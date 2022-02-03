Dua Lipa Drops Her Favourite London Restaurants in New Newsletter

British pop star Dua Lipa has launched a new culture newsletter with the revelation of her five favourite London restaurants. In the first issue of Service 95, the number one slot goes to Jeremie Cometto-Lingenheim and David Gingell’s seafood restaurant Western Laundry, followed by JKS’s flagship, Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Gymkhana — a favourite of David Beckham, Ed Sheeran, and a raft of other celebrities.

Each week, Service 95 will bring subscribers “brilliant articles by incredible writers I admire from all over the world,” Lipa writes. “I’ll also share personal recommendations and discoveries (this long-time habit of creating lists and sharing them with loved ones is what inspired Service95 — just call me your cultural concierge). So, with that in mind [...] here are some of my favourite London food haunts.”

Under the heading “five of my favourite restaurants in London,” Lipa also includes Rovi— chef-writer Yotam Ottolenghi’s Fitzrovia restaurant, best known for its celeriac shawarma; Berenjak — another JKS spot, this time chef Kian Samyani’s modern Persian grill restaurant in Soho, which is also a popular spot for footballers; and Guy Ritchie’s central London gastropub, Lore of the Land, which recently reopened after a fire. If there’s an outlier in the short list, then this is it.

Lipa has made no secret of her taste for decent London restaurants, regularly sharing pictures of meals at Gymkhana, Berenjak, Chiltern Firehouse, and more to her 78 million Instagram followers; in October, she joined the fashion designer Donatella Versace for a Frieze event at new London restaurant Toklas, while the musician and model regularly posts shots of top natural wines to her stories, which perhaps partly explains the Westerns pick.

More soon from the Lipa-natty-wine-good-restaurants-celebrity beat.