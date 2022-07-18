The Clove Club and Ikoyi Are the Two London Entries in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List

The annual, and inherently limited, World’s 50 Best Restaurants list was announced at a live event in London this evening. The new restaurant at number one is Geranium, chef Rasmus Kofoed’s Copenhagen restaurant which is not Noma, the venue which has won it five times before. Kofoed is the first chef in Denmark to earn three Michelin stars, which were awarded to Geranium in 2016.

A new London entry for 2022 is Ikoyi, Iré Hassan-Odukale and Jeremy Chan’s modern European venue in St James’s, a restaurant which since 2017 has been utilising ingredients from Nigeria, Ghana, and the broader West African culinary region. It placed at number 49, having been named “one to watch” in 2021.

It is joined on the list by just one other London restaurant, with Shoreditch’s the Clove Club, which is London’s highest placed restaurant at number 35. Isaac McHale Daniel Willis and Johnny Smith’s venue in Shoreditch Town Hall, also a restaurant which belongs in the modern European bracket, was awarded a second Michelin star in February.

Lyle’s, James Lowe’s Michelin-starred Shoreditch restaurant, which has held a spot on the list for the half decade, dropped out of the top 50 to number 54, which brand 50 Best refers to as the 51 — 100 list. Brat, Tomos Parry’s Basque-inspired grill, also in Shoreditch, and Kol, Santiago Lastra’s modern Mexican restaurant in Marylebone are the only other London restaurants on that list of 50 Best also-rans.

For a full round-up and analysis of the awards check in on Eater.com’s coverage.

Here’s the full list:

The 2022 World’s 50 Best Restaurants List

50. Single Thread, Healdsburg, CA

49. Ikoyi, London

48. Leo, Bogota

47. Oteque, Rio de Janiero

46. Belcanto, Lisbon

45. Narisawa, Tokyo

44. Le Bernadin, New York City

43. Boragó, Santiago

42. Quique Dacosta, Dénia, Spain

41. La Cime, Osaka

40. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland

39. Sorn, Bangkok

38. Jordnær, Copenhagen

37. Fyn, Cape Town

36. Odette, Singapore

35. The Clove Club, London

34. Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

33. Atomix, New York City

32. Mayta, Lima

31. Arpège, Paris

30. Florilège, Tokyo

29. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy

28. Le Clarence, Paris

27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Germany

26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin

25. Frantzén, Stockholm

24. The Chairman, Hong Kong

23. The Jane, Antwerp

22. Septime, Paris

21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

20. Den, Tokyo

19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

18. Alchemist, Copenhagen

17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin

16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

15. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy

14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires

13. Steirereck, Vienna

12. Uliassi, Italy

11. Maido, Lima

10. Le Calandre, Rubano

9. Quintonil, Mexico City

8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

7. A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo

6. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain

5. Pujol, Mexico City

4. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain

3. Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain

2. Central, Lima

1. Geranium, Copenhagen