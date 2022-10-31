 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michelle Salazar de la Rocha and partner Sam Napier at their stall, Sonora Taqueria in East London

The Story of the London Taqueria Threatened With Legal Action for Using the Word ‘Taqueria’

Fellow London restaurant Taqueria hit Michelle Salazar de la Rocha and Sam Napier’s Sonora with a trademark lawsuit, over the word ... “taqueria”

Contributors: Adam Coghlan

What happens when a restaurant sues a taqueria for trademark infringement over using the word ... “Taqueria?”

Sonora, the London Mexican restaurant soon to open in Stoke Newington, found out the hard way when lawyers for Taqueria, a fellow London restaurant, served it with a trademark infringement notice.

The story, which cuts to the heart of food’s ties to culture and identity, and the question of who can possibly own a word used all across the world, rumbles on. Sonora will not change its name when it opens its new restaurant; what happens next, remains to be seen.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 13, 2022, 5:42pm BST

