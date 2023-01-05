Share All sharing options for: How Legendary Chef Hélène Darroze Runs a Three-Michelin-Starred London Restaurant

Three-Michelin-starred restaurant Hélène Darroze at the Connaught in London offers its tasting menu at lunch and dinner, meaning nearly all the day’s preparation must be done before noon.

In this video going behind the scenes of one of the most exacting kitchens in the city, the staff at the restaurant prepare dishes like langoustine, grouse wellington, octopus for the chef’s table, and more.

