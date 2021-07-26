 clock menu more-arrow no yes
London’s best Caribbean jerk: People’s Choice Caribbean restaurant on Chatsworth Road in Hackney

The Ultimate Guide to Summer Dining and Drinking in London

The frostiest ice cream, the breeziest terraces, and the foods that just suit the sunshine

Where to Find the Finest Ice Cream

By Emma Hughes and James Hansen
Where to Eat Outside

By Adam Coghlan and James Hansen

London’s Best Waterside Restaurants

By Daisy Meager

14 Perfect Aperitivi to Kick Off Dinner

By Suze Olbrich

Where to Drink Wine Outside

By Lucas Oakeley

Where to Eat in Cornwall

By George Reynolds

Where to Find Incredible Greek and Greek-Cypriot Cooking

By Chris Cotonou

Where to Find a Frosty Iced Coffee in London

By James Hansen

London’s Best Burgers

By James Hansen

The Best Places to Drink Beer

By Hugh Thomas

9 Fantastic Fish Fridays to Try

By Riaz Phillips

June 2022. The first heatwave of the year is upon London, like a blanket of molten cheese on toast.

British weather is something people love to talk about, predict, and hate in equal measure, but London dining — particularly with new outdoor spaces occasioned by COVID-19 planning laws — is beginning to think that emulating European predilections for eating outside even when it’s not absolutely perfect is something worth trying out.

Woozily warm terraces to while away hours over blushing pet-nats and drinking snacks; slurping cold noodles in a hot room; tearing into silver trays of jerk chicken, rice, and peas on a sun-baked park; smelling a barbecue at 1000 yards or more; melting into the city’s embarrassment of ice cream riches. Londoners need not retreat: The sun brings out some of the best dining the city has to offer. Get the sunscreen, and get outside.

