six week rotations of six dish menus, priced at around £33 — £35.

Opened: 20 July 2020

Muazu’s Suya

Address: Unit 10, Aylesham Centre, Peckham SE15 5EW

Key people: Maryam Muhammad Muazu, Muhammad Muazu

What to expect: A newish star in Peckham’s suya firmament, offering suya dredged in the nasal rush of yaji, fried tilapia and bream, Hausa jollof rice, and various pepper soups.

Opened: July 2020

Address: 276 Hackney Road, Hackney E2 7SJ

Key people: Chef Luke Findlay

What to expect: Findlay’s supper club finds a permanent site in Hackney to serve up ramen with toppings like salt beef, roast beef, celeriac chashu, and more.

Opened: July 2020

MAY

Address: 169 Holloway Road, London N7 8LX

Key people: Sambal Shiok’s Mandy Yin

What to expect: No laksa. But expect stir fries, braises, curries, including nasi campur, and Malaysian chicken curry with potatoes

Opened: May 2020

MARCH

Cocotte

Address: 271 New Kings Road, London SW6 4RD

Key people: Founder and chef Romain Bourrillon

What to expect: Farm-to-table rotisserie, known for their 24hr marinated chickens in herbs and spices.

Opened: 27 March 2020

Address: 732 — 736 North Yard, Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8AH

Key people: Phillipe Conticini

What to expect: Fine French pâtisserie, including a version of baumkuchen, the tree-trunk cake made on a split with fine layers of batter.

Opened: 3 March 2020

Address: 39 James Street, Marylebone W1U 1DL

Key people: Japanese curry chain CoCo Ichibanya

What to expect: Curry rice, the way you want, tonkatsu and tori katsu available as toppings, alongside scrambled egg, hamburgers, Frankfurter-style sausages, fried fish, squid, shrimps, cheese, and more options.

Opened: March 2020

FEBRUARY

Zia Lucia

Address: 12a Piazza Walk, London E1 8ZH

Key people: Claudio Vescovo and Gianluca D’Angelo

What to expect: Experimental pizza doughs with a variety of toppings from butternut squash cream and spianata spicy salami to truffle honey, apple and olive sauce

Opened: 8 February 2020

Address: 24 Floral Street, Covent Garden WC2E 9DP

Key people: Dominique Ansel

What to expect: NO cronuts: a restaurant focussed on pasty with a ropey treehouse vibe.

Opened: 10 February 2020

Address: Unit 3, 4 Pancras Square, King’s Cross N1C 4AG

Key people: Karan Gokani

What to expect: A replication of the runaway success of Hoppers in Soho and Marylebone, majoring on grills, sambals, and of course, the eponymous dish.

Opened: 11 February 2020

Megan’s

Address: 6 Esther Anne Place, N1 1WL

Key people: Executive chef Sercan Ugurlu

What to expect: Dog friendly, Mediterranean, all-day brunch.

Opened: 12 February 2020

Address: 274 High Road, Tottenham N15 4RR

Key people: Ifeyinwa and Emeka Frederick

What to expect: The sibling duo behind one of 2019’s most popular roving residencies finally have a restaurant to call their own, positioning their approach to Nigerian cuisine and culture between the rooted West African diaspora’s community restaurants and the city’s dining landscape at large. “Tapas” in spirit, not in cultural crosshatching, the scope of the duo’s ambition and playful respect for the spectrum of Nigerian food in London makes this one of the most compelling openings out there.

Opened: 13 February

Address: 1 Phipp Street, Shoreditch EC2A 4PS

Key people: Chef Tim Siadatan and front-of-house Jordan Frieda

What to expect: London’s favourite fresh pasta restaurant will serve critically acclaimed handmade pastas like pici cacio e pepe, pappardelle with beef shin ragu, and tagliarini

Opened: 13 February 2020

Address: 42 Albemarle Street, Mayfair W1S 4JH

Key people: Siblings Karam, Jyotin, and Sunaina Sethi

What to expect: Reopens after a fire. Back to outstanding biryanis, grilled meats, and game.

Opened: 18 February 2020

Address: 11 Goods Way, King’s Cross London, N1C 4UR

Key people: Mumford and Sons’ Ben Lovett

What to expect: Sushi on Jones, Lupins, Breddos Tacos and The Duck Truck, among other traders, along with the live music venue Lafayette.

Opened: 20 February 2020

Address: 44 Old Compton Street, Soho W1D 4TY

Key people: World-famous Naples pizzeria

What to expect: Classic margherita pizza, Naples style.

Opened: February 2020

Address: Carlos Place, Mayfair W1K 2AL

Key people: Award-winning New York chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

What to expect: In its heyday, the restaurant inside the luxury Mayfair hotel was among the capital’s most renowned. The 2020 iteration will have a contemporary design and pay homage to classics.

Opened: February 2020

Address: 1 Finsbury Ave, Broadgate, EC2M 2PF

Key people: Restaurateur Max Graham

What to expect: Hand-painted Portuguese tiles, open kitchen, bespoke furniture. An exclusively Portuguese wine list will offer one of London’s largest selections of wines. Food will be small-plate focused, and will include the much loved pasteis de nata.

Opened: February 2020

JANUARY

Big Fernand London

Address: 39 Thurloe Place, South Kensington SW7 2HP

Key people: The Paris burger chain Big Fernand

What to expect: Responsibly sourced meats, freshly baked bread, and fromage from the wheel all assembled into burgers.

Opened: 2 January 2020

Address: Unit 1032, Lower Southern Terrace, Westfield White City W12 7GF

Key people: Chef-restaurateur Stevie Parle

What to expect: Fresh pasta, seasonal soft serve ice cream, prosecco slushies, and more.

Opened: 10 January 2020

Address: 38 Groom Place, Belgravia SW1X 7BA

Key people: Tom Aikens

What to expect: Equal parts acclaimed and criticised chef Tom Aikens’s new restaurant will reportedly showcase a “gastronomic autobiography”; that is each course will represent influential people, places, and events throughout his life.

Opened: 11 January 2020

Pizza Pilgrims Victoria

Address: 32 — 34 Buckingham Palace Road, London SW1W 0QP

Key people: Brothers James and Thom Elliot

What to expect: An “immersive Italian pizza experience” complete with Limoncello cocktails, a Parmesan room, and more — taking some inspiration from Big Mamma?

Opened: 13 January 2020

Ampéli

Address: 18 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia W1T 2LZ

Key people: Chef Oren Goldfeld of Nopi, and restaurateur Jenny Pagoni

What to expect: Eastern Mediterranean cooking with a focus on Greek wines

Opened: 15 January 2020

The Water House Project

Address: 3 Mare Street, Hackney E15 4RP

Key people: Gabriel Waterhouse, formerly chef at Galvin La Chapelle

What to expect: Supper club since 2015 finds a venue at Hackney, keeping its ethos firmly in place by serving up a 9-course tasting menu, including dishes such as pheasant doughnuts, and hot smoked mackerel mousse.

Opened: 17 January 2020

Address: 96 Draycott Avenue, Chelsea SW3 3AD

Key people: Alan Yau

What to expect: Yau’s take on the katsu sando marries the idea of veal Milanese to mozzarella — hence the name Mozzasando. Fries are either served as is or with a beef ragù and n’duja sauce, along with espresso martinis on tap.

Opemed: 20 January 2020

Address: 64 Grafton Way, Bloomsbury W1T 5DN

Key people: Selin Kiazim, Laura Christie

What to expect: Kiazim and Christie’s closure of Kyseri came first as a shock, and then as excitement, with news of a tantalising wine bar and Turkish bakery project that does something so many London chefs fail to do: engage with the city’s most firmly established diaspora communities and cuisines in a way that both evolves and respects heritage — Eater contributor Jonathan Nunn’s dining grievance of 2019. This wine bar will also be a bakery, cafe, and breakfast destination, spinning two of last year’s key trends into a new yarn.

Opened: 21 January 2020

Smokey Kudu

Address: Arch 133, Queens Road, Peckham SE15 2ND

Key people: Amy Corbin, Patrick Williams

What to expect: Beloved Peckham restaurant Kudu is gearing up to open its second restaurant next door to the original, but in the meantime Smokey Kudu — a cocktail and wine bar designed to function as its own place and a sort of anteroom to the restaurant is now open. Expect three categories of cocktail with loose, playful, and respectful South African influences.

Opened: 21 January 2020

Address: 105 Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch EC2A 3JD

Key people:

What to expect: Shoreditch gets another dose of vegan burgers..

Opened: 22 January 2020

Address: 14D Market Row, Brixton SW9 8PR

Key people: Chef-founder Ferdinand “Budgie” Montoya

What to expect: Grilled pork skewers, kinilaw, and more snacks will round out the menu, serving 25 covers with some additional outdoor seating.

Opened: 30 January 2020

Baraka

Address: 1 Finsbury Avenue, Unit 4 EC2M 2PF

Key people:

What to expect: An all-day restaurant serving mezza plates, 12 hour marinated aubergine, homemade baklava, and more.

Opened: January 2020

Address: 29 Bond Street, Ealing W5 5AS

Key people: Indian restaurant group Patri

What to expect: Patri’s third site will offer Mughlai nawabi seekh kebabs, shahi laal maas, naan, chaats, puris

Opened: January 2020

DECEMBER

Address: 61-67 Great Eastern St, EC2A 3HU

Key people: Hus Vedat and long-time protégé and collaborator Fezile Ozalgan

What to expect: A stylish new Eastern Mediterranean grill from the team behind Yosma and Hovarda.

Opened: 2 December 2019

Old Chang Kee

Address: 56 Goodge St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 4NB

Key people: Sandra Leong, UK director of the iconic Singaporean street food brand

What to expect: The iconic Singaporean snack chain Old Chang Kee is back with its second branch, in Fitzrovia, bringing the much-loved curry puffs and a range of chicken and tofu curries.

Opened: 2 December 2019

Black Bear Burger

Address: 11-13 Market Row, London SW9 8LB

Key people: Stew and Liz, the duo behind Black Bear Burger pop-ups in the city

What to expect: Grass-fed dry-aged beef, oak and chestnut smoked bacon, homemade fries, sauces and condiments to make their popular burgers.

Opened: 2 December 2019

The Melusine

Address: Unit K, Ivory House, East Smithfield, St. Katherine Docks, London E1W 1AT

Key people: Chef Theodore Kyriakou, formerly of Greek Larder

What to expect: Sustainably sourced seafood, including rock oysters, scallops, crispy skin gurnard.

Opened: 4 December 2019

Address: Claridge’s Hotel, Brook Street W1K 4HR

Key people: Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park

What to expect: Hyper-intuitive, obsessive attention to detail on both food and service from one of the world’s most famous chefs. Possibly the biggest opening in London this year.

Opened: 9 December 2019

Address: 3-5 Great Scotland Yard SW1A 2HN

Key people: Robin Gill, Alex Harper

What to expect: Two restaurants and two bars, in London’s latest prolific-restaurateur-does-hotel.

Opened: 9 December 2019

Address: 60A Charlotte Street, London W1T 2NU

Key people: Martin Williams

What to expect: The revamp will see an open kitchen, and a steak menu that offers spiral cut sirloin and fillet steaks, a smart Galician T-Bone, and a new four-cut sampler that weighs in at 1.2 kilograms of steak for a round £100. Also a new, anything goes BYOB initiative for Mondays, and a “Gaucho Film Club”, which screens films and serves dishes from those films as they appear on screen.

Opened: 9 December 2019

Address: 8 Golden Square, W1F 9HY

Key people: Michelin-starred chef Claudio Melis

What to expect: Lots more fresh pasta from the perennially popular Covent Garden original, plus a new cocktail bar.

Opened: 14 December 2019

Barbie Green

Address: 2 London Wall Place, Barbican, London EC2Y 5AU

Key people: The Daisy Green group behind restaurants such as Beany Green and Timmy Green

What to expect: All-day Aussie brunch, including shakshouka, tandoori roasted salmon, and more.

Opened: 17 December 2019

Address: 22 The Pavement, Clapham Town, London SW4 0HY

Key people: Head chef Jorge Baumhauer da Silva, formerly of Ceviche and Andina, Maria Corrêa-Monteiro and Geovany Mota

What to expect: ‘London curated Nikkei cuisine with French “Mise-en-Scène”’, playing out in dishes such as salmon and passionfruit with squid-ink tostadas, served with lemongrass dashi; fresh tuna sausages; and pork chashu with smoked black bean mole.

