The Best Places to Eat at Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport (LHR) is the U.K.’s largest airport, one of the world’s most famous, but its restaurants, bars, and cafes do little to assuage the pretty widely accepted truth that the worst part of travel is not the travelling. No, the worst part of traveling is transit; those dead hours spent getting to the airport, negotiating security, before walking for 20 minutes down a never-ending hallway with the same HSBC advert repeated 100 times. To make things worse, British airports, like so many of the nation’s travel hubs have long left a lot to be desired on the dining front.

And yet, since 2019 things are beginning to improve — the food offering at Heathrow, at least, is pretty good. And as international travel gets closer to something vaguely normal, it’s time to take full advantage.

Heathrow Airport’s best restaurants, cafes, and bars:

Caviar House & Prunier

One of the great mysteries of airports — who actually goes to those weird oyster and champagne bars that are always plonked right in the middle of the least glam part of the concourse? If the answer is “me!” then Caviar House is actually pretty decent — it has concessions in Harrods and elsewhere also — and has a good selection of fresh oysters, caviar, and smoked salmon, among others.

[Oyster Bar — T5, after security, 11:00—19:00; Seafood Bar — T2, after security, 09:00—17:00]

Fortnum & Mason Bar

Without doubt one of the more indulgent options at Heathrow, Fortnum & Mason’s bar serves British classics. There’s everything from a breakfast offering that includes a pretty mean sounding croque monsieur to easy all-day options like salade niçoise (with the optional supplement of half a lobster, of course), Wye Valley asparagus with hollandaise, or a Welsh rarebit toastie served with tomato compote. For those with the time to sit and enjoy, there’s an impressive seafood menu including dressed Dorset crab, among a range of seafood platters and other shellfish. Oh, and, the coffee is actually quite good.

[T2, after security, 08:00—19:00]

Gordon Ramsay’s Plane Food

Swear Box Gordon might be feeling a bit under siege recently — his company has certainly had a rocky last 12 months — but his Heathrow restaurant Plane Food has just celebrated 10 years at Heathrow with a major refurbishment. The menu here is pretty much as to be expected for a restaurant in an airport — that “something to please everyone” mix of cuisines and styles — but it has its moments, and it definitely beats another chicken, bacon and avocado baguette from EAT. Think butter chicken curry, a short-rib beef burger, roast cod with “tartare mash”, or wild mushroom rigatoni. There’s now also a painfully on-trend “raw bar” serving the requisite yellow fin tuna tartare, and a seared (not actually raw) Hereford beef tataki, as well as a good choice of grab’n’go options, but it’s the express menus — 2 courses in 25 minutes for £22, or 3 in 35 minutes for £26 — that make Plane Food a real traveller’s delight.

[T5, after security, 06:00—17:00]

The Perfectionist’s Cafe

Save for the terrible name, this Heston Blumenthal-backed joint is a good shout for those travelling from the Queen’s Terminal. It’s a pretty “classic British” affair: breakfast features all the poach egg variants (Benedict, Florentine, Royale), and the actually-pretty-appealing black pudding scotch (quail’s) eggs, served with piccalilli. The rest of the menu is, to be honest, basically the same as at Plane Food — the “British Favourites” section features a peculiar trio of crab on toast, chicken tikka masala, and chilli con carne — except with the addition of a range of wood-fired pizzas and a different celebrity chef’s name on the door, but the appeal is the same and the express menus are still a great way to get a fast, decent meal, without too much fuss.

[T2, after security, first departing flight—last departing flight]

Wondertree

Save for the terrible name, this creation from the owners of Giraffe is a good shout for those travelling from the — It’s Giraffe but without things like meat.

[T2, 07:00—18:00]

Heathrow Airport’s restaurant, cafe and bar best of the rest:

Pret a Manger

It’s maroon, it’s full of predictable sandwiches, it’s got coffee — an airport is not an office but a Pret a Manger is always a Pret a Manger.

[T2, after security, 05:00—21:00; T5, after security, 05:00—20:00]

Yo!

No longer just Yo! Sushi, offering takeaway sushi, noodles, and other pan-Asian dishes.

[T2, after security, 07:00—20:00]

Wagamama

Wagamama gets a bad rap these days, but all the things that made it such a hit back in the noughties — punchy (but accessible) flavours, generous servings, quick service — make it well suited to transit. A quick plate of yaki soba with a bowl of miso on the side is barely £10.50.

[T5, after security, 05:00—last departing flight]

The Curator

More “British Classics”, more gastro-pub-meets-Bill’s food. But decent, quick, and a self-styled “soon-to-be-world-famous” drinks list (that actually includes some pretty good craft beers and surprisingly not-terrible wines).

[T3, after security, 05:30—last departing flight]

Pubs

Pubs, pubs, pubs. Heathrow has more pubs than, well... London. The Prince of Wales, The Market Gardener, The Darwin, The George, The Crown Rivers, The Flying Chariot... the list goes on. In some ways, there’s something kind of depressing about an airport pub, but they’re often also some of very few places to sit and get a bite to eat before security — for the best drawn out melancholy family farewell before jetting off to a gap year in New Zealand a millennial could hope for.

[Every terminal, always]