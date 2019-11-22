 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

15 Excellent Restaurants to Try in Ealing

The Best New Coffee Shops in London

The Hottest Cocktail Bars in London

Visions Canteen breakfast sandwich is one of the best in Shoreditch, east London
Visions Canteen’s egg, bacon, chicken liver pate, and pickled onion breakfast sandwich
Adam Coghlan

The Best Breakfast Sandwiches in London

Breakfast muffins, bacon naans, full English burritos, and more to start the day the right way

by Feroz Gajia, Helen Graves, Adam Coghlan, Hilary Armstrong, and Jonathan Nunn Updated
View as Map
Visions Canteen’s egg, bacon, chicken liver pate, and pickled onion breakfast sandwich
| Adam Coghlan
by Feroz Gajia, Helen Graves, Adam Coghlan, Hilary Armstrong, and Jonathan Nunn Updated

Start the day with one of the city’s best things between sliced bread.

For a complete list of bacon butties, there’s a map for that too.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Usta Niyazi

Copy Link
169 Stoke Newington Rd, Stoke Newington
London N16 8BP, UK

Crispy dough envelope fillings of spinach and feta, spiced potato or the left field choice of mozzarella and mushroom. Gozlemes are a breakfast staple across the city and great ones are offered alongside cheese and sausage bread (hot dogs are definitely sandwiches) and simits while baklava takes pride of place. —Feroz Gajia

2. Ararat Bread

Copy Link
132 Ridley Rd, Dalston
London E8 2NR, UK
07581 522418
07581 522418
Visit Website

Fiery lamb mince slathered onto a cooked flatbread, egg cracked on top. Circling through the rotating oven it emerges with meat sizzling in its own fat. Rolled, handed over, paper ripped, the wrap is devoured at a temperature far too hot. The burns a permanent reminder of the pleasure experienced. —Feroz Gajia

A grill covered in discs of uncooked flatbread dough, ready to go into an oven, with a baker in the background shaping one of the breads Halal Eat Out/YouTube

Also Featured in:

3. Honey & Co.

Copy Link
25 Warren St, Fitzrovia
London W1T 5LZ, UK
020 7388 6175
020 7388 6175
Visit Website

Warm pita, hummus, aubergine, boiled egg, salad, pickles with tahina, amba and zhoug. Listing what a sabich contains is cause for salivation always. To have the gluttonous forethought to partake in it for breakfast is devious and deserves a treat. Luckily H&C have bakes in abundance, so treat yourself twice. —Feroz Gajia

Sabich at Honey and Co, one of the best breakfast sandwiches Honey & Co/Instagram

Also Featured in:

4. Catalyst

Copy Link
48 Grays Inn Rd, Chancery Ln, Holborn
London WC1X 8LT, UK
Visit Website

The menu might have changed, but Catalyst’s bacon and egg salad sandwich on pain de mie, and breakfast flatbread filled with soft egg, avocado, pickles, and taramasalata still prove flavourful and thoughtful food exists in Holborn at 8 a.m.. —Feroz Gajia

Also Featured in:

5. St John Bread and Wine

Copy Link
94-96 Commercial St, Shadwell
London E1 6LZ, UK
020 7251 0848
020 7251 0848
Visit Website

The gigantic St John bacon sandwich is a London classic. Unusually, the rare breed meat is unsmoked but cooked over open flame, which brings a charred — and, yes, smoky — flavour to the sandwich. Bread is toasted on the same grill and is spread generously with butter and homemade ketchup. This isn’t one for the brown sauce fans. —Helen Graves

Best bacon sandwiches in London: St. John bacon sandwich St. John [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

6. E5 Roasthouse

Copy Link
2 Cotall St, Poplar
London E14 6TL, UK
020 7537 2979
020 7537 2979
Visit Website

It begins with the bread: a rhomboid ‘Gilchester Bun’ named after the Northumberland farm whence sister site E5 Bakehouse sources its heritage flour. Split, toasted and buttered, its ‘chew’ demands a bit of jaw action but nothing beyond the capabilities of a hungover human. Stuffed inside is good frazzly Blackhand bacon and two boiled egg halves seasoned up with salt and cracked pepper. —Hilary Armstrong

Also Featured in:

7. Billingsgate Cafe

Copy Link
Billingsgate Market, Trafalgar Way
London E14 5ST, UK
020 7531 6671
020 7531 6671

For the early risers out at dawn Piggy’s Cafe is a ritual and a treasure. Offering the legendary sandwich stuffed with seared scallops and Bacon on buttered baps. The meeting place where simple pleasures are enjoyed... Until they move the whole thing out of London. Go while it still stands. —Feroz Gajia

Also Featured in:

8. Dishoom Kensington

Copy Link
4 Derry St, Kensington
London W8 5SE, UK
020 7420 9325
020 7420 9325
Visit Website

Probably Dishoom’s most famous dish. For good reason. Wildly inauthentic and proud. Naan, generally, is an underrated vehicle for any sandwich, which goes someway to explaining the triumph here. Bacon, (and egg), chilli jam, a little yoghurt, and chopped coriander — all on a chewy little folded naan, which soaks up the rendered fat. Eat quickly. —Adam Coghlan

