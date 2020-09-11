A Guide to the Best Food Shops in London

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

One upshot of the closure of restaurants and the dearth of supermarket slots during the height of London’s lockdown in the spring of 2020 was a new opportunity for all of the independent food and drink suppliers across the capital, many of which hastily introduced brand new delivery services. Some of the restaurants have brought these innovations into 2021 and beyond.

These are shops and suppliers selling outstanding meat, fish, bread, fruit, vegetables, store cupboard ingredients, spices, seasonings, fresh food, wine, beer, and other provisions. Separated into key sections and with locations and how-to-order linked, here’s a directory of where to keep stocked up all over the city.

All sections are listed in alphabetical order.

GROCERIES

While supermarket queues may have gone down and delivery slots might be slightly easier to get hold of, for those who are able to do so, shopping locally at independents remains a generally much less fraught experience. It’s also a vital way of supporting traders who have never been more vulnerable.

SPECIALISTS

PRODUCE AND FRUIT AND VEGETABLES

Al-Madinah Food Centre — Old Kent Road

Well-stocked grocer and convenience store.

Borough Market — London Bridge

Many of the traders at London’s oldest and most renowned food market remain open, with a delivery service a new string to their bow. Brindisa is among those trading.

Clifton Greens — Maida Vale / Warwick Avenue / Delivery

Routinely voted one of London’s best grocers, and a favourite of Yotam Ottolenghi’s. Online brochure available to download, with home delivery offered.

Embas Express — New Cross

Supermarket with a vast range of fruit and vegetables, imported foods, and deli products.

Middle Lane Market — Hornsey / Delivery

Stocks everything from Margot Bakery sourdough to fresh pasta, fruit and veg, germents and baking supplies.

Newington Green Fruit and Vegetables — Canonbury

One of London’s most well-stocked (and photographed) grocers remains open for business with social distancing measures in place.

Parkway Greens — Camden

Supplier to the likes of Honey and Co and Mildreds; brochure available to download online and home delivery offered.

Spar, Eat17 — Walthamstow

Full grocer with fruit and vegetables, store cupboard ingredients (including tinned Mutti tomatoes), fresh bread, Ararat naan, booze, and ice cream.

Spa Terminus — Bermondsey

Among the producers open for retail business are Puntarelle, a fruit and vegetable specialist with a focus on Italian produce and a sideline in fermented goods, Natoora and Monmouth.

DELIS and RESTAURANTS SUPPLYING PRODUCE

BREAD

DIY sourdough, banana bread, and chocolate chip cookies might no longer be swamping Instagram, but London’s best independent bakeries are still doing a trade and delivering by foot, bike, and car all over the city.

MEAT AND FISH

From butchers and fishmongers at the heart of local communities to top-notch suppliers who ordinarily only sell to restaurants now doing doorstep deliveries to all Londoners, this is where to find superb meat and fish outside the supermarkets — and beyond.

WINE AND BEER

London’s wine bars, bottle shops and craft breweries were among the first to start switching to delivery when the first lockdown was announced. Many of the best are now dispatching cases all over the city, with some able to deliver with as little as an hour’s notice, while a handful remain open for collection in person — this can be subject to change, however, so check in with them by phone or on Instagram for the latest before setting off.

CHEESE

British cheesemakers, many of who depend to a large extent on the restaurant trade for their survival, have been among those hardest hit by the pandemic. London hubs like Neal’s Yard Dairy and Paxton and Whitfield are offering swift doorstep delivery, while many local cheesemongers remained open for shopping.

COFFEE AND TEA

Coffee by post is nothing new, but in lockdown London’s top-tier roasteries, tea purveyors and coffee shops have, for obvious reasons, had to rely on dispatch more than ever.

PASTA

Delivering fresh and dried pasta, sauces and aperitivi to the doorsteps of loyal customers has been a lifeline for some of London’s most beloved Italian restaurants. And as delivery options go, pasta is surely one of the best — it travels well and lends itself to easily creating a much-missed sense of occasion at home.

Lina Stores — Delivery

One of London’s most extensive Italian delivery options, bringing everything from cannoli to pasta- and pizza-making meal kits to the door.

Officina 00 — Delivery

As well as delivering via Slerp, the Old Street regional pasta specialist is running online cooking masterclasses during lockdown.

OMBRA — Hackney / Delivery

As well as pasta and sauces, Ombra will resume delivering bottled cocktails, pantry provisions and one of of London’s best tiramisus.

Passo — Delivery

Fresh pasta and sauces from the Old Street Italian, plus pizza kits.