An Exhaustive Guide to ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2021

Great British Bake Off 2021 starts on Channel 4 from Tuesday 21 September, with the GBBO tent — and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith — returning for another year alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. For Great British Bake Off episode recaps, contestant news, and everything you need to know about the GBBO tent in 2021, just follow this stream.