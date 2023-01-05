How Legendary Chef Hélène Darroze Runs a Three-Michelin-Starred London Restaurant

Three-Michelin-starred restaurant Hélène Darroze at the Connaught in London offers its tasting menu at lunch and dinner, meaning nearly all the day’s preparation must be done before noon.
In this video going behind the scenes of one of the most exacting kitchens in the city, the staff at the restaurant prepare dishes like langoustine, grouse wellington, octopus for the chef’s table, and more.
Credits:
Producer: Daniel Geneen
Directors: Daniel Geneen, Murilo Ferreira
Camera: Murilo Ferreira, Ian Stroud
Editor: Lucy Morales Carlisle
Executive Producer: Stephen Pelletteri
Development Producer: Ian Stroud
Supervising Producer: Stefania Orrù
Audience Development: Terri Ciccone, Frances Dumlao, Avery Dalal
