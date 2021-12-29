The Best and Worst Food Tweets of 2021

It is the tradition at Eater to end the year with a survey of friends, contributors, rovers of the industry, and professional eaters. Even a year like this one. For 2021, the group were asked 13 questions, covering the best meals and the worst tweets alongside 2022 predictions and dining standbys. Their answers will appear throughout this week, with responses relayed in no particular order; cut and pasted below.

Following the best newcomers, restaurant standbys, best meals, restaurant openings to watch in 2022, and best and worst food moments of 2021, it’s time for........ The food media’s accounts. Here are the best and worst food tweets of 2021.

Adam Coghlan, Editor, Eater London:

Everyone rinsing the food at the Tory party but if Jonathan Nunn said it was a cool hidden spot to try vintage english party food every leftist man would be queuing to try and get one pic.twitter.com/vg5kOyPfMV — stephen (@stepheniscowboy) December 14, 2021

James Hansen, Assistant Editor, Eater London:

Sometimes I go to tweet something mundane, like "hey if you eat walnuts with a banana it's like eating banana bread!" but stop myself because I know the replies will be like "just eat banana bread??" and "why encourage people to do swaps when they're allowed to just have cake :\" — Sarah Manavis (@sarahmanavis) September 2, 2021

Thank god that soda brand weighed in I was getting worried — Jesse Sparks (@JesseASparks) January 7, 2021

brb just commenting "seems a bit forced" on any and all pictures of rhubarb — Thom Eagle (@thomeagle) February 2, 2021

The indignity of presenting food to Gr*gg Wallace — RMJ (@rebeccamjohnson) March 15, 2021

Keep going, we're cooking them! — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 20, 2021

People want a fucking expose before they finally decide to change their mind about a place to get French bistro food — UNIONIZE CONDE, FAST (@tammieetc) May 5, 2021

The perils of trying to find information about government advisory groups at this time of year. pic.twitter.com/L6Ks2MTpYm — Rachael Krishna (@RachaelKrishna) December 21, 2021

Anna Sulan Masing, food writer and Eater London contributor: Any tweet that brings food and animals together. And all the food people & writers’ animal posts — shout out to international friends, Pinky and Benny, big love for local lads Hamilton and Doris. I am here for wholesome Twitter in the food world. Here for pets getting social media famous.

I was wondering why I kept finding quality street randomly strewn across the flat pic.twitter.com/ThbkJ1Ek7G — Ollie (@graol_) December 4, 2021

I just smiled idiotically at a tiny puppy that a woman was carrying under her arm. As I got closer I realised it was a salad. — Daisy Buchanan (@NotRollergirl) December 3, 2021

Jonathan Nunn, food writer and Eater London contributor: The tweet is from 2018 but Dawn’s words live forever

Giles Coren a prime example of how the “if I’ve heard of yer da, I don’t need to hear from you” rule holds for almost every man bar Jesus. — The Poisonous Euros Atmosphere Fan (@DawnHFoster) December 28, 2018

Sejal Sukhadwala, food writer and Eater London contributor: Nothing really stands out, but this was pretty funny.

just asked Nigella what phase of the pandemic we're in now pic.twitter.com/JSX5H7oulY — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 27, 2021

Emma Hughes, writer and Eater London contributor:

I don't like marmalade anymore. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) April 1, 2021

George Reynolds, writer and Eater London contributor: After Longboys and Coqfighter, are we really that far off from a Blowjob Brothers rollout?

( me after seeing two guys in any context whatsoever) Well well well if it isnt the Blowjob Brothers — wint (@dril) November 28, 2021

Feroz Gajia, restaurateur and Eater London contributor:

3 pm. Breakfast of champions. Chef life. pic.twitter.com/g0zTZ6RZdr — Singburi (@SingburiThaiCaf) March 31, 2021

Ed Cumming, writer and restaurant critic: All of Bob Granleese’s tweets after 10 p.m., especially the ones personally addressed to me.

Daisy Meager, food writer and Eater London contributor: Anything and everything Nigella tweets.

Angela Hui, food writer and Eater London contributor: Nigella’s crisps cauldron and the recently replenished crisps cauldron.

Behold the recently replenished Crisp Cauldron! I can’t say the new Fish and Chips flavour tastes exactly like fish and chips: it’s more like batter, with a whisper of vinegar. More news as I have it. pic.twitter.com/IWIi9fT4EQ — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) November 23, 2021

David Jay Paw, food writer and Eater London contributor:

Sean Wyer, writer, researcher and Eater London contributor: Take all of the times Nigella has complimented her followers’ cooking, and roll them into one. That’s my joint-favourite food tweet of 2021.