Also Featured in:

9. El Paso - Cafe & Burritos

Copy Link
34 New Kent Rd, Elephant and Castle
London SE1 6TJ, UK
020 3441 4677
020 3441 4677

There’s one dish here that no one else in London does — a British breakfast burrito fused with the Mexican-American tradition of wrapping a fry up in a tortilla. Chef-owner Isabel’s El Paso breakfast burrito revels in inauthenticity with its scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon, cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, and is even better with sour cream and hot sauce. —Jonathan Nunn

10. Levan

Copy Link
12-16 Blenheim Grove, Peckham
London SE15 4QL, UK
020 7732 2256
020 7732 2256
Visit Website

Ordering a croque madame for breakfast is a bold move, particularly one that’s punching aged Comte. It comes bubbling under a blanket of golden bechamel and that all-important fried egg. The egg isn’t necessary, of course, but does make the sandwich seem more breakfast-appropriate. A sharply dressed side salad makes finishing the whole thing more achievable. —Helen Graves

Also Featured in:

11. Mother Flipper

Copy Link
Lewisham College Carpark, Lewisham Way
London SE4 1UT, UK
Visit Website

The Mother Flipper breakfast muffin is the reason Brockley Market shoppers spend so much time wiping egg off their faces. The muffin comes toasted and buttered, stacked with a coarse-grind garlic and herb sausage from The Butchery, a free-range egg ripe for poppin’ and a slice of American cheese. There’s an option to add candied bacon and a potato rosti for an extra £1 each — tricky to handle but worth the mess. —Helen Graves

Also Featured in:

12. Sub cult breakfast sub

Copy Link
Lewisham College Carpark, Lewisham Way
London SE4 1UT, UK
Visit Website

Whitechapel Bakery Rinkoff supplies the special recipe 8-inch subs that are the signature of this outstanding sandwich van. The Sub Contractor is filled with bacon, herby sausage, fried egg, white pudding and ketchup as a homage to the classic English breakfast — albeit with added fancy truffle mayo. This sub is only served on Saturdays at Brockley Market, for fear that its City shop customers might fall asleep at their desks. —Helen Graves

Also Featured in:

13. Milk

Copy Link
18-20 Bedford Hill, Balham
London SW12 9RG, UK
020 8772 9085
020 8772 9085
Visit Website

One of Balham’s top attractions, the Convict sandwich at Milk is a hangover slaying stack of protein. Based on an Egg McMuffin, it’s got oak smoked Tamworth belly bacon, a secret recipe for sausage patty from a local butcher, ‘folded’ eggs, house-made chipotle ketchup and a tousled hairdo of grated Lincolnshire poacher. Egg McExtra. —Helen Graves

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Usta Niyazi

169 Stoke Newington Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 8BP, UK

Crispy dough envelope fillings of spinach and feta, spiced potato or the left field choice of mozzarella and mushroom. Gozlemes are a breakfast staple across the city and great ones are offered alongside cheese and sausage bread (hot dogs are definitely sandwiches) and simits while baklava takes pride of place. —Feroz Gajia

169 Stoke Newington Rd, Stoke Newington
London N16 8BP, UK

2. Ararat Bread

132 Ridley Rd, Dalston, London E8 2NR, UK
A grill covered in discs of uncooked flatbread dough, ready to go into an oven, with a baker in the background shaping one of the breads Halal Eat Out/YouTube

Fiery lamb mince slathered onto a cooked flatbread, egg cracked on top. Circling through the rotating oven it emerges with meat sizzling in its own fat. Rolled, handed over, paper ripped, the wrap is devoured at a temperature far too hot. The burns a permanent reminder of the pleasure experienced. —Feroz Gajia

132 Ridley Rd, Dalston
London E8 2NR, UK
07581 522418
Visit Website

3. Honey & Co.

25 Warren St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 5LZ, UK
Sabich at Honey and Co, one of the best breakfast sandwiches Honey & Co/Instagram

Warm pita, hummus, aubergine, boiled egg, salad, pickles with tahina, amba and zhoug. Listing what a sabich contains is cause for salivation always. To have the gluttonous forethought to partake in it for breakfast is devious and deserves a treat. Luckily H&C have bakes in abundance, so treat yourself twice. —Feroz Gajia

25 Warren St, Fitzrovia
London W1T 5LZ, UK
020 7388 6175
Visit Website

4. Catalyst

48 Grays Inn Rd, Chancery Ln, Holborn, London WC1X 8LT, UK

The menu might have changed, but Catalyst’s bacon and egg salad sandwich on pain de mie, and breakfast flatbread filled with soft egg, avocado, pickles, and taramasalata still prove flavourful and thoughtful food exists in Holborn at 8 a.m.. —Feroz Gajia

48 Grays Inn Rd, Chancery Ln, Holborn
London WC1X 8LT, UK
Visit Website

5. St John Bread and Wine

94-96 Commercial St, Shadwell, London E1 6LZ, UK
Best bacon sandwiches in London: St. John bacon sandwich St. John [Official Photo]

