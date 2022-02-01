Share All sharing options for: Everything You Need to Know About London’s 2022 Michelin Stars

London’s Michelin stars — and the chefs who want Michelin-starred restaurants — await one day per year like no other. Before the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland announces its Michelin stars for 2022, restaurants across London waited with baited breath, and a sense of confusion. After awarding Michelin stars to restaurants that have been closed for most of 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic, the Michelin star is now in a bid to reclaim its former relevance — even if it was already dwindling.

As the Michelin man limbers up up to reveal 2022’s constellation of Michelin-starred London restaurants, Eater London tracks all the Michelin news for the 2022 guide.