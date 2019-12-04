 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A table set with teal and green afternoon tea crockery. with dim sum and intricate pastries
Afternoon tea at the new Pan Pacific Hotel in east London, inspired by kopi tiams and dim sum.
Pan Pacific London

14 London Afternoon Teas That Are Actually Worth The Money

Not a sad sarnie in sight

by Emma Hughes Updated
Additional writing from James Hansen
Afternoon tea at the new Pan Pacific Hotel in east London, inspired by kopi tiams and dim sum.
| Pan Pacific London
by Emma Hughes Updated
Additional writing from James Hansen

There’s no getting around it — afternoon tea is expensive. It just is. What’s more open for debate is whether it’s actually good value for money. After all, sandwiches can be made at home, and fifty quid equals many dozens of Mr Kipling’s finest. But if the sandwiches are generously filled crustless wonders, the cakes take up several tiers, and the booze is bottomless, well, that’s a bit different. Faintly ropey tea-and-fizz deals are ten-a-penny online right now, but these superior ones are actually worth splashing some hard-earned cash on.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Berners Tavern

10 Berners St, Fitzrovia
London W1T 3NP, UK
020 7908 7979
020 7908 7979
Overseen by Jason Atherton, afternoon tea in the OTT surrounds of Berners Tavern is cheffy but substantial: toasted crumpets with brown shrimp and caviar, English mustard and cider-cured ham croissants, apple and cinnamon crumble tarts and crisp coffee macaroons, plus a selection of teas. £39.50.

2. Pan Pacific London

80 Houndsditch
London EC3A 7AB, UK
020 7118 6888
020 7118 6888
Overseen by renowned pastry chef Cherish Finden having arrived in London in autumn 2021, this hotel’s afternoon tea takes its cues from Singaporean and Malaysian kopi tiam culture, as well as Catonese dim sum. Bao, curry puffs, and char siu pork adorn the savouries, while Finden’s creations will change seasonally, currently coming off the back of a Christmas suite featuring edible baubles and a pistachio “Christmas tree.” £72 / £82 / £114

3. The Zetter Townhouse Marylebone

28-30 Seymour St, Marylebone
London W1H 7JB, UK
020 7324 4544
020 7324 4544
This Marylebone bolthole uses zany characters to impress upon diners its choice — Aunt Wilhemina representing trad; Uncle Seymour representing trad, but, a bit less trad. Points for smoked chicken and salt beef on the sandwiches in the former, while Seymour’s sausage rolls and croque monsieur offer some serious alternatives. Even the cakes get a bit of a refresh, with banana and brown butter bringing things home strongly. £39.50

4. Dean Street Townhouse

69-71 Dean St, Soho
London W1D 3SE, UK
020 7434 1775
020 7434 1775
From scones with clotted cream, jams and tea (£8) to a three-tiered extravaganza with a Grand Marnier cocktail (£30), the tea offering here in the heart of Soho covers all bases. There’s also a selection of High Tea-style savouries, including Welsh rarebit and, pleasingly, fish fingers. 

5. Maitre Choux Soho

60 Dean St, Soho
London W1D 6AW, UK
020 7734 3132
020 7734 3132
Eclair specialist Maitre Choux has a two-person “tasting menu” tea in its Soho cafe. There’s a selection of chouquettes, two glasses of Laurent-Perrier champagne and more eclairs than most people could conceivably eat at a sitting, including dark chocolate, Paris-Brest, Tahitian vanilla and pecan and raspberry meringue. £84 for two

6. Claridge's

Brook Street, Mayfair
London W1K 4HR, UK
020 7629 8860
020 7629 8860
No League of Extraordinary Afternoon Teas would be complete without the Claridge’s one. The Mayfair institution serves it every day, complete with fancy sandwiches (Norfolk chicken with gem lettuce, roasted corn, marjoram and mayonnaise on malted bread, for example), pastries (pears Belle Helene, blackcurrant-chocolate pearl and a hazelnut Paris-Brest) and freshly baked scones. It’s the most expensive one on the list, but worth it for a real splurge. £70

7. Ham Yard Hotel

1 Ham Yard, Soho
London W1D 7DT, UK
020 3642 2000
020 3642 2000
Afternoon tea at the Ham Yard Hotel is a seasonal affair, which right now means smoked salmon sandwiches, sausage rolled with mulled wine jam, Dorset crab croquettes, profiteroles, scones, rum-infused fruit cake and a cocktail, plus hot drinks. £42.50

8. Cakes & Bubbles

70 Regent St, West End
London W1B 4DY, UK
020 7406 3310
020 7406 3310
“Is a hot dog a sandwich?” is out of date, so it’s time to ask: “Is champagne tea?” At Albert Adria’s dessert palace Cakes and Bubbles, it can be, with the Spanish pastry master’s Baron Bigod cheesecake, air pancake, and mango sorbet stick forming part of a set cake menu that pairs best with a glass of, well, the bubbles. Hotel Cafe Royal serves its own afternoon tea next door, but this is the more interesting and singular of the two. £32 / £42

9. Lyaness

20 Upper Ground, South Bank
London SE1 9PD, UK
020 3747 1063
020 3747 1063
Billed as a “tongue-in-cheek take on a high-end 80s dinner party with a bold Lyan twist”, the Fancy Tea at Lyaness (formerly Dandelyan) puts Ryan Chetiyawardana’s cocktails front and centre. It’s actually more plentiful, and less tortured, than it sounds, with the likes of coronation sweet potato and squash sandwiches, devilled eggs, lemongrass tarts, and panna cotta. Lovely river views too. £35 — 55

10. Fortnum & Mason

181 Piccadilly, St. James's
London W1A 1ER, UK
020 7734 8040
020 7734 8040
Taken in the tranquil surrounds of it Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon, Fortnum & Mason’s offering is less a meal, more a clotted cream-enhanced meditation session. They’ve been serving it since 1926, and the formula remains mercifully unchanged: warm scones, perfectly trimmed finger sandwiches (think rare-breed hen’s egg mayo and cress, or cucumber with minted cream cheese) and dinky little cakes, plus something extra from the Cake Carriage. £70

11. The Wolseley

160 Piccadilly, St. James's
London W1J 9EB, UK
020 7499 6996
020 7499 6996
The Wolseley serves teas every day, ranging from a cream tea at £12.75 to a full-blown champagne afternoon tea at £44.50, complete with freshly baked millefeuille, lemon meringue and rum punch eclairs, macaroons and Battenberg. It’s a good idea to book, especially at the weekend, but they always keep a few tables back for walk-ins.

12. The Ritz London

150 Piccadilly, St. James's
London W1J 9BR, UK
020 7493 8181
020 7493 8181
The one to rule them all. With 18 varieties of loose-leaf tea, perfect little sandwiches, freshly baked scones and pastries that are topped up on request, plus a pianist, harpist or string quartet in the Palm Court, this very much counts as an actual meal out. £62

13. Roast

The Floral Hall, Stoney St
London SE1 1TL, UK
020 3006 6111
020 3006 6111
‘Very large’ are the words that best describes this one. Look at the size of those slices! And that’s only a quarter of what comes to the table! There are also finger sandwiches, savouries, scones served with strawberry jam and clotted cream. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan versions can be pre-booked. An excellent Borough Market option. £30

14. The Goring

15 Beeston Pl, Westminster
London SW1W 0JW, UK
020 7396 9000
020 7396 9000
Award-winning with good reason. At £60 before booze this is spendy even by the standards of London afternoon teas, but everything from the service to the surroundings is properly five-star. Expect plentiful pastries, scones with homemade jams and sandwiches served with blended and first-flush teas from around the world.

