An Unnecessarily Exhaustive Guide to ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2022

Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Channel 4 from Tuesday 13 September, with the GBBO tent — and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith — returning for another year alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. For Great British Bake Off episode recaps, contestant news, and everything you need to know about the GBBO tent in 2022, just follow this stream.
Aug 31, 2022, 4:43pm BST
Aug 31, 2022, 4:43pm BST
-
September 14
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Great British Bake Off’ 2022
GBBO’s new series has left the COVID-19 bubble, but Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood aren’t going anywhere
-
September 14
‘Great British Bake Off’ Cake Week Was a Spongy Affair
Caught somewhere between its roots and the discourse generation of last season, the start was solid, but unspectacular
-
August 31
‘Great British Bake Off’ Is Back, But Is It Willing to Rise Again?
There’s no change in the judges and presenters for the hit series this time around