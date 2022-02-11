Every London Restaurant Closure in 2022

This is a continually updated log of restaurant closures in London in 2022, charting the restaurants, cafes, pubs, and bars that the capital lost this year.

With the restaurant world recovering steadily, but slowly, from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a rent moratorium in place until March 2022, the apocalyptic scenario expected in 2021 did not quite arrive. But with the expiration of those measures will likely come a spurt of closures, as places barely hanging on are left with no choice but to shut up shop.

Food businesses of all ilks have still had to contend with a year or more’s reduction in trading — for much of that year, no trading at all — and accordingly, some restaurants have simply been left with no other choice than to close.

Each time a restaurant closes, it will be added to this story stream; don’t forget to contact Eater London with any information you have regarding site closures across the city.

