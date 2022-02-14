 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Young Masterchef’ Is Coming to BBC Three

The contestants will be 18 — 25, but no-one knows if they will face Gregg Wallace

by James Hansen
Masterchef The Professionals 2018 judge Gregg Wallace.
Gregg Wallace reacts to news of more Masterchef.
BBC/Shine Ltd

The Masterchef extended universe is getting a new addition, with BBC Three opening applications for Young Masterchef this week. The show, which will feature contestants between 18 and 25, will be distinct from Masterchef (for which 18 — 25 year olds can apply) and Junior Masterchef, which is for actual children.

Young Masterchef does not yet have a presenter or judges, suggesting that longtime presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace will sit this one out, with the BBC revealing only that both an “expert panel” and some “celebrity guest judges” will run the rule over the contestants during the 10-part series.

It’s part of a concerted food TV push from the channel, which will also debut Hungry for It — featuring chef and rapper Big Zuu and private chef Kayla Greer, and presented by Stacey Dooley — in the coming months. With the original show and its Masterchef: The Professionals companion often feeling a few years behind the bleeding edge of the U.K. culinary world, perhaps this show will be an opportunity to change that.

