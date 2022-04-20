 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Soft Serve Summer Starts Early as the Chef Behind Some of London’s Best Strikes Out

Sam Lowry and Farah Kezouh will debut Soft and Swirly at Highbury cafe Maison Bleue this May

by James Hansen
A cone of hazelnut soft serve sits in a glass bottle filled with sand, with pastries, a pot plant, and a red rattan fabric in the background
The soft serve at Leila’s Shop, which Soft and Swirly co-founder Sam masterminded.
George Reynolds

The chef behind some of London’s finest soft serve is striking out on a new venture just in time for summer. Sam Lowry — formerly behind all things frozen at Shoreditch cafe and grocer Leila’s Shop — will join forces with partner Farah Kezou of Toklas to debut Soft and Swirly, a soft serve cart that will start life in front of Maison Bleue cafe, in Highbury, this May.

While some occasional milky ice creams and a rich hazelnut number entered Lowry’s repertoire at Leila’s, the centrepiece was always fruit, whipped up into a lusciously textured sorbet: blood oranges; strawberries; and perhaps most memorably, lurid fragola grapes.

Eater has contacted the duo for further information on the new venture.

Come play at the Arcade

A first look inside the new new Arcade Food Hall, redesigned from the ground up by JKS Restaurants.

A former Clerkenwell classic gets a new lease of life

The Modern Pantry — once a world-famous London restaurant under the stewardship of Anna Hansen — will reopen in its former home of Clerkenwell.

Dumb brand gets rapped

Otley Burger Company thought making Mother’s Day adverts based on long-missing child Madeleine McCann was a good idea. The world (and the Advertising Standards Authority) disagreed.

The Latest

London Stars Hope for Restaurant Success Outside the City

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Monica Galetti Is Quitting ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ — For Now

By James Hansen

Michelin-Starred Sabor Pulls Its Seafood Counter Out of London’s Hot New Food Hall

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

The Government Wants to Stop Landlords From Hoarding Restaurant Real Estate

By James Hansen

London Gets Another Helping of Tātā Eatery’s Playful Cooking as Mr Ji Opens in Camden

By James Hansen

Not Having Enough Staff Is Still the Biggest Problem for Restaurants

By Adam Coghlan

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world