Of London’s 32 boroughs, 11 and a half of them sit below the River Thames. As with the rest of the capital, every neighbourhood in south London has its own beautiful little quirks and distinctive places to eat. Although there are plenty of options for breakfast, for those who like their breakfasts fried, there are only really two: regular restaurants that serve fry-ups and places that major on them, which are more affordable and some people call caffs. South London has caffs that have been open for half a century or more, with wood panelling, antique light fixtures and charming, time-honoured signs. Its other old-school caffs are more modern by comparison, with plastic seats installed in the Blair and Thatcher years; they are just as good.

In a city that destroys its old caffs, it’s interesting how they fare in south London. While the area’s most ancient caffs attract fewer tourists than those in more central parts of town, many of these spots remain busy, acting as local landmarks and de facto community centres. In some ways, south London’s caffs have preserved their original function better than those in other parts of the city, as places where ordinary people can sit down, escape the elements and eat inexpensive, comforting food.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.