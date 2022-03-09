The restaurants, kitchens, and menus going in to JKS Restaurants’s new London food hall

Everything You Need to Know About the Reboot of Arcade Food Hall at Centre Point

Share All sharing options for: Everything You Need to Know About the Reboot of Arcade Food Hall at Centre Point

When Arcade Food Theatre opened at Centre Point in summer 2019, it was hyped. An assembly of some of the capital’s most prolific and well-loved restaurants, in a multi-kitchen format that had begun to take the city by storm.

It didn’t work. The vibes were off; critics hated it; and then, decisively, the COVID-19 pandemic locked the city down and hollowed out central London trade.

Now, JKS Restaurants — one of the most lauded groups in the city — is reopening Arcade Food Theatre as Arcade Food Hall, bringing in a suite of operators from its restaurant roster and some new ones too.

Here’s where to find all the news on menus, restaurants, and the long-awaited opening. Stay tuned: not just for its arrival, but for how the city takes to it.