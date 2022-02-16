Michelin has announced its 2022 stars for Great Britain and Ireland, using Twitter instead of the usual slightly whack ceremony, which it previously streamed online. There were no new three-Michelin-starred restaurants named in the capital, after Core by Clare Smyth and Hélène Darroze at the Connaught earned the accolade last year.
Having apparently found a new gear in the months that restaurants reopened, Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale’s singular, West African leaning St James’s fine dining restaurant Ikoyi picked up a second star. The Clove Club, Isaac McHale, Daniel Willis, and Johnny Smith’s Shoreditch restaurant, also picked up a long-awaited, long-desired second star.
In total, London picked up seven new one-star restaurants. As predicted and expected, the Selby brothers’ Evelyn’s Table in Soho picked up a first. It serves “an evolving menu built on their formative experiences — a melded love of British produce, Japanese techniques with classic French training,” with head chef Luke Selby and brothers Nat and Theo winning this year’s ‘Young Chef’ award.
Joining the brothers in the “saw it coming” ranks is Kol, Santiago Lastra’s Marylebone restaurant that refracts British ingredients through the culinary traditions of his native Mexico.
Alongside Lastra is Sollip, the quietly excellent Southwark restaurant from Woongchul Park and Bomee Ki, which combines classically European fine dining frameworks with Korean ingredients and ideas.
Fat Duck alumni Jonny Lake and Isa Bal’s Trivet, in Bermondsey, also picked up a first star after Bal was honoured with the sommelier award, alongside Mayfair institution Jamavar which has regained a star after losing one with chef Rohit Ghai’s departure in 2018. The sixth of London’s new stars is Wild Honey, Anthony Demetre’s European restaurant.
Meanwhile, Scottish chef Adam Handling’s Frog in Covent Garden was awarded one star.
International Director of the Michelin Guides, Gwendal Poullennec, said the company was disappointed to have been unable to host the announcement event in person. "However, we wanted to celebrate the achievements of the country's top chefs, who have fought hard not only to survive, but to excel in these challenging times.
“To award so many new stars this year, including one new three-star [to L’Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria] is testament to the determination and resilience of those working in the hospitality industry — not just the chefs, but those involved at every level.”
Here’s the full list of Michelin stars for London. New stars are denoted with an asterisk and those that have closed or been demoted have been given the strikethrough.
London Restaurants With Three Michelin Stars
“Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”
(5)
Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught
Sketch (The Lecture Room and Library)
London Restaurants With Two Michelin Stars
“Excellent cooking, worth a detour”
(10)
The Clove Club*
London Restaurants With One Michelin Star
“High quality cooking, worth a stop”
(56)
Amaya
Barrafina (Soho)
Benares
Brat
Casa Fofo
Celeste at the Lanesborough
Dysart Petersham
Evelyn’s Table*
Five Fields
The Frog Covent Garden*
The Goring (Dining Room)
Hide
Jamavar*
Kai
Kol*
Lyle’s
Māos
Pied a Terre
Seven Park Place
SO|LA
Sollip*
Wild Honey*