His Brexit Deal Was Oven-Ready, But Now Boris Johnson Is Cooked

The Prime Minister has finally announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader. Here, we look back on the Johnson years from oven-ready Brexit deals to Partygate.

by Adam Coghlan Updated
Conservative Leader And Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns From Office Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader, but intends to cling on as leader of the country until the autumn. It follows an extraordinary 48 hours in an extraordinary week in an extraordinary nearly-three-year term for this abject charlatan.

Such is the perplexing reality of British politics, it is entirely plausible that Johnson — lest it be forgotten, and in no particular order, a racist, lying, homophobic incompetent — could be replaced by someone even ~worse~.

But the Conservative Party leadership contest and indeed the broader questions facing the British political system are for another day. For now, Eater London will say goodbye to Boris Johnson and thank him for microwaving Brexit deals, obsessing over fish, telling pork pies, drinking wine, eating cheese, getting booed out of London restaurants, and for absolutely lording it through lockdown.

Because now, alas, he is cooked. And to borrow Johnson’s own departing remarks:

“Them’s the breaks.”

Eater London’s top 10 Johnson stories since 2019.

Boris Johnson visited Din Tai Fung’s London restaurant opening in support of the Taiwanese dumpling chain Boris: David M Benett/Getty Images; Xiaolongbao: Din Tai Fung [Official Photo]; Composite: Eater London
UK Prime Minister Visits The North of Scotland Robert Perry/Getty Images
BRITAIN-POLITICS-BANQUET Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images
Boris Johnson speaks on Melton Mowbray pork pies at the G7 summit Boris Johnson: Getty Images; Composite: Eater London
Big Mouth Boris Bass and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Eater London
Boris Johnson stares at a jar of Marmite Marmite: Getty Images; Boris Johnson: Getty Images; Composite: Eater London
Boris Johnson last night said his Brexit deal is oven-ready and should be slammed in the microwave Boris Johnson/Twitter
Boris Johnson’s Heck sausages have not done the sausage company any favours EPA
Boris Johnson is not allowed to drink coffee from a disposable cup Boris Johnson/Twitter
Boris Johnson’s head on a Colin the Caterpillar cake PA Media / Eater London

