It’s coming up to Great British Bake Off season, motherf******. Now in its new series on Channel 4, GBBO’s impeccable mixture of ‘British’ cakes, bakes, and puddings; risible puns; Paul Hollywood’s blue steel eyes; and a massive tent is likely never going to collapse. Here’s everything you need to know about Great British Bake Off 2022, which starts on Channel 4 in September. Expect a weekly round-up of all the best bits as the series progresses — just come back to this Great British Bake Off hub to see them all.

When does Great British Bake Off 2022 start?

The new series of GBBO starts in the U.K. on Channel 4 on 13 September at 8 p.m. For U.S. fans, new episodes are dropping on Netflix a few days later.

What’s the next Great British Bake Off episode?

As ever in the famous tent, Cake Week will kick things off.

Great British Bake Off 2022 episode round-ups are coming...

Every episode of GBBO 2022 will be summed up here. To start with, revisit the highs and lows of Great British Bake Off 2021: the absurd celebrity busts of Cake Week; the Orientalist mess of Japanese Week; the GBBO final that left viewers with more questions than answers.

Episode 1: Great British Bake Off 2022 Cake Week

The Great British Bake Off judges aren’t going anywhere

No changes behind the table: Paul Hollywood is sticking around to hand out sweaty, increasingly less valuable handshakes, and Prue Leith will continue to rate cakes according to their calorie status in a sort of lawful good doctrine. Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding is still around, but Winnie the Witch narrator Sandi Toksvig is still out: former Little Britain star Matt Lucas will continue in her stead.

And what of the 2022 GBBO contestants?

Twelve bakers, one short of the usual bakers’ dozen, otherwise known as an easy casting pun, will face up to technical challenges, signature bakes, and the extremely stressful task of producing goods that respond to minuscule changes in temperature and humidity in a Very Big Tent That Is Entirely Open To The Atmosphere. Here are this year’s Great British Bake Off bakers — and don’t forget to come back to track their progress.

Abdul, 29, electronic engineer from London

Carole, 59, supermarket cashier from Dorset

Dawn, 60, IT manager from Bedfordshire

James, 25, nuclear scientist from Cumbria

Janusz, 34, personal assistant to head teacher from Lancashire

Kevin, 33, music teacher from East Sussex

Maisam, 18, student and sales assistant from Greater Manchester

Maxy, 29, architectural assistant from London

Rebs, 23, Masters student from County Atrim

Sandro, 30, nanny from London

Syabria, 32, cardiovascular research associate from London

Will, 45, former charity director from London