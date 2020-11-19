Where to Eat at London’s Airports

Flying out of Heathrow and Gatwick means transit, and transit means passengers needing somewhere to eat. It might be a truth universally acknowledged that airport restaurants are pretty bad, but the question of where to eat at the airport still needs answering.

Heathrow Airport (LHR) is the U.K.’s largest airport, one of the world’s most famous; Gatwick Airport (LGW) is a vital connection to European cities. The restaurants, bars, and cafes at both airports can leave a lot to be desired, but use Eater’s guide to eating at London’s airports, and dining in transit can actually be good.