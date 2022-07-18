The Clove Club and Ikoyi Are the Two London Entries in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List

The annual, and inherently limited, World’s 50 Best Restaurants list was announced at a live event in London this evening. The new restaurant at number one is Geranium, chef Rasmus Kofoed’s Copenhagen restaurant which is not Noma, the venue which has won it five times before. Kofoed is the first chef in Denmark to earn three Michelin stars, which were awarded to Geranium in 2016.
A new London entry for 2022 is Ikoyi, Iré Hassan-Odukale and Jeremy Chan’s modern European venue in St James’s, a restaurant which since 2017 has been utilising ingredients from Nigeria, Ghana, and the broader West African culinary region. It placed at number 49, having been named “one to watch” in 2021.
It is joined on the list by just one other London restaurant, with Shoreditch’s the Clove Club, which is London’s highest placed restaurant at number 35. Isaac McHale Daniel Willis and Johnny Smith’s venue in Shoreditch Town Hall, also a restaurant which belongs in the modern European bracket, was awarded a second Michelin star in February.
Lyle’s, James Lowe’s Michelin-starred Shoreditch restaurant, which has held a spot on the list for the half decade, dropped out of the top 50 to number 54, which brand 50 Best refers to as the 51 — 100 list. Brat, Tomos Parry’s Basque-inspired grill, also in Shoreditch, and Kol, Santiago Lastra’s modern Mexican restaurant in Marylebone are the only other London restaurants on that list of 50 Best also-rans.
For a full round-up and analysis of the awards check in on Eater.com’s coverage.
Here’s the full list:
The 2022 World’s 50 Best Restaurants List
50. Single Thread, Healdsburg, CA
49. Ikoyi, London
48. Leo, Bogota
47. Oteque, Rio de Janiero
46. Belcanto, Lisbon
45. Narisawa, Tokyo
44. Le Bernadin, New York City
43. Boragó, Santiago
42. Quique Dacosta, Dénia, Spain
41. La Cime, Osaka
40. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland
39. Sorn, Bangkok
38. Jordnær, Copenhagen
37. Fyn, Cape Town
36. Odette, Singapore
35. The Clove Club, London
34. Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia
33. Atomix, New York City
32. Mayta, Lima
31. Arpège, Paris
30. Florilège, Tokyo
29. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy
28. Le Clarence, Paris
27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Germany
26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
25. Frantzén, Stockholm
24. The Chairman, Hong Kong
23. The Jane, Antwerp
22. Septime, Paris
21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
20. Den, Tokyo
19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
18. Alchemist, Copenhagen
17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain
15. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy
14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires
13. Steirereck, Vienna
12. Uliassi, Italy
11. Maido, Lima
10. Le Calandre, Rubano
9. Quintonil, Mexico City
8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
7. A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo
6. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain
5. Pujol, Mexico City
4. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain
3. Disfrutar, Barcelona, Spain
2. Central, Lima
1. Geranium, Copenhagen