 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
The inside of the Great British Bake Off tent, ready for action.

An Unnecessarily Exhaustive Guide to ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2022

Everything to know about series 13 in the hallowed tent

Contributors: James Hansen

Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Channel 4 from Tuesday 13 September, with the GBBO tent — and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith — returning for another year alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. For Great British Bake Off episode recaps, contestant news, and everything you need to know about the GBBO tent in 2022, just follow this stream.

3 Total Updates Since
Aug 31, 2022, 4:43pm BST

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world