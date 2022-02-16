 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Roast pigeon, persimmon, and chervil root at Trivet, one of the best new restaurants in London

Here Are London’s Michelin-Starred Restaurants for 2022

No new three-starred restaurants, but two stars for Ikoyi and The Clove Club

Roast pigeon, persimmon, and chevril root at Trivet, which gets a first Michelin star.
| Trivet

Michelin has announced its 2022 stars for Great Britain and Ireland, using Twitter instead of the usual slightly whack ceremony, which it previously streamed online. There were no new three-Michelin-starred restaurants named in the capital, after Core by Clare Smyth and Hélène Darroze at the Connaught earned the accolade last year.

Having apparently found a new gear in the months that restaurants reopened, Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale’s singular, West African leaning St James’s fine dining restaurant Ikoyi picked up a second star. The Clove Club, Isaac McHale, Daniel Willis, and Johnny Smith’s Shoreditch restaurant, also picked up a long-awaited, long-desired second star.

In total, London picked up seven new one-star restaurants. As predicted and expected, the Selby brothers’ Evelyn’s Table in Soho picked up a first. It serves “an evolving menu built on their formative experiences — a melded love of British produce, Japanese techniques with classic French training,” with head chef Luke Selby and brothers Nat and Theo winning this year’s ‘Young Chef’ award.

Joining the brothers in the “saw it coming” ranks is Kol, Santiago Lastra’s Marylebone restaurant that refracts British ingredients through the culinary traditions of his native Mexico.

Alongside Lastra is Sollip, the quietly excellent Southwark restaurant from Woongchul Park and Bomee Ki, which combines classically European fine dining frameworks with Korean ingredients and ideas.

Fat Duck alumni Jonny Lake and Isa Bal’s Trivet, in Bermondsey, also picked up a first star after Bal was honoured with the sommelier award, alongside Mayfair institution Jamavar which has regained a star after losing one with chef Rohit Ghai’s departure in 2018. The sixth of London’s new stars is Wild Honey, Anthony Demetre’s European restaurant.

Meanwhile, Scottish chef Adam Handling’s Frog in Covent Garden was awarded one star.

International Director of the Michelin Guides, Gwendal Poullennec, said the company — and only the company — was disappointed to have been unable to host the announcement event in person. “However, we wanted to celebrate the achievements [there’s a business to run; a brand to maintain; a club to keep exclusive] of the country’s top chefs, who have fought hard not only to survive, but to excel in these challenging times.

“To award so many new stars this year, including one new three-star [to L’Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria] is testament to the determination and resilience of those working in the hospitality industry — not just the chefs, but those involved at every level.”

Here’s the full list of Michelin stars for London. New stars are denoted with an asterisk and those that have closed or been demoted have been given the strikethrough.

London Restaurants With Three Michelin Stars
“Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”

(5)

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester

Core by Clare Smyth

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay

Sketch (The Lecture Room and Library)

London Restaurants With Two Michelin Stars
“Excellent cooking, worth a detour”

(10)

A. Wong

The Clove Club*

Da Terra

Ikoyi*

Kitchen Table

Claude Bosi at Bibendum

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

La Dame de Pic

Le Gavroche

Story

London Restaurants With One Michelin Star
“High quality cooking, worth a stop”

(56)

Amaya

Angler

Barrafina (Soho)

Behind

Benares

Brat

Casa Fofo

Celeste at the Lanesborough

Chez Bruce

City Social

Club Gascon

Cornerstone

Dysart Petersham

Elystan Street

Endo at the Rotunda

Evelyn’s Table*

Five Fields

The Frog Covent Garden*

Galvin La Chapelle

The Glasshouse

The Goring (Dining Room)

Gymkhana

Hakkasan Hanway Place

Hakkasan Mayfair

Harwood Arms

Hide

Jamavar*

Kai

Kol*

Kitchen W8

Leroy

Locanda Locatelli

Lyle’s

Māos

Marcus

Murano

Muse

The Ninth

Petrus

Pied a Terre

Pollen Street Social

Portland

Quilon

Ritz Restaurant

River Cafe

Sabor

St. John

Seven Park Place

SO|LA

Sollip*

Trinity

Trishna

Trivet*

La Trompette

Umu

Veeraswamy

Wild Honey*