Opened: 21 December 2019

NOVEMBER

Address: 202 Brick Lane, Shoreditch E1 6SA

Key people: Chef Neil Rankin

What to expect: Meat master Rankin will try his hand at plant-based burgers, using dehydration, fermentation, and actual vegetables.

Opened: 1 November 2019

Address: 6 Clarges Street, Mayfair W1J 8AE

Key people: Joël Robuchon, Jeremy Page

What to expect: A roster of Robuchon classics such as scallops with potato and sage; Iberico pluma with padron peppers and garlic; and the famous, 1:1 ratio butter-to-potato pommes purée.

Opened: 3 November 2019

Address: Unit 7 Queen’s Yard, Hackney Wick, E9 5EN

Key people: Doug McMaster

What to expect: One of the U.K.’s most acclaimed contemporary restaurants brings its actually, genuinely zero-waste ethos to London from Brighton.

Opened: 5 November 2019

Sam’s Riverside

Address: 101 Queen Caroline Street, W6 9BN

Key people: Sam Harrison

What to expect: Combine Thameside views with a fish pie and a glass of wine... on a Monday night.

Opened: 4 November 2019

Location: 36 Snowsfields, Bermondsey, London SE1 3SU

Key people: Chef Jonny Lake and master sommelier Isa Bal

What to expect: One of the most anticipated restaurants of the past two years, as two key members of Heston Blumenthal’s three-Michelin-starred Fat Duck will open their first restaurant in London. It is described as “an informal, high-quality dining restaurant utilising the finest ingredients and wines and will aim to deliver an unrivalled taste experience.” It will function as a restaurant, wine bar and wine cellar on the site of Londrino in Bermondsey.

Opened: 5 November 2019

Address: 70 - 74 City Road, EC1Y 2BJ

Key people: Chef Richard Corrigan

What to expect: A restaurant based on produce from Corrigan’s farm in Ireland, with a less of a focus on seafood than Bentley’s or Corrigan’s Mayfair.

Opened: 6 November 2019

Address: 35 Malty Street, SE1 3PA

Key people: Dan Wilson, Matt Wells

What to expect: An all-day restaurant featuring seasonal, modern European food and a brewery. This is Dandy’s third iteration of its much-loved cafe and restaurant, which was helped by a crowdfunding campaign.

Opened: 7 November 2019

Address: 37 Golden Square, Soho W1F 9LB

Key people: Guillaume Depoix, who worked with the Costes brothers in Paris, and at Boundary Hotel, and Casa Cruz in London

What to expect: An all-day brasserie in the centre of Soho. One inspired by 1960s and ‘70s St Germain in Paris: somewhere between Chiltern Firehouse, Brasserie Zedel, and Granger and Co, servicing the breakfast crowd with coffee, through business lunches, special occasion dinners, and cocktail drinkers and DJs late into the night.

Opened: 12 November 2019

Toca Madera at Treehouse London

Address: Langham Place, Regent Street, W1B 2QS

Key people: American Treehouse hotel group

What to expect: A modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine, shared plates, and craft cocktails.

Opened: 14 November 2019

Address: 20 — 21 Stable Street, N1C 4DR

Key people: Founders of iconic Italian deli Lina Stores

What to expect: The biggest pasta restaurant and deli yet for 75-year-old Soho stalwart.

Opened: November 2019

Address: Borough Market

Key people: Henrietta Inman

What to expect: Six grain and seed porridge with apples, blackberries, lemon cream, butterfly sorrel, and puffed barley will lead at breakfast, along with a takeaway hatch for pastries.

Opened: November 2019

Address: 95 Lower Clapton Rd, E5 0NP

Key people: Chef Ellen Parr and drinks expert Pete Kelly

What to expect: Broadly Chinese-inspired dishes and eclectic cocktails (and an aesthetic style that recalls 80s fluorescence) at the pop-up’s first permanent restaurant.

Opened: Late November

Address: 184 Bermondsey St, SE1 3TQ

Key people: Angela Hartnett

What to expect: Refined yet generous cooking drawing on northern Italian traditions, on the site that was formerly home to Zucca

Opened: Late November

Firebrand Clerkenwell

Address: 84-86 Rosebery Ave, EC1R 4QY.

Key people: The people behind Firebrand pizza in Marylebone

What to expect: Sourdough pizzas, pasta dishes, and salads.

Projected opening: November 2019

14 Hills by D&D

Address: 120 Fenchurch Street, EC3M 5BA

Key people: D&D London

What to expect: One more to the list of rooftop restaurants in London — this will be on the 14th floor below a ‘public sky garden’.

Opened: November 2019

Address: 44 Old Compton Street, W1D 4TY

Key people: The team behind L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Naples

What to expect: After finding worldwide fame through its appearance in Eat Pray Love, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele will replace the original Patisserie Valerie in Soho. Expect chewy, saucy, rustic margherita pizzas.

Opened: November 2019

Address: 13A N Audley St, Mayfair, W1K 6ZA

Key people: The team behind Elephant and Castle’s Mercato Metropolitano

What to expect: The usual fare of deli counters, street food, gelato, espresso, and highly branded spritzes.

Opened: November 2019

Address: 20 New Change Passage, EC4M 9AG

Key people: Millionaire restaurateur Richard Caring

What to expect: Zeitgeisty and lucrative ingredients and aesthetics — raw fish, grilled things, citrus, geisha iconography, and plush fabrics.

Opened: Winter 2019

Locket’s

Address: 25, St James’s St, St. James’s, SW1A 1HA

Key people: Wiltons group

What to expect: Café by day and ambient wine bar by night.

Opened: November 2019

OCTOBER

Address: 10 Argyle St, Kings Cross, WC1H 8EG

Key people: Peter Sanchez-Iglesias

What to expect: Rooftop restaurant serving Spanish and Mexican food including the likes of shellfish on ice and aguachiles, along with rare mezcals and agave-based spirits.

Opened: 10 October

Address: 21 Kingly St, W1B 5QA

Key people: First-time restaurateurs Eroshan and Aushi Meewella

What to expect: Sri Lankan home cooking, and a menu that will draw from the staff’s family recipes.

Opened: 14 October

Address: 2-4 Boundary St, Hackney, E2 7DD

Key people: Chef Richard McLellan, Terence Conran

What to expect: An ‘all-British menu’ featuring vinegar and rapeseed oil instead of lemons and olive oil; and, of course, pickles, charcuterie, and sourdough as well.

Opened: 16 October 2019

Address: Cardamom Building, 31G Shad Thames, SE1 2YR

Key people: Chef Matt Beardmore, Jay Patel

What to expect: Fresh pasta, tidy salads, low-intervention natural wines.

Opened: 16 October 2019

Plu

Address: 12 Blenheim Terrace, NW8 0EB

Key people: Elliot Moss

What to expect: A 22-cover, extremely French tasting menu operation that has already declared its ambition: Michelin stars. Plural.

Opened: 25 October 2019

Address: Emma Street, E2 9AP

Key people: The team behind Ozone Coffee in New Zealand and London

What to expect: A winning formula of globally inspired food and reliably good coffee.

Opened: 30 October 2019

Address: 89 Shacklewell Ln, Dalston, E8 2EB

Key people: Chef Oded Oren

What to expect: This restaurant opening follows Oren’s acclaimed 2018 residency at Borough Wines in Kensal Rise, and will feature Mediterranean food using local and sustainable produce.

Opened: 31 October 2019

SEPTEMBER

Neat Burger

Address: 4 Princes Street, London, W1b 2LE

Key people: Lewis Hamilton

What to expect: Plant-based burgers from Beyond Meat. Drinks include lemonades, soya-based milkshakes, and more.

Opened: 2 September 2019

Mama Shelter London

Address: 437 Hackney Rd, London E2 8PP

Key people: From the Paris-based Mama Shelter

What to expect: Foremost a hotel with rooms starting at an affordable £99, its restaurant will serve dishes like pork belly baos, crab doughnuts, and pie, mash and liquor.

Opened: 2 September 2019

Address: 34 - 36 Southwark Street, SE1 1TU

Key people: Francis Law

What to expect: Hunan and Sichuan cuisine, majoring in brightly coloured dumplings that have earned the restaurant a following.

Opened: 3 September 2019

Terra Terra

Address: 120 Finchley Rd, London NW3 5JB

Key people:

What to expect: A neighbourhood Italian restaurant and all-day cafe where the menus are inspired by Florence and Bologna’s food markets.

Opened: 3 September 2019

Address: 11 High Street, BR7 5AF

Key people: Stuart Gillies, Gordon Ramsay’s former partner

What to expect: A menu of daily changing small plates.

Opened: 5 September 2019

The Breakfast Club Soho

Address: 11 Berwick Street, London W1F 0PLLX

Key people: The Breakfast Club franchise

What to expect: All-day breakfast in Soho, which brings them back to where they started, 14 years later.

Opened: 6 September 2019

Loyal Tavern

Address: 171-173 Bermondsey Street, Bermondsey, London SE1 3UW

Key people: Tom Cenci of Duck & Waffle

What to expect: Seasonal menus, cheese toasties, venison tartar.

Opened: 6 September 2019

Address: Thomas Neal’s Warehouse, WC2H 9LX

Key people: KERB, Franco Manca, Tim Anderson of Nanban

What to expect: Another infernal London food market, with street food moving indoors, fresh pasta from Neapolitan pizza specialists, and more.

Opened: 7 September 2019

Address: Coal Drops Yard, Stable Street, N1C 4DQ

Key people: James Ramsden, Sam Herlihy

What to expect: A sandwich and soft serve shop from two of London’s most restless restaurateurs — expect New York influences and a magpie attitude to flavour.

Opened: 9 September 2019

Address: Brown’s Hotel, Albemarle St, Mayfair, London W1S 4BP

Key people: Adam Byatt of Michelin-starred Trinity, in Clapham

What to expect: Little on the menu as yet, but Byatt’s pedigree is built on a less affected style of cooking than the one formerly on show at Brown’s.

Opened: 9 September 2019

Address: 184A Kensington Park Road, W11 2ES

Key people: Victoria Paltina, Oren King

What to expect: Tel Aviv-inspired all-day dining, with a broad spectrum of bright, sunny dishes under Sephardic Jewish traditions.

Opened: 10 September 2019

Address: 133 Rye Lane, SE15 4ST

Key people: Bash Redford, Michael Lavery

What to expect: Built for drinks, killer snacks, and views from its fifth floor restaurant and terraces.

Opened: 10 September 2019

Address: 8 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 2LS

Key people: Ben Tish

What to expect: Traditional southern Italian-style menu with antipasti, pasta, grilled meat, fish.

Opened: 12 September 2019

Waka

Address: 120 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7BT

Key people:

What to expect: Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine in the form of sake and miso salmon anticucho, sushi de salmón, salmon tataki, and more.

Opened: 12 September 2019

Address: 65 Commercial Street, E1 6BD

Key people: Helen Graham, Marc Summers

What to expect: Vegetarian, Sephardic Jewish / Tel Aviv-inspired cooking from a chef whose previous experience is at restaurants excelling in exactly that.

Opened: 12 September 2019

TOKii at The Prince Akatoki London

Address: 50 Great Cumberland Place, Marble Arch, London, W1H 7FD

Key people: Luxury hotel group Prince Hotels

What to expect: A Japanese-influenced menu that’s inspired by international ingredients

Opened: 16 September 2019

Address: 40 Blackfriars Road, SE1 8PB

Key people: The Hoxton Hotel Group, Maison Premiere

What to expect: Fruits de mer platters, cocktails, oysters, and more from a hip New York City oyster bar.

Opened: 18 September 2019

Address: 39-44 Grosvenor Square, W1K 2HP

Key people: Jason Atherton

What to expect: Modern British cuisine, probably — the attraction here is that Atherton opens across from his former mentor, Gordon Ramsay, in a very specific restaurant face off in the heart of Mayfair.

Opened: 19 September 2019

Megan’s

Address: 86 High Street, Wimbledon, London SW19 5EG

Key people: Megan

What to expect: All-day brunch, deli bar and a Mediterranean-influenced menu.

Opened: 18 September 2019

Crudo

Address: 35 Riding House Street, London W1W 7EA

Key people: Carlos Soccoro and Maria Yanez

What to expect: A grab-and-go cevicheria that marries the traditions of South and Latin America with Miami. Choose from three signature ceviche bowls or opt for a DIY one.

