Brunch in London remains divisive, despite its (British) origins as the louche feast that delivers the best of both — a ‘Sunday meal for Saturday night carousers.’ A brunch invitation raises spectres of time-restricted levity fuelled by uric fizz, bland Bloody Marys and either cack-handed egg cookery or a new (read: tired) iteration of avocado on toast. But it doesn’t have to be that way, for London is heaving with restaurants that give the portmanteau repast ample opportunity to reclaim its dignity: eat brunch, don’t ‘do’ it.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.