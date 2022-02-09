Tracking Boris Johnson’s Lockdown Party Journey

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is subject to investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray and the Metropolitan Police over a series of lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some were Christmas quizzes with tinsel and champagne whose existence was previously denied; others outdoor gatherings featuring Johnson and Dominic Cummings that were characterised as “work events.” At least one probably featured birthday cake. So here they are, in all their glory: All the COVID-19 lockdown parties held at 10 Downing Street and featuring Boris Johnson that the world at large knows about.
Dec 8, 2021, 12:55pm GMT
-
February 9
Boris Johnson Pictured With Champagne at Lockdown Quiz After Ministers Denied There Was Alcohol Present
Leaks from vexed former aides and drip-drip tabloid revelations are slowly destroying a Prime Minister who will almost certainly meet his end when the police concludes its investigations of more incriminating photographic evidence
-
January 25
Just Like Boris Johnson at His Illegal Party, I Know You’re Only Here for the Colin the Caterpillar Cake
The prime minister’s birthday party is the latest in a string of increasingly absurd lockdown rule breaches at 10 Downing Street
-
January 19
A ‘Pork Pie Plot’ Would Be a Fitting End for a Prime Minister Famous for Telling Porkies
After a long association with the British pastry, Boris Johnson could finally be in hot water he can’t escape
-
January 12
On the Lash Through Lockdown: Boris Johnson Attended Downing Street BYOB Bash
New email from Boris Johnson’s private secretary reveals that 100 people were invited to a party during the May 2020 lockdown
-
December 20, 2021
The Only Thing Boris Johnson Loves More Than Breaking Rules Is Cheese
New pictures emerge of Prime Minster Boris Johnson with his family and aides drinking wine and eating cheese in the garden of Downing Street during the May 2020 lockdown
-
December 8, 2021
Which Wines and Cheeses Were Not Served at the Downing Street Party That Did Not Happen?
A hypothetical menu for Schrödinger’s lockdown-breaking epicurean bash