Opened: 19 September 2019

Julie’s

Address: 135 Portland Rd, Holland Park, London W11 4LW

Key people: Shay Cooper, Ralph Herring

What to expect: Modern British cuisine from one of London’s classic hang-outs for the Hollywood set, high society and rock stars since 1969.

Opened: 19 September 2019

Address: 133 Rye Lane, SE15 4ST

Key people: Emma Reynolds, Ken Yamada

What to expect: London’s largest ramen restaurant chain will bring its familiar formula of rich, creamy white broths; chashu pork or karaage; the cult-followed ‘Eat the Bits’ chilli oil to Peckham as well.

Opened: 21 September 2019

Address: 9 Duke of York Square, Chelsea SW3 4LY

Key people: Caravan Coffee

What to expect: The formula of good coffee and globetrotting all-day dining that has made Caravan a mid-market success, dialled up a tad for the new environs.

Opened: 23 September 2019

Yard Sale Pizza

Address: 184 Hackney Road, E2 7QL

Key people: Johnnie Tate and Nick Buckland, Dan Spinney

What to expect: Modern take on pizza toppings: tenderstem broccoli, manchego, pine nuts.

Opened: 24 September 2019

Address: 51 Margaret Street, Fitzrovia, W1W 8SG

Key people: Can Eren

What to expect: An essential and outstanding London coffee shop, and one of the few in the city to serve filter coffee brewed directly on to ice.

Opened: 25 September 2019

Address: 94 Church Road, Barnes, SW13 0DQ

Key people: Sam Astley-Dean, Alan Parry, Phil Howard, Rebecca Mascarenhas

What to expect: South London staple Sonny’s — which closed after 33 years — becomes Church Road that will offer a variety of comforting dishes including sweetcorn and clams and a roasted fig pudding with fig leaf ice cream.

Opened: 25 September 2019

Address: 8 Market Place, Fitzrovia W1W 8AG

Key people: World-famous rapper Nas

What to expect: “New American comfort food”: a key dish is fried chicken and waffles.

Opened: 26 September 2019

Mama Fuego

Address: 69-72 Olympian Way, Greenwich Peninsula, SE10 0NA

Key people: The team behind Abuelo in Covent Garden

What to expect: Aussie coffee meets Argentinian food.

Opened: 26 September 2019

Address: Olympic Park, 20-22 International Way, E20 1GQ

Key people: Patrick Powell

What to expect: Dine on modern European cuisine with promising views — the restaurant will be on the 7th floor — of the hotel’s sky gardens.

Opened: 26 September 2019

Fafa’s

Address: Monmouth Street, Seven Dials, WC2H

Key people: Finnish chain Fafa’s

What to expect: Pita, mezze, salad.

Opened: 27 September 2019

Arabica KX

Address: 7 Lewis Cubitt Walk, King’s Cross, N1C 4DT

Key people: James Walters

What to expect: Levantine cuisine with a curated wine list by Zeren Wilson.

Opened: 30 September 2019

AUGUST

Address: 185 Portobello Road, W11 2ED

Key people: Eggslut

What to expect: Queued-for egg sandwiches, pots, and more from the hyped Los Angeles chain.

Opened: 7 August 2019

Address: 163-165 Earls Court Road, SW5 9RF

Key people: The Halal Guys of NYC

What to expect: Fast-casual form of Middle Eastern grilled lamb, chicken, and fried falafel, or gyro beef, served over either rice or in a wrap. Look out for its famous ‘white’ garlicky herb sauce.

Opened: 10 August 2019

Address: 13A Parkgate Rd, Battersea, SW11 4NL

Key people: David and Nigel Motley of Kape and Pan

What to expect: Immaculate breads and Viennoiserie: croissant, brioche, pan de sal, adobo and pan de coco.

Opened: 10 August 2019

Address: 20 Dalston Lane, E8 3AZ

Key people: Freddie Janssen, Anaïs van Manen

What to expect: A long-awaited East London home for Freddie Janssen’s restaurant project, Snackbar, joining up with van Manen for a focus on pickling and fermentation, sandwiches, and rice bowls.

Opened: 14 August 2019

Bafarat

Address: Warwick Street, Soho London, W1B 5AW

Key people: From the Jeddah-based Bafarat coffee company

What to expect: A selection of teas and coffees, and pastries like pistachio éclairs, raspberry tarts, lemon tarts, and passionfruit cheesecake.

Opened: 19 August 2019

Officina 00

Address: 152 Old Street, EC1V 9BW

Key people: Elia Sebregondi of Bone Daddies and Kiln, Enzo Mirto

What to expect: Freshly-baked sourdough, pasta and Italian pastries

Opened: 19 August 2019

Address: 12 Devonshire Row, Liverpool Street, EC2M 4RH

Key people: Cheong Yew, Put Sing Tsang, Mo Kwok

What to expect: The focus is on siu mei or roasted meat on spits — expect Cantonese-style roasted crispy pork belly, barbecued pork collar (char siu), and roast duck with shatteringly crisp, lacquered skin.

Opened: 27 August 2019

Happy Lamb Hotpot

Address: The Office Group building, 10 Bloomsbury Way, WC1A 2SL

Key people: Chinese hotpot chain hits London

What to expect: Four soup bases plus various meats, fish, and veg equals a giant, steaming hotpot.

Opened: 31 August 2019

Address: 155 Holloway Road, N7 8LX

Key people: From Zia Lucia

What to expect: Zia Lucia launches its fresh pasta restaurant which will include egg tagliatelle and pappardelle, vegan pici, gnocchi, and filled pasta like ravioli, and also doughs made from traditional, wholemeal and gluten-free flours.

Opened: 31 August 2019

JULY

Address: 88-90 Commercial Street, E1 6LY

Key people: Charlie Carroll

What to expect: The classic Flat Iron formula — affordable steak on a concise menu.

Opened: 1 July

Rye by Water

Address: Catherine Wheel Road, TW8 8BD

Key people: Ben Rand, Janine Edwards

What to expect: Rand and Edwards have serious previous, with the latter head pastry chef at Little Bread Pedlar and the former head chef at Robin Gill’s The Dairy in Clapham.

Opened: 1 July

Tsaretta Spice

Address: 55 Church Street, Twickenham, TW1 3NR

Key people:

What to expect: Indian tapas for lunchtime including the likes of Tellicherry pepper fried squid and tawa keema, and à la carte for the evening.

Opened: 3 July

The Stratford Brasserie

Address: Olympic Park, 20-22 International Way, E20 1GQ

Key people: Harry Handelsman, Ben Harrington

What to expect: An all-day brasserie inside the new 42-storey building in Stratford focusing on sharing dishes such as crumpets, grilled romero pepper with salsa verde, grilled peach bake alaska, and more.

Opened: 3 July

Moncks of Dover St

Address: 33 Dover Street, Mayfair, W1S 4NF

Key people: Gennaro Vitto, Valentino Pepe

What to expect: A Mayfair brasserie that will serve classics such as truffled benedict, sole meunière, caesar salad, and more.

Opened: 3 July

Address: 45 Camberwell Church Street, SE5 8TR

Key people: Pary Baban, Pola Baban, Rang Baban, Raman Baban

What to expect: Outstanding Kurdish mezze from one of London’s cafe institutions.

Opened: 4 July

Radio Alice

Address: Unit 24, Jubilee Place, Canary Wharf, E14 5NY

Key people: Matteo and Salvatore Aloe, Emma King

What to expect: 24-hour fermented organic sourdough pizzas. Toppings include pork sausage, aubergine, speck, prosciutto, and courgette ribbons.

Opened: 10 July

Heritage

Address: 18-20 Rupert Street, W1D 6DF

Key people: Aarik Persaud

What to expect: A fondue-heavy Swiss restaurant. Bacon rosti, raclettes, meat fondue.

Opened: 11 July

Address: 1 Bedale Street, SE1 9AL

Key people: James Lowe, John Ogier

What to expect: A wine bar and bakery from the owners of Lyle’s, Shoreditch’s Michelin-starred, ‘Modern British’ restaurant that many regard as one of the city’s best. All bread and pastries will be made on-site, from flour milled at Lyle’s.

Opened: 11 July 2019

Address: 10 Argyle Street, London WC1H 8EG

Key people: Adam Rawson, Peter Sanchez-Iglesias, Angela Dimayuga

What to expect: A rooftop restaurant from Sanchez-Iglesias and a ground floor restaurant from Rawson, at a serious new hotel destination for King’s Cross.

Opened: 11 July 2019

Humble Grape

Address: 18-20 Mackenzie Walk, E14 4PH

Key people:

What to expect: A waterfront wine bar, 30 wines by glass and more than 400 wines by the bottle.

Opened: 15 July 2019

Bob’s Lobster

Address: Unit Su 59, London Bridge Station, St Thomas Street, SE1 3QX

Key people: Rob and the team behind Bedales of Borough

What to expect: This is their first permanent site since their street food days. Best known for their signature dish, the lobster roll, besides other offerings such as fish tacos and chips with mussel and bacon chowder.

Opened: 16 July 2019

Address: 103 — 105 New Oxford Street, WC1A 1DD

Key people: Streat Markets Ltd, and restaurateurs behind Tātā Eatery, Harts Group, Pophams, Oklava, Casa do Frango, Chotto Matte, Flat Iron Steak

What to expect: A new London food court evolution, with open kitchens and counter seating moving things forward from the cherry-picking model adopted by Market Halls and The Kitchens at Spitalfields.

Opened: 18 July 2019

Address: 103 — 105 New Oxford Street, WC1A 1DD

Key people: Ana Gonçalves, Zijun Meng

What to expect: A katsu sando shop and rice bowl restaurant, with the product-focussed, meticulously orchestrated fun that Gonçalves and Meng bring to their Tātā Eatery pop-ups and residencies.

Opened: 18 July 2019

Address: 23 Greek Street, W1D 4DZ

Key people: Alex Peffly, Z He

What to expect: Owners Alex Peffly and Z He’s former Bun House site in Soho becomes a ‘Hong Kong-inspired’ restaurant and bar serving dishes like Iberico pork char siu rice in a claypot, Macau-style egg tarts, while drinks focus on bright and sour flavours, including a bamboo fenjiu paired with pu’er liqueur, fresh quince and mango.

Opened: 24 July 2019

KPH

Address: 139 Ladbroke Grove, W10 6HJ

Key people: Henry Harris, Ruairidh Summers

What to expect: Henry Harris continues to carve out a portfolio of pubs serving above average food with this restoration of a Ladbroke Grove stalwart; chef Ruairidh Summers is ex-St. John and will work on Harris’ template alongside him.

Opened: 29 July 2019

Address: 30 St Martin’s Lane, Covent Garden, WC2N 4EJ

Key people: Mohammad Paknejad and Marwa Alkhalaf

What to expect: Modern Iranian cuisine cooked with British ingredients.

Opened: 31 July 2019

Address: 178 — 180 Victoria Park Road, E9 7HD

Key people: Bec Wharton, Kristian Leontiou

What to expect: Skewers, xiaolongbao, and baozi will join an already winning formula of handmade siu mai, wontons, and potstickers.

Opened: 31 July 2019

JUNE

Address: 152 Old St, London EC1V 9BP

Key people: TāTā Eatery, Monica Berg, Alex Kratena

What to expect: A significant new addition to London’s cocktail bar scene, with a former “World’s Best Bartender” and one of London’s most acclaimed movable restaurants joining forces.

Opened: 1 June 2019

Sette

Address: 4 Knightsbridge Green, SW1X 7QA

Key people: The team behind Scarpetta in New York City

What to expect: Some famous tomato and basil spaghetti standing out from a range of classically expensive Italian dishes.

Opened: 1 June 2019

Address: 8 Pall Mall, SW1Y 5NG

Key people: Anthony Demetre

What to expect: An immediate revival of Anthony Demetre’s much-loved Mayfair restaurant, which closed last month after 12 years in London.

Opened: 3 June 2019

Maremma

Address: 36 Brixton Water Lane, SW9 1PE

Key people: Alice Staple, Dominique Goltinger

What to expect: Simple and seasonal regional specialities from the Maremma area of Tuscany. Fresh pasta made daily, with meat and fish cooked on a charcoal grill.

Opened: 5 June 2019

Gold

Address: 95 Portobello Road, W11 2QB

Key people: Theo Hill, Alex Ghalleb, Arez Akgundogdu

What to expect: Lo-fi cooking over wood fire that focuses on doing as little to produce as possible, as per 2019 decrees.

