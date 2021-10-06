 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Borough Yards Looked at London’s Restaurant Developments and Said: ‘Same Please’

Barrafina will open two restaurants and a wine bar at the development next to Borough Market, alongside Butchies and at least eight more

Tortilla at Barrafina, a Spanish restaurant by the Harts Group
The tortilla at Barrafina, which will open three spaces at Borough Yards.
Borough Yards is getting its first restaurants, as the development off Stoney Street near Borough Market gets done leasing and fills up its 14 units, all of which had premises licenses approved in July.

A Spanish trio of Barrafina, Parrillan, and a new sherry bar, Bar Daskal from Harts Group will be joined by fried chicken sandwich chain Butchies. The latter has six permanent sites across the city, with this opening in South East London soon to be joined by another in Ealing, at its own mixed-use development, Filmworks. Harts Group, meanwhile, will seek to replicate its Barrafina / Parrillan double act at another Yard, Coal Drops, while adding its new brand to the mix.

Bar Daskal is named for Bulgarian-born sculptor Vladmir Daskalof, and will be a sherry bar serving cold tapas, according to the Evening Standard. Barrafina and Parrillan, meanwhile, will look to iterate on winning formulas, with the latter keeping to its tabletop-grill mission and the former adding local specials to its core menu.

Longstanding wine bar chain Vinoteca and Dishoom are the other restaurant names linked to the development, and now Brother Marcus, the Antipodean-turned-Mediterranean brunch chain that first launched in Balham, is bringing corn fritters to play. Thus far, the priorities appear to be safety and sameness: wait and see for who else gets signed.

All the confirmed restaurants at Borough Yards

  • Barrafina
  • Parrillan
  • Bar Daskal
  • Butchies
  • Vinoteca
  • Brother Marcus

