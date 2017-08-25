London’s best burgers prove that the city’s panting lust for minced beef in a bun does not wane. For all that tacos, cacio e pepe or doughnuts try to muscle in, a glistening burger remains the capital’s number one It dish, primed — between improbably stretched thumb and fingers — for Instagram, every lunch and dinner, every day of the week. Some are twelve napkin sloppy, others four-bites-and-out. Brioche buns, homemade “secret sauces” and impeccable sourcing are unifying factors. There’s also a new, welcome asceticism to London’s best burgers, moving away from the decadent 2010s where a beef patty was a canvas for “look, there are eight toppings on it” energy and towards a more restrained union of savoury, rich beef and cheese, enlivened by onion, pickles, or heat and acidity from those sauces.