Opened: 5 June 2019

Address: 171 Mare Street, E8 3RH

Key people: Holly O’Leary of Cornerstone, Alice Harry, formerly of Monmouth, AllPress

What to expect: A vegan restaurant, speciality coffee shop, and a natural wine bar.

Opened: 6 June 2019

Address: 116-128 Oxford St, W1D 1LT

Key people: Spanish chef and restaurateur Quique Dacosta

What to expect: Paella. Rice. Seafood. A special high-tech burner keeps paella cooking evenly, with large actual paellas and smaller “rices” for smaller tables. .

Opened: 7 June 2019

Address: 7 Paddington Street, W1U 5QH

Key people: Flavio Briatore

What to expect: Crazy pizza.

Opened: 10 June 2019

Siren

Address: 15 Beeston Place, SW1W 0JW

Key people: The Goring, Nathan Outlaw

What to expect: A new ‘flagship’ London restaurant for celebrated Cornwall chef Nathan Outlaw, who will work on a new, less formal seafood restaurant at The Goring for 2019.

Opened: 12 June 2019

Address: 5 Elgin Crescent, W11 2JA

Key people: Franco Fubini

What to expect: A new cafe and fruit and vegetable shop from one of the city’s foremost suppliers, with a daily-changing menu offering a Californian feel: toasts, bowls, salads.

Opened: 17 June 2019

Address: 40 Hoxton St, Hackney, N1 6LR

Key people: Des McDonald Associates team up with New City College Hackney

What to expect: This collaborative kitchen and training restaurant features a wide-ranging menu from popcorn chicken with sweetcorn relish, Suffolk bacon chop with fried egg, and chocolate Eton Mess sundaes.

Opened: 19 June 2019

Address: 162b Sloane St, SW1X 9BS

Key people: Caprice Holdings magnate Richard Caring

What to expect: It’s a Sloane Street follow-up to Mount Street Deli.

Opened: 20 June 2019

Address: The Roundhouse with the Green Roof, St. Katharine’s Way, St. Katharine Docks, E1W 1TW

Key people: Saiphin and Alex Moore of Rosa’s Thai Cafe

What to expect: Noodles, noodles, and more noodles.

Opened: 24 June 2019

Address: 8 Hillgate Street, W8 7SR

Key people: Adrien Carre and Christina Mouratoglou of Mazi

What to expect: Small plates inspired by eateries in Northern Greece, Greek wines and spirits.

Opened: 24 June 2019

Address: 10 Grosvenor Square, Mayfair W1K 6JP

Key people: Gordon Ramsey, Ben Orpwood

What to expect: Gordon Ramsay promises to bring “a new flavour of Asian food”. Good luck to him? It will no longer be “authentic” nor “vibrant.”

Opened: 24 June 2019

Address: 40 Rathbone Place, W1T 1HX

Key people: Big Mamma restaurant group, behind Gloria in Shoreditch

What to expect: More exhibitionist maximalism from London’s most extra restaurateurs — including a 1 Litre ice cream sundae and more pasta in wheels of cheese.

Opened: 28 June 2019

MAY 2019

Address: 1A Langton St, SW10 0JL

Key people: Anna Haugh

What to expect: The beginning of an Irish food renaissance perhaps? Myrtle aims to highlight Irish food combined with the sophistication of the restaurant’s Chelsea address.

Opened: 9 May 2019

Address: 13 Stoney Street, Borough Market, SE1 9AD

Key people: Erchen Chang, Shing Tat Chung, Wai Ting Chung, JKS Restaurants

What to expect: Bao’s third restaurant will evolve its offering even further — likely fuelled by the Fitzrovia test kitchen — but its pillowy steamed buns will remain the hallmark.

Opened: 9 May 2019

Address: Coal Drops Yard, Stable Street, London N1C 4AB

Key people: Harts Group

What to expect: Tabletop coal grills where diners can cook their own dishes and a para picar offering for anyone reluctant to play with fire..

Opened: 10 May 2019

Address: 42 Osborn Street, E1 6TD

Key people: The Culpeper team

What to expect: A new hotel with an unfussy bar and restaurant menu — scotch eggs, rillettes, langoustines.

Opened: 10 May 2019

Address: Level 8, 122 Leadenhall St, EC3V 4AB

Key people: Eric Chavot

What to expect: Classic French cooking. And copious amounts of champagne.

Opened: 14 May 2019

Address: 13 Coventry Street, W1D 7DH

Key people: The team behind global hot pot chain HaiDiLao

What to expect: With over 300 sites around the world and a reputation for generous customer service, HaiDiLao will bring Sichuan hot pot to London on a massive scale.

Opened: 14 May

Chik’n Soho

Address: 187 Wardour Street, W1F 8ZB

Key people: Carl Clarke, David Wolanski

What to expect: Pressure-fried buttermilk chicken that thrives on outrageous claims.

Opened: 22 May 2019

Coqfighter

Address: 75 Beak Street, W1F 9SS

Key people: Troy Sawyer, Deacon Rose, Tristan Clough

What to expect: Pressure-fried buttermilk chicken that thrives on outrageous claims.

Opened: 22 May 2019

Address: Embassy Gardens Towers, 5 Nine Elms Lane, SW8 5DA

Key people: Robin Gill of The Dairy, Sorella, and Counter Culture

What to expect: Details are light at present, but live fire cookery, Irish inflections, and the scratch-made fermentation culture of The Dairy are to be expected. The restaurant is named for Gill’s father, after a nickname acquired in the 1950s.

Opened: 26 May 2019

Gezellig

Address: 193-197 High Holborn, WC1V 7BD

Key people: Wieteke Teppema, James Comyn, Graham Long, Rebecca Mascarenhas

What to expect: Borrowing from a Dutch word that translates as an atmosphere that allows good times to happen, a classical European menu will lean heavily on wine to facilitate those good times.

Opened: 26 May 2019

APRIL 2019

Address: 49 Maddox St, W1S 2PQ

Key people: Dhruv Mittal of Dum Biryani House in Soho

What to expect: It’s all about Awadhi cuisine so expect gilafi kulcha, chicken kakori or lamb galauti kebab and the usual biryanis and curries. Aiming to be affordable for Mayfair.

Opened: 2 April 2019

The Gate

Address: 87 Allitsen Road, NW8 7AS

Key people: The Gate Restaurants

What to expect: These self-styled #PlantBasedPioneers have been serving vegan and vegetarian food in London since 1989, so expect a big vegan weekend brunch and more.

Opened: 4 April 2019

Address: White City House Television Centre, 101 Wood Lane, W12 7FR

Key people: Endo Kazutoshi

What to expect: High-end sushi and Japanese food.

Opened: 9 April 2019

Address: 158 Sandringham Road, E8 2HS

Key people: Adolfo de Cecco

What to expect: Former Pidgin head chef de Cecco will serve a tasting menu that flexes daily, with dishes including almond tortello in cock crab and brown butter “tom yum” broth, as well as tempura shiso leaf with retired dairy cow beef tartare and XO sabayon.

Opened: 10 April 2019

Mao Chow

Address: 159A Mare Street, E8 3RH

Key people: Mao Chow team

What to expect: An entirely vegan Chinese menu, including mapo tofu; chongqing noodles, and langya potatoes.

Opened: 10 April 2019

Address: 26-27 Lisle Street, WC2H 7BA

Key people: Z He, Alex Peffly

What to expect: Besides the traditional Cantonese steamed buns, look forward to beef brisket and a soft, brioche-style sweet pineapple bun.

Opened: 16 April 2019

Address: 101 New Bond Street, W1S 1SR

Key people: Woodhead Restaurant Group — behind Portland, Clipstone, and Quality Chop House

What to expect: Dishes that respect and derive from, but are not shackled by, the traditions and demographics of Emilia-Romagna in Italy. Expect bowl after bowl of tortellini en brodo, and some Italian-leaning wine lists.

Opened: 26 April 2019

Address: 4 Mercer Walk, London WC2H 9FA

Key people: Manu Canales, Stephen Tozer, Ed Brunet

What to expect: Six courses of kebabs, or dishes inspired by global kebab culture, served on a bacteria resistant, heated Dekton countertop for eating with hands. An early interest is the risotto made to represent doner kebabs, with rice cooked in lamb stock, garlic and chilli sauces, and shavings of cured lamb’s tongue.

Opened: 27 April 2019

Address: 174 Pavilion Rd, Chelsea, SW1X 0AW

Key people: Alex Hunter, of Bonnie Gull seafood restaurants

What to expect: Seafood, quite obviously, but also a fishmonger, fish restaurant and champagne bar, with a menu from lauded chef Leo Carreira.

Opened: April 2019

MARCH 2019

Element Coffee

Address: 236 Northfield Avenue, W13 9SJ

Key people: Natalia Moorzami, Louis Wainwright-Vale

What to expect: Speciality coffee from Origin Coffee Roasters in south Ealing, with food from local specialist deli The Cheddar Deli and Debaere bakery. A focus on community will be put into practice with evening classes including origami, creative writing, and other crafts.

Opened: 1 March 2019

Address: 31 Kensington Park Road, W11 2EU

Key people: Andrew Clarke, Jackson Boxer

What to expect: A neighbourhood restaurant inspired by the Outer Hebrides, focussed on the region’s seafood, particularly shellfish. Boxer describes it as “aquanautical” — concerning water, and the sea.

Opened: 5 March 2019

Address: 13-14 Thayer Street, W1U 3JR

Key people: Carlo Scotto, the Rhug estate

What to expect: A split level operation similar in scope, but not ambition to Hide — Xier will be fine dining, with a ten course tasting menu, with XR estimably casual. Scotto’s Neapolitan background will guide much of the cooking.

Opened: 5 March 2019

Address: 77 Berwick Street, W1F 8TH

Key people: Hamza Sajawal

What to expect: A menu majoring on Desi-Chinese food — a style of cooking brought about by immigration of Chinese nationals to Kolkata in India, that marries the two countries’ ingredients, techniques, and spicing. There will also be a range of Nepalese momo, dumplings stuffed with meat or vegetables.

Opened: 11 March 2019

Address: 13 Cosmo Pl, WC1N 3AP

Key people: Wei Guirong

What to expect: The Xi’an Chinese cooking that has made Wei Guirong a star of London dining, in a space and kitchen operation large enough to match her ambitions.

Opened: 15 March 2019

Address: One Tower Bridge, SE1 2AA

Key people: The team behind Temakinho, the Brazillian-Japanese temaki/caipirinha chain

What to expect: Fresh, sustainable seafood; ceviche; sushi and a whole lot of caipirinhas.

Opened: 23 March 2019

Bambusa

Address: 6 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 2LR

Key people: The team behind Roti Chai

What to expect: All-day bakes and breakfast with a south Indian slant — Dishoom will look on with interest.

Opened: 27 March 2019

Address: 19 Bevis Marks, EC3A 7JA

Key people: Victor Garvey

What to expect: Like Rambla, expect a Spanish menu but less of a Catalan influence. Expect sherry-marinated fried chicken, suckling pig, and a paella.

Opened: 28 March 2019

Cutting Room

Address: 95 Charlotte Street, W1T 4PZ

Key people: It’s partnering with neighbour Woolff Gallery

What to expect: Seasonal small plates in the heart of Fitzrovia, mainly cooked over charcoal, plus a late-night downstairs bar.

Opened: March 2019

Address: 20 Eastcheap, EC3M 1EB

Key people: Lee Wooyung of CheeMC

What to expect: Fried chicken meets bento box, along with rice, noodles, kimchi and sashimi.

Opened: March 2019

Address: 14-15 Irving Street, WC2H 7AU

Key people: The Halal Guys of NYC

What to expect: Fast-casual form of Middle Eastern grilled lamb, chicken, and fried falafel, or gyro beef, served over either rice or in a wrap. Look out for its famous ‘white’ garlicky herb sauce.

Opened: 30 March 2019

FEBRUARY 2019

Address: 53-55 Beak Street, W1F 9SH

Key people: Civan Er

What to expect: Contemporary Anatolian cuisine using ingredients from the British Isles as well as further afield — early indications suggest affinity with Selin Kiazim’s Oklava and Kyseri.

Opened: 4 February 2019

Emilia’s Crafted Pasta

Address: 77 Alie Street, Aldgate, E1 8NH

Key people: Andrew Macleod

What to expect: Besides antipasti, salads and sides, choose from six types of pasta — rigatoni, pappardelle, casarecce, potato gnocchi, bucatini and ravioli — and seven types of sauce, including four hour slow-cooked béchamel bolognese.

