Pumpkin pie, a slice in the foreground and the pie from which it was cut in the background
Pumpkin pie from American pastry specialist Outsider Tart.
Outsider Tart

8 Autumnal Specials to Try in London

With Halloween having come and gone, it’s Thanksgiving and pumpkin spice season

by Emma Louise Pudge Updated
by Emma Louise Pudge Updated

It’s officially pumpkin season in London, and Halloween — and Thanksgiving — give the city’s restaurants and bakeries license to go beyond its more pedestrian preparations.

Spooky specials may have come and gone after 31 October, but bakeries — both bricks-and-mortar and independent micro bakeries — are still letting imaginations run wild. Using activated charcoal to make a canvas as black as night, or adding seasonal squashes to sourdough to give an appropriately orange hue, the bases are just half the story, with red and purple jams, compotes, and syrups coming into play. And given the fact that America naturally takes things more seriously than the U.K. come Thanksgiving — the holiday with origins in an uneasy, temporary alliance between 17th-century English settlers and members of the Wampanoag Confederacy —there’s a raft of pumpkin pies and other seasonal desserts taking centre stage, too.

So whether stuffed doughnuts, creative sandwiches, seasonal babkas or taking on the task of making a pumpkin spiced latte taste good, here are all the specials to try in London.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Fallow Restaurant

2, St. James's
London SW1Y 4RP, UK
Acclaimed Heddon Street restaurant Fallow is relocating to St James’s Market in November, with that Halloween staple pumpkin set to feature throughout the menu. Expect to see Fallow’s no-waste approach to whole animal butchery extended to gourds, as well as a creative amount of cross-utilization. There will be autumn crown prince squash grown on Fallow’s smallholding near Esher served confit in thyme and honey butter, together with a pumpkin and long pepper puree dressed with thyme and sansho pepper oil. Then for dessert, head chef Will Murray’s love of retro desserts will see pumpkin transformed into a torched pumpkin baked Alaska to share. Set to open on 12 November, these exciting pumpkin dishes will be available in time for U.S. Thanksgiving.

2. Painted Dog Bakehouse

71 Shelton St
London WC2H 9JQ, UK
Painted Dog Bakehouse is a micro-bakery specialising in babka and the baked goods that reflect founder Talia Berk’s Jewish-South African heritage. Berk’s babka is visually distinctive from other babkas around, with anintricately layered, more tightly twisted structure resulting in an intense ratio of demi-brioche to homemade filling. For Halloween, there was a ghoulish black and white black sesame babka, and a pumpkin spice babka exclusive to Selfridges, which will be stay around until after Thanksgiving. As a November special, Painted Dog Bakehouse has created a sticky toffee babka made with a date and brown sugar filling, as well as more chopped dates and an injection of salted caramel. Babkas are baked to order each week for postal delivery all throughout the UK.

3. Aries Bakehouse

99 Acre Ln, Brixton Hill
London SW2 5TU, UK
Visit Website

Aries Bakehouse on Brixton’s Acre Lane is a community-based bakery founded by Jackie Mckinnon, born to parents of Jamaican heritage and raised in Brixton. It specialises in an ever-changing array of freshly baked viennoiserie, sourdough and artisanal breads, filled baguettes, cakes, cookies, doughnuts, exceptional vegan pastries, and provisions sourced from other local businesses. There is almost always a queue outside Aries, and each day the bakery opens stacked from floor-to-ceiling with hundreds of loaves and pastries only to sell out without fail. A dazzling array of weekend specials for Halloween has been and gone, but sticking around are vibrant orange pumpkin spiced croissants filled with roasted crown prince pumpkin cream, and a pumpkin spice Basque cheesecake.

