Soft Serve Summer Starts Early as the Chef Behind Some of London’s Best Strikes Out

The chef behind some of London’s finest soft serve is striking out on a new venture just in time for summer. Sam Lowry — formerly behind all things frozen at Shoreditch cafe and grocer Leila’s Shop — will join forces with partner Farah Kezou of Toklas to debut Soft and Swirly, a soft serve cart that will start life in front of Maison Bleue cafe, in Highbury, this May.

While some occasional milky ice creams and a rich hazelnut number entered Lowry’s repertoire at Leila’s, the centrepiece was always fruit, whipped up into a lusciously textured sorbet: blood oranges; strawberries; and perhaps most memorably, lurid fragola grapes.

Eater has contacted the duo for further information on the new venture.

Come play at the Arcade

A first look inside the new new Arcade Food Hall, redesigned from the ground up by JKS Restaurants.

A former Clerkenwell classic gets a new lease of life

The Modern Pantry — once a world-famous London restaurant under the stewardship of Anna Hansen — will reopen in its former home of Clerkenwell.

Dumb brand gets rapped

Otley Burger Company thought making Mother’s Day adverts based on long-missing child Madeleine McCann was a good idea. The world (and the Advertising Standards Authority) disagreed.