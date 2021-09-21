 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Clockwise from top left, Matt Lucas; Noel Fielding; Prue Leith; and Paul Hollywood of Great British Bake Off.

An Exhaustive Guide to ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2021

The bakes, the contestants, the judges, and the episode recaps from inside the GBBO tent

Contributors: James Hansen

Great British Bake Off 2021 starts on Channel 4 from Tuesday 21 September, with the GBBO tent — and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith — returning for another year alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. For Great British Bake Off episode recaps, contestant news, and everything you need to know about the GBBO tent in 2021, just follow this stream.

11 Total Updates Since
Jul 13, 2021, 10:54am BST

