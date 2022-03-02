A Running List of London Restaurants Supporting Ukraine

Seven days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a growing number of London restaurants are working to support the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing, those who remain in the country without supplies, and the families of those who have already been killed. Here’s what London’s Ukrainian restaurants and the wider hospitality industry are doing right now:

If you know of a London restaurant, bar, or food business that is involved in efforts to support Ukrainians in this crisis, please send details to london@eater.com. This list will be continually updated over the coming days and weeks.

Albina

Ukrainian restaurant Albina in Newham is asking for donations as it sends funds to the National Bank of Ukraine to support the country, its armed forces, and for the purchase of humanitarian supplies. “We won’t give up. The fight goes on. Stand With Ukraine,” the restaurant writes.

Donations can be made by visiting the restaurant or calling on 020 7474 0244.

239 Barking Road, Newham E13 8EQ

Sawmill

Sawmill cafe in West Ham, which is Ukrainian-owned, is asking for donations of medicine, stuff, and money to help those in Ukraine.

Visit the cafe’s Instagram page or website for further details on how to help.

51-53 W Ham Lane, West Ham E15 4PH

Dnister Restaurant

The Ukrainian restaurant in Forest Gate is requesting is also organising donations of medicine, and money to help those in Ukraine.

Visit the restaurant’s Instagram page for further details on how to help.

300 Romford Road, Forest Gate E7 9HD

Olenka Ukrainian Kitchen

The Ukrainian family-run restaurant in Bow will send 10 percent of its income to the National Bank of Ukraine, while sharing donation resources for any diners who want to make donations of their own.

36 Bow Triangle Business Centre, Bow E3 4UR

Prosperity Restaurant

Twickenham-based Ukrainian cafe and restaurant is collecting essential items for Ukraine asking for first aid kits, baby food and baby milk, nappies, sanitary items, hot water bottles, ibuprofen, toothpaste, sleeping bags, and blankets.

59 York Street, Twickenham TW1 3LP

Brut Restaurants’s has launched its own initiative, “My Ukraine Family,” which invites people to donate an additional £1 on their bill, with the restaurant pledging to match their donation. It will do this throughout the month of March to “raise funds for the displaced Ukrainians families to help them keep safe, warm & sheltered while the brave men and women stay back to defend their homes.”

Brut has also created a new limited edition “Natties against Nazis” t-shirt, in collaboration with the illustrator Fergus Purcell and @everpresshq. All profits will be donated to the @chooselove campaign and the families displaced by the conflict.

Various

#CookforUkraine

Meanwhile, chef and author Olia Hercules, who has family in Ukraine, together with the author Alissa Timoshkina, and influencer Clerkenwell Boy have teamed up with Unicef’s NEXTGen London team to l #CookforUkraine fundraising campaign — which is inviting individuals to pledge donations to Unicef and encourage London restaurants to participate in their own ways. At the time of writing, the campaign has raised just shy of £40,000.

The full list of restaurants involved and what they are offering can be seen at this link. Among those involved are:

Koya

Japanese udon noodle and small plate specialist Koya will add a Ukrainian-inspired green borsch udon with onsen tomago at the Bloomberg restaurant from 3 March, followed by the Soho and Broadway Market sites from 5 March. Profits will be donated to the campaign.

Yard Sale

Pizza group is organising a charity raffle for a winner to get one year of free pizza, with proceeds going to the campaign. £5 to enter.

Kol

The Michelin-starred Mexican-British restaurant in Marylebone is offering an auction prize for a table at the restaurant.

The recently two-Michelin-starred West African-inspired venue is inviting guests to volunteer their own donation, with a note added to each bill.

Old Street pasta restaurant Officina 00 will aim to recreate the Ukrainian half moon dumpling dish vareniki. “We are so pleased to be supporting this great cause and will do everything we can to raise money for those in need,” the restaurant said.

The Heddon Street Spanish restaurant and bar will add a special cocktail and dish to the menu and donate profits to the cause.