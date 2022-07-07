His Brexit Deal Was Oven-Ready, But Now Boris Johnson Is Cooked

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader, but intends to cling on as leader of the country until the autumn. It follows an extraordinary 48 hours in an extraordinary week in an extraordinary nearly-three-year term for this abject charlatan.

Such is the perplexing reality of British politics, it is entirely plausible that Johnson — lest it be forgotten, and in no particular order, a racist, lying, homophobic incompetent — could be replaced by someone even ~worse~.

But the Conservative Party leadership contest and indeed the broader questions facing the British political system are for another day. For now, Eater London will say goodbye to Boris Johnson and thank him for microwaving Brexit deals, obsessing over fish, telling pork pies, drinking wine, eating cheese, getting booed out of London restaurants, and for absolutely lording it through lockdown.

Because now, alas, he is cooked. And to borrow Johnson’s own departing remarks:

“Them’s the breaks.”

Eater London’s top 10 Johnson stories since 2019.