Opened: 4 February 2019

Address: 20 - 21 Newman Street, Fitzrovia, W1T 1PG

Key people: The Mandrake Hotel

What to expect: South American influences on a modern European menu, so expect grilled octopus with ‘aji pancha’, which is a pepper-based sauce that changes according to the country, or even region where it is prepared, a dessert made from double-fermented itakuja chocolate with yoghurt sorbet, salted caramel, fennel pollen, and olive oil.

Opened: 5 February 2019

Address: 11-17 Stoke Newington Road, N16 8BH

Key people: Chris Gillard

What to expect: St. John alumnus Gillard will bring dishes like griddled ox heart, mackerel with beetroot and horseradish, and steamed British puddings to Hackney.

Opened: 11 February 2019

Address: 66 Baker St, Marylebone, W1U 7DJ

Key people: Manmeet Singh Bali

What to expect: Promises of Tellicherry crab fry, a Goan chicken cafreal and a Keralan lime lobster hang heavy in the air.

Opened: 14 February 2019

Address: Centre Point, 11 St Giles Square, WC2H 8AP

Key people: Rhubarb Food

What to expect: Look forward to a nostalgic British menu inspired by the 60s involving chicken à la king, cauliflower cheese croquettes and banana splits for two.

Opened: 16 February 2019

Address: 156 Dalston Lane, E8 3AH

Key people: Owner-general manager Joshua Owens-Baigler, head chef Daniele Ceforo, Robin Beparry.

What to expect: A “surreal” exploration of Japanese and Italian cuisine from a team which includes alumni of the River Cafe, Bocca di Lupo, and Artusi.

Opened: 20 February 2019

Address: 120 Morning Lane, E9 6LH

Key people: Phil Bracey, Will Gleave, Byron Fini

What to expect: Site number three for P. Franco and Bright’s wine maestros, returning to the all bar seats meets simple-yet-quality food menu meets natural wine model that made the former so successful.

Opened: 20 February 2019

Address: 177B Blackstock Road, N5 2LL

Key people: Max and Noel Venning, Brodie Meah

What to expect: A familiar London wine bar formula for Highbury: small plates of cheese and charcuterie from local importers Provisions, lots of natural wines by the glass, and British-ish dishes like steak tartare with horseradish and dill.

Opened: 20 February 2019

Address: 54 — 56 Great Eastern Street, EC2A 3QR

Key people: Big Mamma restaurant group

What to expect: Italian glamour writ large — cacio e pepe pasta served from a whole wheel of cheese; lasagna with ten layers; a lot of tiramisu. The first opening for the group in London, with a second on its way in Fitzrovia.

Opened: 22 February 2019

Address: 17-19 Maddox Street, W1S 2QH

Key people: Atul Kochhar

What to expect: Regional Indian flavours from Sikkim and Alleppey will find a place alongside influences from neighbouring countries like Nepal, China, and Bangladesh. This is Kochhar’s first restaurant since his Islamophobic tweet directed at Priyanka Chopra, which resulted in his departure from Benares, also in Mayfair.

Opened: 27 February 2019 — soft launch until 14 March

Address: Olympic Way, Wembley Park, Wembley, HA9 0JT

Key people: Rohit Ghai

What to expect: An extensive menu of Indian comfort food featuring the eponymous kulcha flatbreads filled with various flavours. Also expect biryanis, masala chai and cocktails.

Opened: February 2019

Address: 52-55 Dorset Street, W7U 7NQ

Key people: Kelly Landesberg, Gary Landesberg

What to expect: The focus is on health, wellness and nutrition — no refined sugar, and a prominent suite of gluten and dairy-free bakes, as well as coconut bowls and açai bowls.

Opened: February 2019

The Northall at Corinthia London

Address: Whitehall Place, SW1A 2BD

Key people: André Garrett

What to expect: The foil to Kerridge’s Bar and Grill, expect a renewed focus on seafood and Mediterranean cookery to balance out Tom Kerridge’s luxe-hefty approach to British cooking.

Opened: February 2019

Numnum

Address: 81 Scoresby St, SE1 0NX

Key people:

What to expect: Southern Chinese cuisine — beef noodle soup, dan dan noodles and spicy roasted chicken.

Opened: February 2019

JANUARY 2019

Address: 103 New Oxford St, London WC1A 1DB

Key people: Vapiano

What to expect: Fast-casual, replicable, and reliable Italian dining.

Opened: 3 January 2019

Address: 50 James Street, W1U 1EU

Key people: Alan Wogan, Mark Wogan, Ry Jessup

What to expect: 20 inch pizzas with toppings a notch more creative — and untraditional — than London’s Neapolitan stalwarts.

Opened: 5 January 2019

Address: 188 Stoke Newington High Street, N16 7JD

Key people: João Ferreira Pinto, Carolina W Seibel

What to expect: Avant-garde Portuguese dining, with a menu that reads several notches more interestingly than most small plates openings in the last few months.

Opened: 10 January 2019

Address: 60 Bartholomew’s Close, EC1A 7BN

Key people: Louise Palmer-Masterton, Gemma Doherty

What to expect: Plant-based dining that has been a runaway success in Cambridge, mostly leaning on replacing meat with pulses, rather than “substitutes.”

Opened: 14 January 2019

Address: 210 Chiswick High Road, W4 1PD

Key people: Henry Harris

What to expect: Henry Harris’ Anglo-French swathe of London pub real estate grows ever wider — expect Mediterranean dining from the ex-Racine chef.

Opened: 22 January 2019

Address: 8 Patriot Square, E2 9NF

Key people: Paolo Airaudo

What to expect: A follow-up to one of San Sebastián’s most distinctive Michelin-starred restaurants, whose menus, wine lists, and design recall some of Copenhagen’s most interesting operations.

Opened: 23 January 2019

Address: 36 Berwick Street, W1F 8RJ

Key people: Söderberg Edinburgh

What to expect: Swedish-inspired morning buns, smorrebröd open sandwiches, and more. The bakery’s Scandi-inspired sticky buns have won acclaim across Edinburgh.

Opened: 25 January 2019

Wild by Tart

Address: 3-4 Eccleston Yards, Belgravia, SW1W 9AZ

Key people: Jemima Jones and Lucy Carr-Ellison

What to expect: The space boasts of an open kitchen grill, bar, a photography studio, a food-to-go outlet, and immersive retail store, and promises flatbread pizzas and slow cooked meat along with fresh salads and soups.

Opened: January 2019

Address: 4 Leicester St, Chinatown, WC2H 7BL

Key people: Yi Fei

What to expect: The first of a clutch of landlord’s choice dining experiences in a changing Chinatown, featuring sliced pork and sizzling rice crust and JinLi fragrant rabbit. Dishes to be listed on a digital menu.

Opened: January 2019

Address: 12 Macclesfield Street, Chinatown, W1D 58P

Key people:

What to expect: Crisp fried Taiwanese chicken in huge, chop-like portions — seasoning powders the norm..

Opened: January 2019

Beer + Burger Store

Address: 1A ArtHouse, 1 York Way, N1C 4AS

Key people:

What to expect: American-inspired burgers, including a vegan one — it’s 2019 — deep-fried jalapeños, chicken wings, and, of course, (craft) beer on tap.

Opened: January 2019

Flat Iron

Address: 112-116 Tooley St, SE1 2TH

Key people: Charlie Carroll

What to expect: The usual Flat Iron fare along with a concise menu, keen pricing and no reservations policy. Just a good value steak meal.

Opened: January 2019

DECEMBER 2018

Address: 147 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6JE

Key people: Craig Povoas and Tom Stock

What to expect: Burgers, and beyond — the former drawn from time at Camden Assembly and Kerb street food, the latter including shaved rib cap with anchovy butter; deep-fried lamb nuggets with burnt onion dip; and mushrooms, cured egg yolk, and lardo on toast.

Opened: 3 December 2018

Address: 8-10 Waterloo Place, St. James’s, SW1Y 4BE

Key people: Alfred Leung

What to expect: Broad strokes Chinese fine dining from a restaurant group with Michelin star acclaim in China and Hong Kong. Peking duck is a speciality, while the group’s restaurants span China’s regions and delicacies.

Opened: 3 December soft launch, until 17 December

Wild Rice

Address: 28 Brewer Street, W1F 0SR

Key people: Pan Serirak and Mike Asavarut

What to expect: The first of two new Thai, Thai-owned restaurants for London, stacked on top of each other. Small plates to share, combining “bold and vibrant Thai flavours,” with seasonal British ingredients

Opened: 3 December 2018

Mamasan

Address: 28 Brewer Street, W1F 0SR

Key people: Pan Serirak and Mike Asavarut

What to expect: Southern Thai fried chicken, seasoned with coriander root, garlic, and soy sauce and topped with crispy shallots, and more drinking food snacks

Opened: 3 December 2018

Address: 5-6 Henrietta St, WC2E 8PT, and Center Point building Tottenham Court Road

Key people: Taiwanese dim sum specialists Din Tai Fung

What to expect: Two prospective venues for Din Tai Fung, bringing their signature Xiao Long Bao (steamed soup pork dumplings) to Europe for the first time

Opened: 5 December 2018

Address: 20 Queen Street, W1J 5PR

Key people: Karunesh Khanna, Manav Tuli

What to expect: A long-awaited reopening for the Mayfair, formerly Michelin-starred Indian restaurant. The express aim is to reclaim that Michelin star.

Opened: 10 December 2018

Address: 17-18 Great Newport Street, WC2H 7JE

Key people: Coco Ichibanya restaurant group

What to expect: Japan’s most popular karē raisu restaurant launches in London — its 1,000-plus locations in Japan serve curry rice with customisable heat, sweetness, and toppings.

Opened: 12 December 2018

Address: Rathbone Square, W1J 5EZ

Key people: Omotesando Koffee

What to expect: A coffee shop that started as a single bar in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood, with a service model focussed on customer engagement and interaction, as well as quality coffee.

Opened: 14 December 2018

Address: 8 Haymarket, SW1Y 4HT

Key people: Massive Restaurants group

What to expect: A “modern Indian bistro” featuring “experimental Indian cuisine... molecular gastronomy, state-of-the art equipment and food theatre.”

Opened: 28 December 2018

Spiritland Royal Festival Hall

Address: Royal Festival Hall, Belvedere Road, SE1 8XX

Key people: Moondog

What to expect: A 180 cover restaurant with a 2 am license, an open grill and oyster bar.

Opened: 17 December 2018

Provisioners

Address: 4 Queen Elizabeth St, London SE1 2LL

Key people: Clive Watson

What to expect: All-day dining, from oat porridge and smokehouse grilled kipper for breakfast to beetroot tagliatelle and line-caught bream for dinner.

Opened: December 2018

NOVEMBER

Address: 188 Kirtling St, SW8 5BN

Key people: Monika Linton, the Brindisa team

What to expect: A blend of classic Brindisa — competent, confident tapas and an Iberian-focused wine list — and new ideas, including a dedicated bar for hand-cut jamon Iberico and aged Spanish cheese.

Opened: 1 November 2018

Address: 73 Great Eastern Street, EC2A 3HR

Key people: Micaela Philippo, Tom Catley

What to expect: A second site for the Peruvian-inflected restaurant that Giles Coren gave 9 out of 10 for food but otherwise loathed. “Diverse and playful” is the watchword.

Opened: 1 November 2018

Address: 74 Green Lanes, N16 9EJ

Key people: Camille Tardieu

What to expect: Newington Green, the excellent dining neighbourhood sandwiched between Green Lanes and Islington will be the home of Cérès, which promises “contemporary southern European gastronomy.” A menu blends provençal French with Japanese and Cantonese — oxtail bourguignon in a dim sum bun — and suggests a prix fixe will be on the cards.

Opened: November 2 2018

Address: 96 Rodney Road, SE17 1BG

Key people: Sunny Hodge

What to expect: Neither in the London interpretation of Paris’ cave culture — see P. Franco and The Laughing Heart — nor the irreverent classicism of Noble Rot or Sager and Wilde, Sunny Hodge’s new bar wants to put the esoteric front and centre; minus the pretension. More here.

