A Running List of London Restaurants Closing Early for Christmas

The prevalence of the omicron variant — as of 15 December, the dominant strain of Covid-19 in London — is beginning to have an impact on restaurants across the capital. Because of either an overwhelming number of cases among staff, or as a preemptive measure against infection among those staff as they head into the Christmas holidays, a growing number of London restaurants have announced that they will close their doors early.
Unlike in previous Covid waves, the peak for omicron will arrive comparatively quickly. For restaurants, that means that even in the as-of-now unlikely event of more restrictions being introduced, it is likely that any measures would be short-term. Indeed, the as-of-now is this: “We’re not closing hospitality,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his press conference this evening, 15 December.
Nevertheless, omicron has impacted restaurants in London just before Christmas in a way that few would have predicted only a fortnight ago.
This is a fast-moving situation, with more and more restaurants announcing closure, while Eater understands that others are now facing a difficult decision which they will need to make in the next 24 to 48 hours. The below list will remain updated over the coming days.
If they are now listed below, then please send any tips or news of closures to london@eater.com
Forza Win
Address: Unit 4.1 Copeland Park, 133 Copeland Rd, London SE15 3SN
When: 15 December
Projected reopening: After Christmas
Forza Wine
Address: The Rooftop, 133A Rye Ln, London SE15 4BQ
When: 15 December
Projected reopening: After Christmas
Kol
Address: 9 Seymour St, London W1H 7BA
When: 15 December
Projected reopening: January
Snackbar
Address: 20 Dalston Ln, London E8 3AZ
When: 15 December
Projected reopening: January
Cafe Deco
Address: 43 Store St, London WC1E 7DB
When: 15 December
Projected reopening: 4 January for dinner, but will operate as a shop selling home meals in jars, mince pies, charcuterie and wine in the run up to Christmas.
Hill & Szrok
Address: 60 Broadway Market, London E8 4QJ
When: 15 December
Projected reopening: It will remain open as a butchers shop but the cookshop and wine bar will not reopen until further notice.
Hector’s
Address: 49a Ardleigh Rd, London N1 4HS
When: 15 December
Projected reopening: 5 January
Toklas
Address: 1 Surrey St, Temple, London WC2R 2ND
When: 15 December
Projected reopening: 6 January
Max’s Sandwich Shop
Address: 19 Crouch Hill, Finsbury Park, London N4 4AP
When: 15 December
Projected reopening: 5 January
40 Maltby Street
Address: 40 Maltby St, London SE1 3PA
When: 15 December
Projected reopening: 6 January