The gigantic St John bacon sandwich is a London classic. Unusually, the rare breed meat is unsmoked but cooked over open flame, which brings a charred — and, yes, smoky — flavour to the sandwich. Bread is toasted on the same grill and is spread generously with butter and homemade ketchup. This isn’t one for the brown sauce fans. —Helen Graves

94-96 Commercial St, Shadwell
London E1 6LZ, UK
020 7251 0848
Visit Website

6. E5 Roasthouse

2 Cotall St, Poplar, London E14 6TL, UK

It begins with the bread: a rhomboid ‘Gilchester Bun’ named after the Northumberland farm whence sister site E5 Bakehouse sources its heritage flour. Split, toasted and buttered, its ‘chew’ demands a bit of jaw action but nothing beyond the capabilities of a hungover human. Stuffed inside is good frazzly Blackhand bacon and two boiled egg halves seasoned up with salt and cracked pepper. —Hilary Armstrong

2 Cotall St, Poplar
London E14 6TL, UK
020 7537 2979
Visit Website

7. Billingsgate Cafe

Billingsgate Market, Trafalgar Way, London E14 5ST, UK

For the early risers out at dawn Piggy’s Cafe is a ritual and a treasure. Offering the legendary sandwich stuffed with seared scallops and Bacon on buttered baps. The meeting place where simple pleasures are enjoyed... Until they move the whole thing out of London. Go while it still stands. —Feroz Gajia

Billingsgate Market, Trafalgar Way
London E14 5ST, UK
020 7531 6671

8. Dishoom Kensington

4 Derry St, Kensington, London W8 5SE, UK

Probably Dishoom’s most famous dish. For good reason. Wildly inauthentic and proud. Naan, generally, is an underrated vehicle for any sandwich, which goes someway to explaining the triumph here. Bacon, (and egg), chilli jam, a little yoghurt, and chopped coriander — all on a chewy little folded naan, which soaks up the rendered fat. Eat quickly. —Adam Coghlan

4 Derry St, Kensington
London W8 5SE, UK
020 7420 9325
Visit Website

9. El Paso - Cafe & Burritos

34 New Kent Rd, Elephant and Castle, London SE1 6TJ, UK

There’s one dish here that no one else in London does — a British breakfast burrito fused with the Mexican-American tradition of wrapping a fry up in a tortilla. Chef-owner Isabel’s El Paso breakfast burrito revels in inauthenticity with its scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon, cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, and is even better with sour cream and hot sauce. —Jonathan Nunn

34 New Kent Rd, Elephant and Castle
London SE1 6TJ, UK
020 3441 4677

10. Levan

12-16 Blenheim Grove, Peckham, London SE15 4QL, UK

Ordering a croque madame for breakfast is a bold move, particularly one that’s punching aged Comte. It comes bubbling under a blanket of golden bechamel and that all-important fried egg. The egg isn’t necessary, of course, but does make the sandwich seem more breakfast-appropriate. A sharply dressed side salad makes finishing the whole thing more achievable. —Helen Graves

12-16 Blenheim Grove, Peckham
London SE15 4QL, UK
020 7732 2256
Visit Website

11. Mother Flipper

Lewisham College Carpark, Lewisham Way, London SE4 1UT, UK

The Mother Flipper breakfast muffin is the reason Brockley Market shoppers spend so much time wiping egg off their faces. The muffin comes toasted and buttered, stacked with a coarse-grind garlic and herb sausage from The Butchery, a free-range egg ripe for poppin’ and a slice of American cheese. There’s an option to add candied bacon and a potato rosti for an extra £1 each — tricky to handle but worth the mess. —Helen Graves

Lewisham College Carpark, Lewisham Way
London SE4 1UT, UK
Visit Website

12. Sub cult breakfast sub

Lewisham College Carpark, Lewisham Way, London SE4 1UT, UK

Whitechapel Bakery Rinkoff supplies the special recipe 8-inch subs that are the signature of this outstanding sandwich van. The Sub Contractor is filled with bacon, herby sausage, fried egg, white pudding and ketchup as a homage to the classic English breakfast — albeit with added fancy truffle mayo. This sub is only served on Saturdays at Brockley Market, for fear that its City shop customers might fall asleep at their desks. —Helen Graves

Lewisham College Carpark, Lewisham Way
London SE4 1UT, UK
Visit Website

13. Milk

18-20 Bedford Hill, Balham, London SW12 9RG, UK

One of Balham’s top attractions, the Convict sandwich at Milk is a hangover slaying stack of protein. Based on an Egg McMuffin, it’s got oak smoked Tamworth belly bacon, a secret recipe for sausage patty from a local butcher, ‘folded’ eggs, house-made chipotle ketchup and a tousled hairdo of grated Lincolnshire poacher. Egg McExtra. —Helen Graves

18-20 Bedford Hill, Balham
London SW12 9RG, UK
020 8772 9085
Visit Website

Related Maps