Opened: 4 November 2018

Theo’s Pizza

Address: Draper House, 17-19 Elephant and Castle, SE1 6TH

Key people: Theo Lewis

What to expect: A second iteration of the winning formula at Camberwell’s — and arguably south London’s — premier pizzeria, with well-blistered dough, quality toppings, and jars of carmine chilli oil.

Opened: 5 November 2018

Le Petit Citron

Address: 98 Shepherds Bush Road, W6 7PD

Key people: Emily Hartley, Lawrence Hartley

What to expect: A very classic, Provençal-inspired bistro in the heart of west London

Opened: 9 November 2018

Address: Terminus Place, SW1V 1JR

Key people: Sugen Gopal

What to expect: An offshoot of lauded, hidden, iconic Euston restaurant Roti King, based on the food of Gopal’s parents in the 1970s and the flaking roti canai that have made the original one of London’s essentials.

Opened: 10 November 2018

Address : Terminus Place, SW1V 1JR

Key people : Shuko Oda, John Devitt

What to expect : A streamlined iteration of Koya Soho and Koya City, with the peerless udon noodles and Japanese small plates that have made it too, one of London’s essentials .

Opened : 10 November 2018

Address : Terminus Place, SW1V 1JR

Key people : Jon Rotheram, Tom Harris

What to expect : Buns . Specifically, Marksman buns . Rotheram and Harris’ seasonal food will be translated from the Hackney Road pub and dining room to a food hall context, but won’t lose any of its affable refinement — which has made it too, one of London’s essentials .

Opened : 10 November 2018

Address: Coal Drops Yard, N1C 4AB

Key people: Pip Lacey, Gordy McIntyre, Angela Hartnett

What to expect: Even more wood-fire cooking. Great British Menu winner Lacey has been cooking around London in the run-up to Hicce’s launch; wood will be the fuel for the fire which will smoke and steam as well as grilling. Yakitori could be a star.

Opened: 12 November 2018

Fare Bar and Canteen

Address: 11 Old Street, EC1V 9HL

Key people: Michael Sager, Marcis Dzelzainis, Will Pitts

What to expect: All-day middle Eastern cookery, with high-spec cocktails and an excellent coffee programme.

Opened: 12 November 2018

Address: 10 Lincoln Street, SW3 2TS

Key people: Rohit Ghai

What to expect: The kind of interpretation of Indian culinary traditions that earned Ghai plaudits at Gymkhana and Jamavar, with an emphasis on feasting, game and seafood.

Opened: 22 November 2018

Address: 90 Bartholomew Close, EC1A 7BN

Key people: Richard Falk

What to expect: All-day dining and cocktails, with an emphasis on fermentation and low-waste preparations honed in Falk’s time at The Dairy in Clapham. Read more here.

Opened: 22 November 2018

Address: 400 Oxford Street, W1A 1AB

Key people: Richard Caring, Damien Hirst, Selfridges

What to expect: “An eclectic mix of classic British and internationally-inspired dishes throughout the day,” guided by Richard Caring’s “extreme talent, extreme experience, extreme desire and extreme passion” and Damien Hirst’s latest enormous restaurant sculpture. This time, it’s a Pegasus, rumoured to cost £2 million.

Opened: 22 November 2018

Address: Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross, N1C 4DR

Key people: Missy Flynn, Gabe Pryce

What to expect: Following the triumphant Hackney rebirth of Rita’s Dining, Flynn and Pryce are bringing a “global deli and sandwich shop” to the highly ambitious, fast-growing Coal Drops Yard restaurant battlefield at King’s Cross.

Opened: 23 November 2018

Address: 39 Maddox Street, W1S 1FX

Key people: Tilly Turbett

What to expect: Mediterranean cookery via Gordon Ramsay and Noma from Turbett, coupled with the sensibility — and thin-crust pizzas — of the original Pucci’s restaurant in Kensington.

Opened: Friday 30 November 2018

OCTOBER

Sticks ‘n’ Sushi

Address: 113-115 King’s Rd, SW3 4PA

Key people: Sticks ‘n’ Sushi

What to expect: Sticks (yakitori) and sushi (sushi.) This is the eighth U.K. site for the Danish chain and the sixth in London — it will have a separate plant-based menu, as is more and more common.

Opened: 1 October 2018

Address: 28-30 Kingsland Rd, E2 8DA

Key people: Chase Lovecky, Johnny Smith, Isaac McHale, Daniel Willis

What to expect: A third restaurant from the team behind The Clove Club and Luca, headed up by chef Lovecky. There will be a focus on “modern American cuisine”, aiming to be more of a neighbourhood restaurant than The Clove Club and Luca’s destination dining rooms.

Opened: 1 October 2018

Address: 336-337 Strand, WC2R 1HA

Key people: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal, Enrique Iglesias (yes, really)

What to expect: “Meppon” cuisine, blending Japanese forms and techniques with Mediterranean ingredients. It’s worked in Ibiza...

Opened: 1 October 2018

Address: Bloomberg Arcade, 3 Queen Street, EC4N 8BN

Key people: Natalie and Andrew Wong, Eater London Chef of the Year 2017

What to expect: The name of Andrew Wong’s second restaurant has finally been confirmed: Kym’s will offer a “Hong Kong diner kind of lunch — crispy pork belly, honey-roast pork, and soya poached chicken... [it] will be true to being Chinese.” And, significantly for a chef who has become synonymous with distinctive, distinguished dumplings, no dim sum.

Opened: 2 October 2018

Address: 128 Bermondsey St, SE1 3UB

Key people: Chef Angelo Sato

What to expect: Sato will follow up his bento box operation, Mission Sato, with another grab-and-go brand. Omoide is rooted in the tradition of chirashi sushi, derived from the rice course in Japanese kaiseki cuisine.

Opened: 2 October 2018

Address: 209 Westbourne Park Rd, W11 1EA

Key people: Emily Roux (yes, those Roux) and Diego Ferrari

What to expect: A characterful interplay of classical French and Italian cookery from two people with extensive Michelin experience.

Opened: 4 October 2018

Address: 1 Whitby St, E1 6JU

Key people: Soho House Group

What to expect: It’s another Cecconi’s for Soho House, this time at its approaching Redchurch Townhouse. More pizza, more aperitivo, more of the same.

Opened: 5 October 2018

Address: 28-30 Rivington Street, EC2A 3DZ

Key people: Blacklock, of successful Soho and City restaurants

What to expect: More of the competitively priced and conscientiously sourced barbecued meats and sides that have made Blacklock’s Soho and City sites such a hit.

Opened: 8 October 2018

Address: James St, W1U 1DT

Key people: Richard Caring

What to expect: More casual Italian, with the Caring twist: slightly higher prices than would ordinarily fly. Some things designated as “Harry’s,” too.

Opened: 10 October 2018

Address: 50 Canada Square, E14 5FW

Key people: Richard Caring

What to expect: The elegant / lo-fi-luxe British fare that has made Caring’s Ivy Collection a trend-bucking casual dining success.

Opened: 16 October 2018

Address: 104 Hoxton Street, N1 6SG

Key people: Francis Puyat and Andrew Zilouf

What to expect: Kinilaw — literally “eaten raw” — is the Filipino iteration of ceviche-style curing, using palm or cane vinegar and calamansi juice to sour and tenderise fish, meat or vegetables. Buko, meanwhile, means coconut, which here will act as a shell for vegan ice cream.

Opened: 16 October 2018

Jollibee

Address: 180 Earls Court Road, SW5 9QG

Key people: Tony Tan and family

What to expect: A Filipino restaurant institution, known for fried chicken, “ethereal” gravy, and spaghetti made with liver, banana ketchup, and, allegedly, condensed milk.

Opened: 20 October 2018

Address: 49 Dean Street, W1D 5BG

Key people: Neil Borthwick

What to expect: The former home of Margot Henderson and Florence Knight is resurrected by dishes with an appropriately Gallic accent: confit leeks gribiche, plaice meunière, quail with remoulade and hazelnuts. Once again a dining destination.

Opened: 22 October 2018

Address: 27 Romilly Street, W1D 5AL

Key people: Kian Samyani, JKS Restaurants

What to expect: The food at Berenjak will depart somewhat from Brigadiers’ Indian mess hall dining, leaning into Persian tradition: kababs, khoresht, and sharing plates — mazeh. Iranian chef Kian Samyani has cooked at both Brigadiers and Mayfair’s Gymkhana: this is the first time the Sethis have backed a chef from their own restaurants in a solo venture.

Opened: 25 October 2018

Address: Coal Drops Yard, N1C 4AB

Key people: The Hart Brothers, plus Crispin Somerville

What to expect: The holy triumvirate of the new Coal Drops Yard development — the brothers behind Barrafina, and their business partner from El Pastor, are opening three new venues there this year. A new Barrafina, plus Casa Pastor — a new “big sister” to Borough’s El Pastor — and The Drop, a wine bar featuring (largely) British plates and an oyster cart.

Opened: 26 October 2018

Vermuteria

Address: Coal Drops Yard, N1C 4AB

Key people: Anthony Demetre

What to expect: A new all-day restaurant from the owner of Mayfair’s widely-acclaimed Wild Honey, specialising in Spanish cuisine and vermouth. A vermuteria is a bar, most commonly found in Barcelona, so Demetre’s concept should complement the new Barrafina from Harts Group just a few doors/drops down.

Opened: 27 October 2018

Address: Arch 358, Westgate Street, E8 3RN

Key people: King Senathit, a.k.a. King Cook

What to expect: A familiar global approach to vegan cooking, as indebted to meat substitutes as it is tofu and vegetables, and lacking the clumsy misappropriation of many similar endeavours.

Opened: 27 October 2018

Address: Como Metropolitan Hotel, Old Park Lane W1K 1LB

Key people: Richard Turner, Colin McSherry, Fiona Beckett, Max Venning, Noel Venning

What to expect: Hawksmoor x Three Sheets x Nuala grill restaurant supergroup, likely including modish pre-bottled cocktails, prime cuts of beef, and the familiar new-opening list of bone marrow, XO sauce, turbot, and smoked eel as ingredients.

Opened: 30 October 2018

Address: 10 Albert Embankment, SE1 7HG

Key people: Pablo Peñalosa Najera, not Donald Trump

What to expect: Dishes from the American canon including cioppino (San Francisco) and steak (everywhere) — and questions over the resonance of a name governed by who is in power at the time of dining.

Opened: 31 October 2018

Address: 12-16 Blenheim Grove, SE15 4QL

Key people: Nicholas Balfe, Mark Gurney and the team behind Salon Brixton

What to expect: A bistronomy restaurant influenced by Paris, London and Copenhagen, with the same low waste, low intervention, meat and fish adjacent approach to cooking that defines Salon’s approach to modern British food.

Opened: 31 October 2018

Address: 6 Store St, WC1E 7DQ

Key people: Roberto Costa

What to expect: The five-strong chain’s Piedmontese, dry-aged beef, and offals, as well as normcore Italian staples.

Opened: October 2018

SEPTEMBER

Kaki

Address: 125 Caledonian Rd, N1 9RG

What to expect: Kaki, meaning persimmon, will serve a large menu of regional Chinese dishes, with a focus on offal, hot pots, and seafood — including a particularly striking dish of cold tofu with oysters and pickled chillies. Situated between Angel and King’s Cross.

Opened: 3 September 2018

Address: Whitehall Place, SW1A 2BD

Key people: Tom Kerridge, of course

What to expect: You’ll find the chef’s first London restaurant in five-star The Corinthia hotel, with a rotisserie taking centre stage. The meat will come from Kerridge’s butchers, The Butcher’s Tap in Marlow.

Opened: 10 September 2018

Kahani

Address: 1 Wilbraham Place, SW1X 9AE

Key people: Peter Joseph

What to expect: Robata grill cooking with the Indian spicing and ingredients that Joseph honed during his ten years at Tamarind, Mayfair.

Opened: 10 September 2018

Maison Bab

Address: 4 Mercer Walk, WC2H 9FA

Key people: Stephen Tozer, Ed Brunet, Manu Canales

What to expect: “More rustic, bolder flavours” than the original Soho Le Bab, as well as a downstairs tasting menu called “Kebab Queen”, led by Canales. Also: a lingering sense that the notion of “elevating” the kebab is fundamentally awry.

Opened: 17 September 2018

Address: 20 Newington Green, N16 9PU

Key people: David Gingell, Jeremie Cometto-Lingenheim, Andy Cato

What to expect: A bakery, restaurant and natural wine bar from the team at Westerns Laundry and Primeur, focussed on ancient and heritage grains. Flours will be milled on site for breads and sweet and savoury pastries, while natural wines will continue to provoke highly aggressive reactions.

