 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New Al Fresco Laws Will Make Outdoor Dining a Permanent Feature of UK High Streets

Street tables might be off the menu, but it could still be a sea change to restaurant culture

by James Hansen
Diners sit at tables on a closed Soho street in summer 2020
Outdoor dining on Soho streets in summer 2020, when restaurants first reopened.
Michaël Protin

Outdoor restaurants will become a permanent feature of U.K. high streets thanks to new dining laws included in the 2022 Queen’s Speech. Councils will be able to move forward from temporary pavement licenses, which were crucial to the recovery of London’s restaurants during and from the COVID-19 pandemic, and grant permanent dispensation for al fresco dining.

The new laws are also expected to benefit pubs, extending off-licensing regulations that permit takeaway pints and meals. Together, the outdoor laws were a considerable boon for restaurants, pubs, and cafes, and while the extraordinary sight of tables on the streets of Soho may be a thing of the past, their continuation is set to benefit the U.K. hospitality world further into the future.

Another seaside sojourn into the capital

Brighton pizzeria Fatto a Mano (which already has a London presence at Boxparks Shoreditch and Croydon) will open a restaurant in King’s Cross.

Beefy London steakhouse sets its sights on Merseyside

Hawksmoor will open its tenth restaurant in the UK when it heads to Liverpool.

And in review...

Jay Rayner has a very good, very expensive meal in central London; Jimi Famurewa adores Plaza Khao Gaeng; and Marina O’Loughlin endures a wee nightmare.

The Latest

Police Investigate Keir Starmer Over COVID-19 Lockdown Curry

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Government Scraps Bill to Stop Restaurants Stealing Tips

By James Hansen

Modern Malaysian Restaurant Curtailed by COVID-19 Will Revive Itself in Peckham

By James Hansen

Filed under:

One Does Not Simply Open a London Restaurant Development Without Burgers

By James Hansen

Filed under:

London’s Most Extra Italian Restaurant Group Takes Its Pizza to Ladbroke Grove

By James Hansen

Din Tai Fung Finally Confirms That Its Famous Xiao Long Bao Are Coming to Centre Point

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world