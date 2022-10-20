 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Tories Make a Caesar Salad of Liz Truss as She Quits in Disgrace

In the battle of prime minister vs lettuce, the lettuce won

by James Hansen Updated
A lettuce surrounded by Union Jacks, bathed in disco ball lights.
The victorious lettuce, which outlasted Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Daily Star/YouTube

Liz Truss has resigned as prime minister, losing out to an iceberg lettuce purchased by the Daily Star in the battle to not wilt.

Truss was “elected” by the Conservative Party’s membership a mere 45 days ago, and formally made PM by the Queen on 8 September. In that time she has overseen the death of Queen Elizabeth II; the tanking of the British economy; and now her own demise, but could not surpass the challenge of outlasting a non-sentient lump of plant matter and water.

Truss said she could “no longer deliver the mandate” upon which she had set out her stall, and spoke to King Charles III before resigning.

This will trigger another leadership election, with no sign of the Conservatives calling for a general election in which, by all measure, they would lose. The election will take place within the next week, by which time the lettuce, wilted and shrivelled, will go into the bin knowing that it outlasted a British prime minister.

The Latest

A Ghost Kitchen Giant Takes Over Flipping the Bird in Shoreditch From Gordon Ramsay

By James Hansen

Leader in Modern Palestinian Cuisine Brings Musakhan and Knafeh to Notting Hill

By James Hansen

Crushed, Chef Phil Howard Renames New Pasta Restaurant Following ‘Legal Issue’

By Adam Coghlan

Filed under:

The Scariest Thing on ‘Great British Bake Off’ Halloween Week? The Violence Done to S’mores.

Its inventive twists on classics and achievable technical difficulty are everything GBBO now too often lacks

By James Hansen

Pita Master Eyal Shani Trips the Light Fantastic Over to Notting Hill for New Miznon

By James Hansen

Shoreditch Breathes Collective Sigh of Relief as Gordon Ramsay Pulls Out of Opening Lucky Cat

By Adam Coghlan

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world