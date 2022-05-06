 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Police Investigate Keir Starmer on the Charge of Eating a Succulent Meal

The Labour leader is under renewed investigation for an alleged lockdown breach in April 2021

by James Hansen
Keir Starmer Congratulates Winning Labour Councillors In Barnet
Keir Starmer.
Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Labour leader Keir Starmer is under renewed investigation for an alleged breach of COVID-19 lockdown laws in April 2021. Durham Police had originally cleared him of any wrongdoing over drinking a beer with the city’s MP, Mary Foy, but it has now received “significant new information,” according to the BBC.

That information largely consists of a £200 order of takeaway Indian food, according to the Telegraph, which would go beyond the assertion that the beer was a “work break.”

Starmer has consistently pushed for prime minister Boris Johnson and other senior Tory ministers to resign over the myriad breaches at 10 Downing Street. Though they thus far have not summoned the backbone to do so, Starmer’s own convictions may yet hamstring him.

More soon.