Opened: 18 September 2018

Flesh and Buns Fitzrovia

Address: 32 Berners St, W1T 3LR

Key people: Ross Shonhan

What to expect: A 170-cover iteration of the Flesh and Buns template, with a new “press for pisco” button a la Bob Bob Ricard and wood-fired dishes a la most of London, right now.

Opened: 21 September 2018

Address: 3 Neal’s Yard, WC2H 9DP

Key people: Fergus Henderson, Trevor Gulliver

What to expect: A permanent, stand-alone bakery site for St. John’s lauded doughnuts, Eccles cakes, and breads. With Neal’s Yard dairy in attendance, the Eccles cake / Lancashire cheese pro move will be easier than ever.

Opened: 21 September 2018

AUGUST

Address: 9 Russell Street, WC2B 5HZ

Key people: Joe Ng, Ed Schoenfeld

What to expect: This New York stalwart’s greenmarket approach to dim sum produces creations like pastrami spring rolls and “Pacman Dumplings,” blending modern Americana with Cantonese technique.

Opened: 29 August 2018

Manifesto Pizza

Address: 148 Northcote Road, SW11 6RD

Key people: Ex-Natoora director Vittorio Maschio

What to expect: Another London pizzeria fanatical about sourcing, dough production and wood-fired ovens. Maschio’s pedigree is credible, but in a city full of excellent pizza, he’ll do well to stand out.

Opened: 27 August 2018

Address: 107 Upper St, N1 1QN

Key people: James Cochran

What to expect: Kentish ingredients inflected with chef James Cochran’s Vincentian roots, served in short tasting menus or a la carte. Cochran is currently embroiled in a trademark dispute with former investors, with his moniker still appearing at former restaurant James Cochran EC3.

Opened: 25 August

Address: 77 Fulham Palace Rd, W6 8JA

Key people: Ersen Salih, who launched the original Pide Oven on Charlotte Street in 2016

What to expect: Pide, obviously, filled with cheese, meat and vegetables, plus thin-crust lahmacun flatbreads and a range of other Turkish and Cypriot dishes.

Opened: 25 August

Milk Beach

Address: 19 Lonsdale Road, NW6 6RA

Key people: Matt Robley-Siemonsma, Elliot Milne

What to expect: Speciality coffee roasted in house by a U.K. coffee roasting champion, all-day Antipodean brunch, natural wine, and small plates. Current P. Franco chef George Tomlin consulted on the evening menu, but will not be cooking.

Opened: 19 August 2018

Address: 4 Duchess Walk, SE1 2SD

Key people: Harneet and Devina Baweja

What to expect: A new restaurant from the team behind Shoreditch’s Gunpowder, Madame D, and Gul & Sepoy. The new site will seat 60 covers for dinner (no reservations), while a bigger kitchen than at the Spitalfields original means a whole host of new creative dishes in the restaurant’s signature style.

Opened: 14 August 2018

Zuaya

Address: 35 Kensington High Street, W8 5BA

Key people: Alberto Zandi, Arian Zandi

What to expect: A bit of a globetrotter, with dishes from Peru, Brazil and Mexico, hopefully remaining true to their specificity.

Opened: 7 August 2018

Address: 189 Upper Street, N1 1RQ

Key people: Travis Fish, Eve Bugler, Jono Jenkins

What to expect: Sumac wings, crispy quid, orange chicken shish kebab and a general feeling that the idea of the gourmet kebab is at least a little bit flawed.

Opened: 7 August 2018

JULY

Tish

Address: 196 Haverstock Hill, London NW3 2AG

Key people: John Ellison and Yuri Horpinchenko

What to expect: Ex Bob Bob Ricard head chef John Ellison is behind a 160 cover kosher restaurant opening in Belsize Park. The kosher restaurant promises “Jewish heritage classics”, opening right through from 7am to 12.30am.

Opened: 29 July 2018

Tonkotsu Stratford

Address: Unit 1, Endeavour Square, International Quarter, Stratford, London, E20 1JN

Key people: Emma Reynolds and Ken Yamada

What to expect: An eighth site for one of London’s most enduring and popular chains, serving their ramen, gyoza and cult-followed chilli oil with bits.

Opened: July 28 2018

Address: 1st floor, 32 Southwark Street, SE1 1TU

Key people: Algarvian-English Marco Mendes, Jake Kasumov and Reza Merchant

What to expect: Proper Portuguese piri piri chicken, cooked the Algarvian way over a wood-fired grill, plus natural Portuguese wines and, of course, pasteis de nata.

Opened: 20 July 2018

Address: The Berkeley Hotel, Wilton Place, SW1X 7RL

Key people: Sushi master Endo Kazutoshi

What to expect: A highly exclusive, highly secretive 15-course omakase menu available in two sittings Thursday — Saturday only. Kazutoshi’s knife work and delicacy are world-renowned, with best quality ingredients from Japan and the UK as standard.

Opened: 20 July 2018 (running through 31 August)

Address: 51 Goodge St, London W1T 1TG

Key people: Filippo Gallenzi

What to expect: Another pastificio for London: a fresh pasta shop that doubles down on its offering with a restaurant. One of those cases where newness is not the main concern: homemade dough, cooked well, with good sauces, in London’s neighbourhood of the moment. London pasta restaurants, meet your latest sibling.

Opened: 20 July 2018 (running through 31 August)

Address: 152-156 Great Portland Street, W1W 6QA

Key people: Laura Harper-Hinton, Chris Ammermann and Miles Kirby

What to expect: As well as globetrotting breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, the latest outpost of the all-day dining chain will be trialling a new takeaway brand, Caravan-To-Go.

Opened: 16 July 2018

Address: 30 Rupert St, W1D 6DL

Key people: Wai Ting Chung, Shing Tat Chung and Erchen Chang

What to expect: A ground floor teahouse continuing the Taiwanese restaurant’s commitment to making tea and tea service part of its fabric. Hand thrown teaware, a dedicated afternoon tea menu and new lunchtime rice bowls all feature.

Opened: 16 July 2018

Address: Westfield London, Ariel Way, London W12 7GF

Key people: CEO of the Japan Centre, Tak Tokumine

What to expect: Europe’s biggest Japanese food hall inside Westfield — the west London shopping centre. Food stations will offer: Katsu curries; sushi and sashimi; street food including takoyaki, tempura and noodles made to order; a traditional Japanese bakery and café serving items such as dorayaki pancakes with teas including hot or iced matcha lattes; a kaku-uchi sake bar, serving hot sake and regional artisan sake; a ramen noodle bar.

Opened: 14 July 2018

Address: 30 Henrietta Street, London WC2E 8NA

Key people: George Barson and Tom Fogg of Kitty Fisher’s

What to expect: The kind of simple, ingredient-led cooking that made Kitty Fisher’s a London institution, complemented by ice-cold martinis and brooding interiors.

Opened: 10 July 2018

Address: 48 Albermarle Street, W1S 4DH

Key people: Tony Conigliaro and Rob Roy Cameron

What to expect: London cocktail don Tony C and chef Rob Roy Cameron are opening a two-story “cafe, bar, and restaurant” in a Georgian building in Mayfair. Much more than just cocktails, Conigliaro said of the new venture; “This will be a bit of a new direction for me. I always wanted to open a place where the food stood equal with the drinks and would be a complete destination in its own right.” Reservations are now open.

Opened: 9 July 2018

Address: 88 Farringdon Road, EC1R 3EA

Key people: Quality Chop House, Gus Gluck.

What to expect: A wine bar to complement the Quality Chop-adjacent café and shop, with 200 bottles available for reasonable corkage, a daily-changing selection of interesting wines by the glass, and vintage QCH snacks.

Opened: 3 July 2018

JUNE

Address: 101 – 110 Kensington High Street, W8 5SA

Key people: Akira Shimizu, formerly the executive head chef of Engawa.

What to expect: A new Japanese cultural centre called Japan House on Kensington High Street includes a high-end restaurant, by chef Shimizu, formerly of Engawa — the kobe beef and bento specialist close to Piccadilly in Soho — who will lead a new kitchen that aims to “emphasise the rich regional diversity and seasonality of Japan’s cuisine.”

Opened: 24 June 2018

Address: 39 William IV Street, WC2N 4DD

Key people: Former Locanda Locatelli chef Louis Korovilas, with William Ellner and David Ramsey

What to expect: “Crowd-pleasing” pastas, seasonal arancini and a range of small plates and cicchetti, and a wide selection of Italian wines by the glass, aiming to “champion lesser known vineyards and growers.”

Opened: 25 June 2018

Address: 74-76 York St, Marylebone, W1H 1QN

Key people: Dan Doherty, former executive chef of Duck & Waffle

What to expect: A food-focused London boozer. The emphasis will be on homegrown produce, like British burrata, Canon & Canon charcuterie and Secret Smokehouse salmon, plus mains cooked on the plancha and coal fire. Absolutely no small plates, apparently.

Opened: with food on 25 June 2018

Address: 55 Wells Street W1A 3AE

Key people: Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi

What to expect: A new restaurant concept from the Ottolenghi team, Rovi promises a vegetable-focussed experience separate from Nopi or the Ottolenghi delis. Fermentation and an open fire will be central to preparations, while there will also be a strong focus on sustainability and the re-use of by-products in house.

Opened: Thursday 21 June 2018

Address: 30 Upper Grosvenor Street, W1K 7PH

Key people: Chef Patron Colin Clague, formerly of Zuma and Caprice Holdings

What to expect: Inspired by Umut Özkanca’s heritage, Ruya promises a “contemporary and fresh twist” on Anatolian classics, spanning regional cuisines “from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea”.

Opened: Thursday 7June 2018

Address: Bloomberg Arcade, 3 Queen Street, EC4N 8BN

Key people: Karam, Sunaina and Jyotin Sethi, of JKS Restaurants

What to expect: An expansive 140+ seater venue in the new Bloomberg Arcade development, Brigadiers is “an Indian barbecue and beer tavern inspired by the army mess bars of India, where military regiments go to eat, drink and socialise.” Menus focus on preparations by way of tandoors, charcoal grills, rotisseries, wood ovens and classic Indian smokers, while there’s also an extensive beer list, and cocktails on tap.

Opened: Wednesday 6 June 2018

Address: 70 Leonard Street, EC2A 4QX

Key people: Jackson Boxer and Andrew Clarke

What to expect: A new restaurant from the team at Brunswick House, St Leonard’s inspired by a “very drunken lunch” at Boxer’s mother’s farm, and will “attempt to create a high-summer afternoon in Sussex in a more urban setting”. In practice, that means fresh shellfish and charcuterie, as well as liberal use of a newly-installed log-fired hearth in the cooking process of other seafood, meat and game dishes.

Opened: Wednesday 4 June 2018

Address: Flat Iron Square, 32 Southwark Street, SE1 1TU

Key people: Owners Imogen Davis and (head chef) Ivan Tisdall-Downes

What to expect: A 60-cover wild food and British game restaurant, which sees the team relocate from Covent Garden to Flat Iron Square. A celebration of “entirely British produce, zero waste, and a profound respect for the natural environment.”

Opening: Tuesday 5 June 2018

Address: 15a New Row, WC2N 4PD

Key people: Sandra Leong, UK director of the iconic Singaporean street food brand

What to expect: The iconic Singaporean snack chain Old Chang Kee has opened its first venue in Europe, bringing the much-loved curry puffs — a sort of Cornish pasty, Portuguese South American empanada, Indian samosa and Cantonese dim sum — and a range of other kopi tiam classics to Covent Garden.

Opened: Monday 4 June 2018

Address: 10 Air Street, W1B 4DY

Key people: Internationally acclaimed French chef Laurent Tourondel, whose restaurant portfolio stretches from New York, via Kazakhstan, to Hong Kong.

What to expect: Upmarket American-leaning hotel dining — so steaks, including Aberdeen Angus onglet, ribeye and fillet, plus “SRF Black” (superior to USDA Prime), burgers, grilled Dover Sole,; Anglo-American and French breakfasts; and the popover: a U.S. take on the Yorkshire pudding, made with cheddar and gouda — served with warm butter in place of bread at the start of the meal.

Opened: Friday 1 June 2018

Bife

Address: 40-42 Middlesex St, E1 7EX

Key people: Juan Pablo de Alzaa, Jose de Alzaa, Ricardo de Alzaa

What to expect: Wet-aged Argentine steaks from a family-owned restaurant, cooked on a custom charcoal grill.