4. Outsider Tart

83 Chiswick High Rd, Chiswick
London W4 2EF, UK
020 7096 1609
020 7096 1609
Outsider Tart is an American restaurant and bakery specialising in quintessential stateside cakes, bakes, pies and tarts. The food pays homage to American excess in the most glorious way, with its staggeringly broad menu offering hearty, home-cooked dishes with tongue-in-cheek names in enormous portions, with zero pretensions or awareness of culinary trends. The eccentric duo of New York expats behind Outsider Tart, David Lesniak and David Muniz, are the very definition of “feeders,” showing their love through food, and each year, they celebrate Thanksgiving at the restaurant with ticketed dinners served family-style. This year’s Thanksgiving feast features no less than 22 dishes, including stuffed grapes and homemade “Cheez-Its,”; roast turkey with cranberry cornbread stuffing; pumpkin mac n cheese; and “my sister’s brussels sprouts with sherry maple vinaigrette and walnuts.” For dessert, there is pie — lots of it. Apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies are served in unlimited quantities at the big event and can be ordered to takeaway too. Throughout the Halloween and Thanksgiving periods, diners can also expect pumpkin pie, pumpkin swirl cheesecake brownies, pumpkin layer cake with mascarpone cream cheese frosting, and pumpkin cheesecake on the counter. Sometimes Americans just do it best.

5. Corner Store

31 Peckham Rd
London SE5 8UH, UK
Corner Store on Peckham Road is best known for chewy New York style bagels made in-house daily, and its speciality item: crullers. These deep-fried choux pastry doughnuts with crisp ridged exteriors, lacquered glazes and creamy, custard-like centres are a staple of coffee and doughnut shops across U.S. and Canada, but are still rare in the UK. Corner Store’s version is fast developing a cult following and distinct Instagram presence. The cereal milk glazed cruller encrusted with cornflakes channels early Christina Tosi vibes, while the classic cinnamon sugar is pure nostalgia come Thanksgiving.

6. Bake Street

58 Evering Rd, Lower Clapton
London N16 7SR, UK
020 7683 7177
020 7683 7177
Feroz Gajia’s outstanding brunch café and bakery Bake Street in Lower Clapton has a reputation for spectacular themed menus, covetable specials, nostalgic American bakes and exceptionally good ice cream. It therefore comes as no surprise that Halloween and Thanksgiving will see baker Chloe-Rose Crabtree exercise her genius in coming up with an array of seasonal specials. There are rumours of pumpkin ice cream and molasses crinkle cookie ice cream sandwiches, alongside American classics like snickerdoodles and an ambitious pumpkin caramel tart in which excess pumpkin juices are used to form a caramel in the way that excess whey can be repurposed in cheese-making. Crabtree has also shared sneak previews of vegan pumpkin spice buns, ornately decorated skull sugar cookies, and fiery vegan pumpkin empañadas.

7. Blame Butter

Notting Hill
London, UK
Blame Butter is a micro-bakery in Notting Hill, run by Chicago born-and-raised pastry chef Asa Balanoff Naiditch. Her pies celebrate the glorious excess of American desserts, joyfully extravagant but not excessively sweet. The menu for Halloween and Thanksgiving is truly American in its grandeur: there will be no less than nine speciality pies for the big celebration. Brown butter pumpkin pie topped with giant homemade pumpkin spiced marshmallows is the kind of pumpkin pie that is destined to go viral. Meanwhile, there is a Dutch caramel apple pie topped with brown sugar crumble, and a classic latticed apple pie for those who are all about maximising that ultra flaky crust. Pies are available whole or by the slice for collection only, with the exact location of what’s fondly referred to as Notting Hill’s “pie hole” revealed upon ordering.

8. Dark Arts Coffee

Copy Link
1- 5 Rosina St
London E9 6JH, UK
020 8986 5182
020 8986 5182
Dark Arts Coffee’s devil-may-care approach to all things coffee, marketing, and Starbucks is particularly suited to the day of the year when the devil cares the most, but the popular Homerton roaster’s edition of a pumpkin spiced latte is here for the rest of autumn. For Halloween, Dark Arts has come up with a tongue-in-cheek “World Peace Day Pumpkin Spice Latte”: if way back in the 16th century, coffee was known as ‘the devil’s drink’, then surely the 21st century equivalent coffee related sin is ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte. Dark Arts has a strong sense of humour, but also takes its coffee seriously and this PSL is no exception. Head barista Sarah Moore has developed a recipe that begins with a pumpkin spice syrup, made in house by combining pumpkin puree, warm spices, vegan condensed milk and Demerara sugar for sweetness, depth and intensity. For a large 12oz cup, Dark Arts add a double shot of espresso to 50ml of pumpkin spice syrup and textured oat milk, which is then topped with house-made vegan whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice mix. On the menu now until Christmas — another religious holiday that will no doubt be marked with a sacrilegious festive beverage.

