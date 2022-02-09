 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Six party poppers, with the heads of (left to right) Michael Gove, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and Dominic Cummings super-imposed on to the labels.

Tracking Boris Johnson’s Lockdown Party Journey

All the COVID-19 rulebreaking at Downing Street

Contributors: Adam Coghlan and James Hansen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is subject to investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray and the Metropolitan Police over a series of lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some were Christmas quizzes with tinsel and champagne whose existence was previously denied; others outdoor gatherings featuring Johnson and Dominic Cummings that were characterised as “work events.” At least one probably featured birthday cake. So here they are, in all their glory: All the COVID-19 lockdown parties held at 10 Downing Street and featuring Boris Johnson that the world at large knows about.

