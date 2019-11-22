The Best Breakfast Sandwiches in London

Breakfast muffins, bacon naans, full English burritos, and more to start the day the right way

Start the day with one of the city’s best things between sliced bread.

For a complete list of bacon butties, there’s a map for that too.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.