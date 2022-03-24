 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hellmann’s Chooses Violence and Puts Gravy Mayo on Supermarket Shelves

It’s part of a new “restaurant-inspired” range that includes a colonial emulsion and a chilli mayo from the year 2000

by James Hansen
The three new “restaurant-inspired” mayonnaises from Hellmann’s: gravy; Coronation; and Chilli Charger.
The three new “restaurant-inspired” mayonnaises.
Hellmann’s

Hellmann’s is dropping a new range of “restaurant-inspired” mayonnaises, two of which are practically restaurant relics and one of which sounds pretty good. Joining coronation mayo, a colonial emulsion, and chilli mayo, the “your boyfriend’s burger joint” condiment of the early 2000s, is gravy mayo, which the company says is “the perfect dipping sauce for chicken and chips” and which everybody else will say is a direct theft from KFC.

The Grocer reports that “the trio will roll initially into Iceland and Morrisons in April,” before being distributed more widely to supermarkets. The range is part of a bid by Hellmann’s to arrest declining sales, which saw it lose £9 million in the year to 1 January 2022. One London mayonnaise enthusiast had a very simple reaction:

Gordon Ramsay is still trying to murder irony

Earlier this week, the shouty chef said COVID-19 had got rid of “crap restaurants” while his portfolio remains undimmed. Now, he’s planning to open Street Burger restaurants in Farringdon (replacing a Byron) and Tower Bridge (replacing By Chloe.) What was that about “shitholes in a prime position and taking advantage because they’re in a great location, and they’ve got the footfall,” Gordon?

The Ivy Asia’s huge Mayfair restaurant is going ahead, somehow

Why have any shame when you have money.

A hot new Shoreditch restaurant is playing the Italian hits on Sundays

Chris Leach and David Carter’s Manteca will introduce a “family-style” Sunday menu from 3 April onwards, 12 p.m. — 5 p.m. Look out for the bollito misto.

The Latest

TikTok Star Thomas Straker’s Debut Restaurant Comes to Notting Hill

By James Hansen

London’s Preeminent Natural Wine Bar Snaps Up St. John Chef for Next Residency

By Adam Coghlan

Rishi Sunak Has Screwed Up by Raising VAT, Restaurant Leaders Say

By Adam Coghlan

The UK’s Foremost Chocolate Maker Once Again Bestows London With Stunning Eccles Cakes

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Asma Khan Will Close Current Location of Darjeeling Express to Give Her Cooks the Limelight

By James Hansen

‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Takes One of London’s Hottest Restaurants to Havana

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world