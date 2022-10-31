The Story of the London Taqueria Threatened With Legal Action for Using the Word ‘Taqueria’

Share All sharing options for: The Story of the London Taqueria Threatened With Legal Action for Using the Word ‘Taqueria’

What happens when a restaurant sues a taqueria for trademark infringement over using the word ... “Taqueria?”

Sonora, the London Mexican restaurant soon to open in Stoke Newington, found out the hard way when lawyers for Taqueria, a fellow London restaurant, served it with a trademark infringement notice.

The story, which cuts to the heart of food’s ties to culture and identity, and the question of who can possibly own a word used all across the world, rumbles on. Sonora will not change its name when it opens its new restaurant; what happens next, remains to be seen.