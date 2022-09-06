Share All sharing options for: The Most Anticipated London Restaurant Openings This Autumn

As summer moves into autumn and menus begin to feature funghi, game, and orchard fruits, the restaurant opening cycle begins to return to some kind of normal. Though in 2022 this is an industry facing a raft of fresh challenges — one still reeling from the aftershocks of COVID-19 now faces stratospheric energy bills, rising costs, and long-running difficulties with recruitment.

Still, openings there are, and among the highlights: an homage to the speedsters of Bangkok’s waterways; a Tamil Sri Lankan debut that’s already been a soft serve hit; and a London debut for a leading Palestinian restaurateur.

Here are the most anticipated autumn restaurant openings in London for 2022.

Mexa

Address: Arcade Food Hall, Centre Point, 103-105 New Oxford Street, Tottenham Court Road WC1A 1DB

Key people: Michelle Salazar de la Rocha and Sam Napier, of London Fields taqueria Sonora, and JKS Restaurants.

What to expect: A broadening of Sonora’s northwestern remit, which will return in a new guise in the future. Here, Sinaloan mariscos, suadero tacos, and birria quesadillas will join the party.

Projected opening: 16 September 2022

Speedboat Bar

Address: 30 Rupert Street, Chinatown W1F 8QE

Key people: Chef and grower Luke Farrell, and JKS Restaurants.

What to expect: Another movie set experience from Farrell, whose devotion to reproducing Thai food culture will here centre on Bangkok dishes influenced by Chinese immigration.

Projected opening: 25 September 2022

Address: 10 Stoney Street, Borough Market SE1 9AD

Key people: Chef and cookbook author Cynthia Shanmugalingam.

What to expect: A Tamil Sri Lankan “diaspora dream,” celebrating the fruited, rich curries of the region. Already a hit in its soft serve guise this summer.

Projected opening: October 2022

Address: 2 Westgate Street, London Fields E8 3RN

Key people: John and Yee Li.

What to expect: A first full restaurant for one of London’s most queued-for street food hits, with Sichuan fried chicken on the ground floor and its inimitable shengjianbao pork soup dumplings in the basement. Hackney be ready.

Projected opening: 20 October 2022

Address: 98 Marylebone Lane, Marylebone W1U 2QA

Key people: Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver.

What to expect: A first restaurant in seven years for the Modern British institution, with a wine bar feel taking cues from European cities, but also inviting people to eat doughnuts and drink at 11 a.m., as only St. John can do,

Projected opening: October 2022

Address: 27 Uxbridge Street, Notting Hill W8 7TQ

Key people: Palestinian chef and restaurateur Fadi Kattan.

What to expect: The restaurant will draw on Kattan’s process in the West Bank, which leans on ingredients grown in Palestinian territories, as well as local ingredients from its new London home.

Projected opening: November 2022