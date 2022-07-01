Tracking London’s Biggest Food Festivals and Events for 2022

London’s festival circuit is well and truly back on this year, with the return of All Points East, the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival and Meatopia. As well as the usual big musical hitters, a number of cultural celebrations are also scheduled, either for the first time since the pandemic or in their inaugural year. Here, in chronological order, are some of the food events in store for the rest of 2022.

Pub in the Park

When: 17 June — 18 September

Where: Various locations

What: Pub in the Park celebrates everything about ye good ol’ British pub. Naturally, this means pub grub, chef partnerships, guest beers, and lots of music. The touring festival kicked off in May, with dates planned around the country until September.

Taste of the Caribbean

When: 2 July

Where: Croydon Road Recreation Ground, 319 Croydon Road, Beckenham BR3 3FD

What: The U.K.’s biggest food festival dedicated to food from the Caribbean islands. This event will bring together over 20 of the U.K.’s best restaurants and street food vendors from Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Antigua, Dominica, Barbados, Guyana, Grenada, and more. A dedicated jerk area will serve chicken, lamb, and pork. Dishes like fried chicken, roti, doubles, and an enormous variety of traditional and modern Caribbean food will be available.

Day-Mer Festival

When: 3 July

Where: Clissold Park, Stoke Newington N16 9HJ

What: The culmination of month-long festival celebrating Turkish and Kurdish culture. Day-Mer was founded 33 years ago to support the social and economic rights of Turkish and Kurdish people living in London. Day-Mer Turkish and Kurdish Community Centre’s culture and arts festival began on Wednesday, June 15 and will conclude with an event at Clissold Park, featuring musicians, folk dance, and, of course, food.

National Geographic Traveller Food Festival

When: 16 — 17 July

Where: Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street Angel N1 0QH

What: The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival will be returning to London this July for the first time since 2019. Guests can expect a showcase of cuisines from across the globe, with live demonstrations and masterclasses from renowned chefs including Jose Pizarro, Fuschia Dunlop, MiMi Aye, Ixta Belfrage, Olia Hercules, Richard Corrigan, and Andi Oliver.

WingFest

When: 16 — 17 July

Where: Various locations. London’s event will take place at London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park E20 2ST

What: A celebration of London’s staple, the chicken wing, in all its versatility. More than 200,000 wings will be served from over 40 vendors, all with their own twist on this iconic snack. With live music, limited merch, and even an eating competition for those feeling brave, wing fans rejoice.

Hyper Japan

When: 22 — 24 July

Where: Evolution London, Queenstown Road, Chelsea Bridge, Battersea SW11 4NJ

What: A festival to highlight the breadth of Japanese culture, from samurai performances and music to anime and sake experiences, where brewers will be on hand to talk about their products. Guests can sign up to origami and shodo calligraphy workshops and learn all about tea ceremony etiquette. Food and drink is associated with Eat Japan and will include stands by Maids of England and Marugame Udon.

Surrey Food Festival

When: 30 — 31 July

Where: Old Deer Park, 187 Kew Road, Richmond TW9 2AZ

What: Run by the Local Food Festival people, expect local traders as well as those who have travelled from all over the U.K. to showcase their specialised products. There will be live demos and a children’s zone, making this a family friendly event.

London Craft Beer Festival

When: 12 — 13 August

Where: Tobacco Dock, Tobacco Quay, Wapping Lane, Wapping E1W 2SF

What: More than 100 brewery guests from the last decade will descend on the city for this 10th anniversary event, as well as some newer brewers to showcase their wares. Food will come from the likes of Decatur, Fallow, and From the Ashes BBQ.

All Points East

When: 19 — 27 August

Where: Victoria Park, Grove Road. Bow E3 5TB

What: The music festival has become one of the capital’s premier events since its launch in 2019. For 2022, it will revert to its original format, being held over two weekends in Victoria Park in east London. Alongside a diverse musical line-up, expect a range of food trucks from festival veterans, East London traders, and an array of cocktails.

Yam Carnival

When: 27 August

Where: Clapham Common, Windmill Drive, Clapham SW4 9DE

What: From the creators of Afro Nation, Yam Carnival is a celebration of the cultures of the African diaspora, including Caribbean and Latin American representation. As well as live music from the Afrobeat, reggaeton, R&B, hip hop, Afro-swing and dancehall genres across three stages, expect African-influenced food trucks, Caribbean cuisine, Latin American staples, and American-inspired options from New Orleans creole and cajun cooking to southern soul food.

Meatopia

When: 2 — 4 September

Where: Tobacco Dock, Tobacco Quay, Wapping Lane, Wapping E1W 2SF

What: London’s fire-cooking festival returns with 70 of the world’s best live-fire chefs cooking exclusive dishes, using sustainable wood and charcoal and responsibly sourced ingredients. Beverages will come from craft brewers, artisan distillers, and mixologists.

London Halal Festival

When: 24 — 25 September

Where: London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park E20 2ST

What: A host of London’s halal establishments have come together with a live cooking theatre, shopping stalls, and over 100 food stands featuring halal burgers, hot dogs and other street food. A variety of international cuisine, dessert stalls, mocktails, and food competitions — including chilli challenges and eat-offs — await at this event, which challenges bragging guests to prove their eating prowess in front of a live audience.