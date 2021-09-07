It’s coming up to Great British Bake Off season, motherf******. Now in its new series on Channel 4, GBBO’s impeccable mixture of ‘British’ cakes, bakes, and puddings; risible puns; Paul Hollywood’s blue steel eyes; and a massive tent is likely never going to collapse. Here’s everything you need to know about Great British Bake Off 2021, which starts on Channel 4 in September. Expect a weekly round-up of all the best bits as the series progresses — just come back to this Great British Bake Off hub to see them all.

When does Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

The new series of GBBO started in the U.K. on Channel 4 on 21 September. For U.S. fans, new episodes are dropping on Netflix a few days later.

What’s the next Great British Bake Off episode?

With Cake Week having kicked things off, and Biscuit Week come and gone, next in the GBBO tent is Bread Week.

Great British Bake Off 2021 episode round-ups are coming...

Every episode of GBBO 2021 will be summed up here. To start with, revisit the highs and lows of Great British Bake Off 2020: the absurd celebrity busts of Cake Week; the Orientalist mess of Japanese Week; the GBBO final that left viewers with more questions than answers. Or check out the 2021 teaser — which is pretty much just an ominous shot of the tent, and the 2021 trailer, which is the same, with some chaotic voice overs from this year’s bakers.

The Great British Bake Off judges aren’t going anywhere

No changes behind the table: Paul Hollywood is sticking around, having used the return of GBBO as a balm against England’s Euro 2020 disappointment.. Prue Leith will continue to rate cakes according to their calorie status in a sort of lawful good doctrine. Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding is still around, but Winnie the Witch narrator Sandi Toksvig is still out: former Little Britain star Matt Lucas will continue in her stead.

And what of the 2021 GBBO contestants?

Twelve bakers, one short of the usual bakers’ dozen, otherwise known as an easy casting pun, will face up to technical challenges, signature bakes, and the extremely stressful task of producing goods that respond to minuscule changes in temperature and humidity in a Very Big Tent That Is Entirely Open To The Atmosphere. Here are this year’s Great British Bake Off bakers:

Amanda

Rochica (Episode 3, Bread Week)

Maggie (Episode 4, Dessert Week)

Jairzeno (Episode 2, Biscuit Week)

Guiseppe

Lizzie

Crystelle

Jürgen

Freya

Chigs

George