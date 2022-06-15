Share All sharing options for: The Most Anticipated London Restaurant Openings This Summer

As spring moves into summer, the restaurant opening cycle continues to return to some kind of normal — though what was once under pressure from COVID-19 now faces rising costs, inflation, and the ever-present problem of staffing.

Still, openings there are, and among the highlights: a Pan-African restaurant aiming to reconfigure expectations; the return of one of the city’s most quietly excellent cafes; and a second opening for some of the most exciting vegetable cooking in the city. It’s all here.

Here are the six most anticipated summer openings in London.

Address: 66 Great Suffolk Street, Southwark SE1 0BL

Key people: Akwasi Brenya-Mensa.

What to expect: A self-consciously pan-African restaurant, designed to provoke conversation and cross-pollination between different cultural disciplines.

Projected opening: 14 July 2022

Address: 15 Poland Street, Soho W1F 8QE

Key people: Helen Graham and Marc Summers.

What to expect: A follow-up from the vegetarian, loosely Sephardic restaurant in Spitalfields, bringing over its hero dishes and adding a Japanese grill.

Projected opening: Summer 2022

Address: 2 Westgate Street, London Fields E8 3RN

Key people: John and Yee Li.

What to expect: A first full restaurant for one of London’s most queued-for street food hits, with Sichuan fried chicken on the ground floor and its inimitable shengjianbao pork soup dumplings in the basement. Hackney be ready.

Projected opening: August 2022

Black Swan & Little Bread Pedlar

Address: Unit A1, Swan Court, 9 Tanner Street, Bermondsey SE1 3LE

Key people: Currently closed cafe Black Swan, and bakery Little Bread Pedlar.

What to expect: A meeting of great minds in the coffee, pastry, and restaurant arena, for an all-day space that brings one of the city’s most essential cafes back to life.

Projected opening: Summer 2022

Address: Vyner Street, Hackney E2 9DG

Key people: Mitshel Ibrahim, chef-owner of the original Ombra, and co.

What to expect: A pasta and charcuterie production site that will be open to the public for pastries, soups, and Roman pizza, in the vein of London Fields favourite E5 Bakehouse. A long-time coming, Forno is Ibrahim’s pandemic baby and everything so far suggests that is nailed on to become Londoners’s third favourite Italian restaurant.

Projected opening: Summer 2022

Address: TBD, Caledonian Road

Key people: The Hawker’s Kitchen team.

What to expect: Expansion for one of London’s best new Malay roti, curry, and noodle specialists. This time, the group which has taken the city by storm, in large part thanks to the obsessive roti prata documenting done by Vittles’s Jonathan Nunn, there will be many more seats for customers to occupy; the two existing sites — in King’s Cross and Brick Lane — are focused on delivery as much they are on dine-in.

Projected opening: Summer 2022