 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Watch how legendary chef Hélène Darroze runs a three-michelin-starred London Restaurant

Filed under:

How Legendary Chef Hélène Darroze Runs a Three-Michelin-Starred London Restaurant

Go inside a three-Michelin-starred restaurant kitchen with one of London’s best chefs

by Eater Staff

Three-Michelin-starred restaurant Hélène Darroze at the Connaught in London offers its tasting menu at lunch and dinner, meaning nearly all the day’s preparation must be done before noon.

In this video going behind the scenes of one of the most exacting kitchens in the city, the staff at the restaurant prepare dishes like langoustine, grouse wellington, octopus for the chef’s table, and more.

Credits:
Producer: Daniel Geneen
Directors: Daniel Geneen, Murilo Ferreira
Camera: Murilo Ferreira, Ian Stroud
Editor: Lucy Morales Carlisle

Executive Producer: Stephen Pelletteri
Development Producer: Ian Stroud
Supervising Producer: Stefania Orrù
Audience Development: Terri Ciccone, Frances Dumlao, Avery Dalal

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For more episodes of ‘Mise En Place’, click here: https://trib.al/fAZYldY

Awards Season | From Eater.com

This Is What’s Wrong With the 2016 World’s 50 Best List

News | From Eater.com

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2016: The Full List of Winners

Michelin Confounds New York Again With its Maddening 2016 Bib Gourmands

View all stories in Michelin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater London newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world