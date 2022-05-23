 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Worst of Britain’s Food Cost Crisis Is Yet to Come

Numerous advisory bodies say the government is simply not ready for the full brunt of what Russia’s attack on Ukraine means for supermarkets and restaurants

by James Hansen
Grocery Prices Reflect Rising Cost Of Living In UK
A basket of groceries.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Former head of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Ian Wright has joined farming and supermarket unions in branding the government “unprepared” for a further soar in food prices and food shortages.

Wright said that the continued twin impact of rising inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will cause “a bigger crisis” than that affecting energy prices. “I don’t think the government has fully grasped the implications of all this. Things could get quite scary, with significant price rises and in terms of food poverty,” he said.

Other food organisations that have spent the last three years warning of accelerated food poverty owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and government policy on Universal Credit are similarly concerned. Both the National Farmers Union (NFU) and FareShare, a food redistribution charity, said that government inaction — including blocking the emergency appointment of a Minister of Food Poverty — could have dire consequences. With food prices in supermarkets and wholesale costs for restaurants already soaring, the worst of the crisis looks like it is yet to come.

A former institution gets a new lease of life, literally

A property agency, Compton, is attaching itself to a new restaurant (also called Compton) in the former Modern Pantry building.

As prices rise, menus get bigger

Casual dining chains are struggling with the need to provide enough viable options for newly cautious consumers.

And in review...

Jimi Famurewa is fond of Facing Heaven, with a couple of caveats; Jay Rayner is satisfied with bistro classics at Les Garćons 2; and Grace Dent finds something fishy at Goddard and Gibbs.

The Latest

One of London’s Most Creative Chefs Returns for a Pop-Up Bistro Dedicated to Her Mother

By James Hansen

Thai American Smash Burgers From Renowned LA Chef Kris Yenbamroong Land in London

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Two of London’s Finest Hidden Wine Bars Are Coming Back

By James Hansen

Peckham Restaurant Bando Belly Begins a Long Rebuild After a Devastating Fire

By James Hansen

Dishoom Is the Next Actually Good Chain to Bank on Canary Wharf

By James Hansen

Filed under:

Starry Eyed Chef Will Open a Soigné AF Michelin Magnet in Piccadilly

By James Hansen

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world