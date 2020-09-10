Share All sharing options for: The Best Chinese Restaurants for Takeaway in London

Moulding themselves to the taste of their local communities, find frazzled salt and pepper chips, fragrant Malaysian fried chicken, and mahogany-skinned duck

“Chinese takeaway” can be many things: a mode of restaurant; a lazy descriptor; a hub of a community. Focus on the first and last, and just take things very literally, and it’s possible to map a breadth and depth of cooking that spans Anglo-Cantonese classics, Sichuan tradition, Canto-Malay ingenuity, and everything in between.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.