An Exhaustive Guide to ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2021

Great British Bake Off 2021 starts on Channel 4 from Tuesday 21 September, with the GBBO tent — and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith — returning for another year alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. For Great British Bake Off episode recaps, contestant news, and everything you need to know about the GBBO tent in 2021, just follow this stream.
Jul 13, 2021, 10:54am BST
November 3
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2021
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are joined by Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the famous tent
November 3
‘Great British Bake Off’ Caramel Week Did a Stately Sugar Dome Decree
It was a miracle of rare device / A Bake Off episode that was entertaining thrice
October 27
‘Great British Bake Off’ Pastry Week Was the Best of the Series Yet
Some genuine competition came from interesting challenges that relied on inherent difficulty, not stunting
October 20
‘Great British Bake Off’ German Week Was the Jürgen Show, and That Wasn’t Enough
And in truth, it felt a little like filler
October 13
‘Great British Bake Off’ Dessert Week Returned to a Classic: Freezer Terror
As soon as something relies on being chilled, the tent goes wild — and viewers love it
October 6
‘Great British Bake Off’ Bread Week Is in Desperate Need of a Refresh
The week that separates the wheat from the chaff was again cursed by unrealistic timings
September 29
Please, ‘Great British Bake Off,’ Just Judge the Baking, Not the Rocking Horse Made of Food
The first two challenges melded technical difficulty with childhood nostalgia, before jumping the biscuit shark come showstopper
September 22
‘Great British Bake Off’ Cake Week Was One Big Meme Generator
From the Billy Ray Cyrus intro to the anti-gravity cake showstopper, it seems even GBBO can fall to the temptation of discourse generation
September 20
‘Great British Bake Off’ Isn’t Giving Much Away With Its Trailer
Disembodied bakers’ voices relay tales of joy and disaster, as the famous tent returns
September 6
‘Great British Bake Off’ Returns With an Ominously Brief Teaser
Cut to Paul Hollywood wielding an electric whisk a la Jack Nicholson in The Shining
July 13
Sourdough Whitewalker Paul Hollywood Reveals That ‘Great British Bake Off’ Is Back in the Tent
The judge posted a shot of the famous structure as a salve for England’s European Championship defeat