Opened: Friday 1 June 2018

Han’s Bar & Grill

Address: 164 Pavilion Road, London, SW1X 0BP

Key people: Head chef Adam England (previously of Le Pont de la Tour) and the team behind Chewton Glen, Lygon Arms, Cliveden and 11 Cadogan Gardens

What to expect: 106-cover restaurant near Sloane Square: Chef England has created an all-day seasonal menu, rooted in British produce, “underpinned by his classical cookery skills.” Expect duck breast; confit salmon; goats curd and cucumber; and veal carpaccio. Opens for breakfast at 7am.

Opened: Friday 1 June 2018

Address: 93 Grosvenor Avenue, N5 2NL

Key people: Vinny Burke and Hugo Thurston, formerly of Jago

What to expect: Another neighbourhood wine shop/bar/restaurant hybrid, Vins will open just up the road from Highbury favourite Primeur. Expect “seasonal European” cooking in a — refreshingly — traditional menu format from their small kitchen, with an ever changing wine list supplemented by the availability of all retail wines to drink in with the addition of a small corkage charge.

Opened: June 2018

MAY

Address: 51 Greek Street, W1D 4EH

Key people: Chef Masha Rener rejoins the Lina Stores team

What to expect: Soho’s 75-year-old Italian delicatessen will open a fresh pasta restaurant on Greek Street, headed by Masha Rener, a former devotee of the original shop who returns to London after selling her Umbrian restaurant in favour of a lead role at the new Lina Stores. Pasta will be made fresh daily, and the menu will celebrate Lina Stores classics and “lesser-known regional specialties and family recipes handed down through generations.”

Opened: Friday 4 May 2018

Address: Tower of London, EC3N 4AB

Key people: Mark Sargeant — Gordon Ramsay alumnus and proprietor of three coastal Kent favourites

What to expect: A new all-day restaurant and deli from Mark Sergeant at the Tower of London will “focus on British classics with their signature twists” and “pay homage to the heritage of this historic location.” That means riffs on the likes of kedgeree for breakfast, and cod and chips, or lamb with minted potatoes and mushy peas for dinner.

Opened: Friday 4 May 2018

Address: 1 Westgate St, E8 3RL

Key people: Phil Bracey (GM, P. Franco), William Gleave (London’s foremost kitchen gun-for-hire), Giuseppe “Peppe” Belvedere (formerly of Brawn, and a much-loved residency of his own at P. Franco) and Liam Kelleher (co-founder, Noble Fine Liquor/P. Franco)

What to expect: The team who turned Clapton’s P. Franco from an unassuming local’s hangout and wine shop into one of the most exciting cave a vin “restaurants” in the capital (and Eater London’s Restaurant of the Year 2017) are finally opening a ‘real’ restaurant, taking over the Netil House venue vacated earlier this year by Ellory (now Leroy, in Shoreditch). Expect the whimsical approach to flavours and dedication to seasonality that has made Gleave’s name in London, and much more of Peppe’s unmissable fresh pasta.

Opened: Wednesday 9 May 2018. Take a first look inside here.

The Lebanese Bakery

Address: Drury House, Russell St, London WC2B 5HA

Key people: Samer Chamoun, Bassam Chamoun

What to expect: Manousheh — Lebanese flatbreads baked in an oven constructed from Arabic basalt rock. Built on a cult following in Beirut, the bakery promises pizza-style breads at breakfast and lunch: za’tar, egg and tomatoes will feature heavily.

Opened: Friday 11 May 2018

Address: The Principal London, 1-8 Russell Square, WC1B 5BE

Key people: Brett Redman and Margaret Crow, formerly of The Richmond

What to expect: A “fun and accessible approach to British cuisine”, also “inspired by California and Australia”. Centred on an oyster and shellfish bar, with menus heavy on the fresh seafood and open-fire cooking for which Redman is known, Neptune will be an all-day bistro in the newly-renovated The Principal London, overlooking Russell Square.

Opened: Monday 14 May 2018

Address: 27 Clerkenwell Road, EC1M 5RN

Key people: Andre Avedian, Dan Levine and Stuart Swycher

What to expect: A new Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant from three friends, with a menu “thoughtfully designed for sharing, within a contemporary and relaxed setting, making it the perfect spot for brunch, lunch, and dinner alike.” This translates to hummus-oriented small plates, “all-day shakshuka” both cooked and served all day, and chermoula-marinated chicken.

Opened: Monday 14 May 2018

Address: 178-180 Victoria Park Road, E9 7HD

Key people: Founders Mark Bloom and Barry Myers; head chef Luke Spencer

What to expect: A restaurant founded explicitly on the principle of sharing Founders, Bloom and Myers “want to turn the typical dining experience on its head.” Small plates, presumably, are not enough. Each dish can be ordered for 1, 2, or 4 people — and all are described as “quintessentially British.” They include roasted beer chicken; an “homage to the classic British pie” (shepherd’s; chicken; leek and mushroom; plus a changing ‘pie of the day’; and Arctic roll with jelly.

Opened: Monday 14 May 2018

Address: 59-61 Rosebery Ave, EC1R 4SD

Key people: Ross Curnow and Brittney Bean, co-founders

What to expect: Tea-brined, twice-battered fried chicken that has made the street food stall a Deliveroo Editions favourite

Opened: Tuesday 15 May 2018

Address: 115 Mare St, E8 4RT

Key people: Gizzi Erskine

What to expect: Gizzi Erskine’s Mare Street Market opened recently to much fanfare. Delis and food stalls serve up an all-day offering that gets predictably rammed — and photographed — on Broadway Market days. The centrepiece of the project, Erskine’s solo restaurant The Dining Room, is yet to open, but keep those eyes peeled.

Opened: May 2018

Address: Mercers Walk WC2H

Key people: Neil Rankin

What to expect: The third Temper restaurant, in contrast to its older siblings, will focus on Detroit-style deep dish and thin-based pizzas, cured meats, ragus, vermouths, and cocktails on tap.

Opened: Monday 14 May 2018

Address: 51 Broadwick St, W1F 9QR

Key people: Rainer Becker, of the Zuma group of restaurants, brings his “modern Japanese grill restaurant” concept from LA to London

What to expect: A strong focus on “unconventional” robatayaki (barbecue) fare, as well as lighter dishes, and a “new style of sushi”. Becker says; “We’ve gone ‘back to basics’ to create a local, accessible destination for London diners, [combining] bold and adventurous flavours in a relaxed yet high-energy environment.”

Opened: Monday 14 May 2018

Address: 155-157 Westbourne Grove, W11 2RS

Key people: Martin Morales, of Ceviche and Andina restaurants, pastry chef Ana Velasquez, and head chef Luca Depalo

What to expect: London’s first Peruvian bakery, specialising in slow-ferment baking and traditional pastries, next door to a new 40-seat restaurant described as “an ode to the Peruvian picanterias.”

Opened: Tuesday 15 May 2018

Bucket

Address: 107 Westbourne Grove, W2 4UW

Key people: Georgie Godik Hayward, Adam Hayward, Patsy Godik

What to expect: Seafood. In buckets. Prawns, whitebait, fritto misto and an intriguing banana blossom tempura will all feature, as well as mussels with a choice of four sauces. There will also be seafood that isn’t in buckets, meat that isn’t in buckets, and wine that might be in buckets.

Opened: Monday 21 May 2018

Address: 41-43 Atlantic Road, SW9 8JL

Key people: Kricket founders Will Bowlby and Rik Campbell, backed by White Rabbit Fund

What to expect: The third permanent site for Kricket marks a return to their roots — the brand started life as a popup stall at Pop Brixton. Expect more of the same vibrant and modern approach to Indian cuisine that has made Kricket such a hit.

Opened: Tuesday 22 May 2018

Address: 316 Queensbridge Road, Hackney, E8 3NH

Key people: Tom Oldroyd (of Oldroyd) and Rory Shannon (ex-Winemakers Deptford)

What to expect: The reopening of the Richmond, an 80-cover gastropub and bar in Hackney. The owners promise “a good old-fashioned neighbourhood boozer and dining room” which will serve a menu of classic pub dishes with a French slant, including snacks like Cornish crab chip butty with brown crab rouille; and mains such as Swaledale lamb en croûte, with green beans and truffle butter. Plus a roast lunch on Sundays.

Opened: Thursday 24 May 2018

Address: 19-21 Old Compton St, Soho, W1D 5JJ

Key people: The Soho House Group

What to expect: The ninth iteration of Cecconi’s and the most pared-back, focussing on the pizza. One of few London restaurants able to claim a signature floor, a wood-fired oven will be responsible for charring those crusts; if previous is anything to go by, expect multiple features on the celebrity restaurant circuit.

Opened: Thursday 24 May 2018

Address: 64 Grafton Way, W1T 5DN

Key people: Selin Kiazim and Laura Christie

What to expect: The founders of Shoreditch favourite Oklava are opening a long-rumoured sophomore project in Fitzrovia, inspired by the food of Kayseri — a region of central Turkey — and focussed on fresh-daily Turkish pastas including manti and erişte. Christie is in charge of the wines, which is an esoteric collection featuring small winemakers from Turkey and the Middle East.

Opened: Friday 25 May 2018. Take a first look at the restaurant here.

Address: 614 High Road, N12 0AA

Key people: Jamie Rule and Louis Hyams of Night Tales, alongside Tom Gibson of Ruby’s

What to expect: A new hip pub for Tottenham, on the site of an 18th century school for girls. Local London breweries will be well represented on the bar, while food is by way of another Hackney stalwart in Lucky Chip.

Opened: Friday 25 May 2018

The Jones Family Kitchen

Address: 7-8 Eccleston Yards, London SW1W 9NF

Key people: Sister restaurant to Shoreditch’s The Jones Family Project

What to expect: Eccleston Yards, on the border of Victoria and Belgravia, is coming together. JFK offers all day dining, seven days a week with a year round outside terrace, cocktails, Josper-grilled steaks, fish specials, brunches, and a number of wines by the glass. 11am to 11.30pm Monday to Wednesday; midnight Thursday to Saturday; 8pm on Sundays. Opened: Tuesday 29 May 2018

APRIL

Address: 85 Piccadilly, W1J 7NB

Key people: Ollie Dabbous, Evgeny Chichvarkin and Tatiana Fokina

What to expect: A massive undertaking, the much-heralded return of Ollie Dabbous will feature a casual ground-floor dining room serving breakfast, and à la carte lunch and dinner menus, along with a basement bar, and — on the first floor — a dining room where set menu lunch and dinner offerings will see Dabbous “take his cooking to new heights.”

Opened: Now open

Address: 27 King Street, WC2E 8JD

Key people: Lara Boglione and Damian Clisby of Petersham Nurseries

What to expect: Richmond’s iconic Petersham Nurseries is opening two restaurants at its new Covent Garden site this year. La Goccia will be a “vibrant” and “accessible,” all-day restaurant with an open kitchen, wood-fired oven, grill and dining bar. It will offer Petersham Nurseries’ interpretation of the Italian aperitivo and ‘cicchetti’ (small plates), while The Petersham will more closely follow the Slow Food-inspired mission of the Richmond original, celebrating fresh British produce and the Boglione family’s passion for “understated grandeur”.

Opened: Monday 23 April 2018

Address: Prince Edward Road, Hackney Wick, E9 5LX

Key people: Tom Brown, former head chef of Outlaw’s at The Capital

What to expect: The debut restaurant from Tom Brown, who left his position as head chef at Nathan Outlaw’s eponymous restaurant late last year to pursue this solo venture. The Hackney Wick restaurant will be built around a central open kitchen, where the Cornwall native will be serving “adventurous” small plates focussed on pared-back representations of a few hero ingredients.

Opened: Now open.

Address: 5 Princes Street, W1B 2LF

Key people: Mark Jarvis and Sam Ashton-Booth

What to expect: A third venture from Mark Jarvis — founder of both Anglo and Neo Bistro — who has teamed up with former Anglo head chef Sam Ashton-Booth to bring “a bit of Anglo... west, to Regent Street — informal, but precise in terms of its modern British food.” Split over two levels, the new venue will feature a private six-seat chef’s table downstairs in addition to the main 35-cover dining room, where both à la carte and short set menus will be available, in the style of Parisian bistros.

Opened: Tuesday 1 May 2018