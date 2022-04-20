Soft Serve Summer Starts Early as the Chef Behind Some of London’s Best Strikes Out

The chef behind some of London’s finest soft serve is striking out on a new venture just in time for summer. Sam Lowry — formerly behind all things frozen at Shoreditch cafe and grocer Leila’s Shop — will join forces with partner Farah Kezou of Toklas to debut Soft and Swirly, a soft serve cart that will start life in front of Maison Bleue cafe, in Highbury, this May.
While some occasional milky ice creams and a rich hazelnut number entered Lowry’s repertoire at Leila’s, the centrepiece was always fruit, whipped up into a lusciously textured sorbet: blood oranges; strawberries; and perhaps most memorably, lurid fragola grapes.
Eater has contacted the duo for further information on the new venture.
