A bottled cocktail for delivery in London
A bottled cocktail from Oriole, just one of London’s celebrated bars adapting to coronavirus restrictions
Anna Sulan Masing

How to Get London’s Best Cocktails at Home

From elegant bottled cocktails to cases of natural wine, here’s how London’s best bars are delivering

by Anna Sulan Masing and Emma Hughes Updated
A bottled cocktail from Oriole, just one of London’s celebrated bars adapting to coronavirus restrictions
| Anna Sulan Masing
by Anna Sulan Masing and Emma Hughes Updated

Bars are places to be merry in, to smoulder in low-lit rooms, to watch complicated, delicious mouthfuls be made and served in style. How, then, does this work at home, now the only refuge for sophisticated drinking after 10p.m.? With a combination of snacks, entertaining newsletters, how-to Instagram videos, and of course, the drinks. With wine and bottled cocktails, some of London’s best bars are bringing their spirits into Londoners’ homes. Sip on the joys of martinis, orange wine, and fruity punches in the comfort of your pyjamas, kaftan, or autumn coziness attire of choice.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Provisions

167 Holloway Rd
London N7 8LX, UK
020 7700 0476
020 7700 0476
Visit Website

Holloway Road’s much loved wine-and-cheese bar was one of the first in the area to pivot to pickup and delivery. It’s now operating a busy same-day service from Tuesday to Sunday, with a wide range of French wines from smaller producers available. White wines are plentiful, divided between “lighter” and “rich and oxidative/vin Jaune,” and the selection of reds and ciders is equally impressive. Perhaps most importantly, it’s now shipping all of that booze nationwide.

2. Little Mercies

Copy Link
20 Broadway Parade, Crouch End
London N8 9DE, UK
020 8292 1832
020 8292 1832
Visit Website

Crouch End’s best bar, which has always punched well above its weight, is delivering its bottled cocktails, wines, and other goods around the country. Prices start at £29 for a 500ml bottle of bespoke cocktail, including a strawberry cake Sazerac and its iteration of the classic penicillin.

3. Heads + Tails

Copy Link
175 West End Ln, West Hampstead
London NW6 2LH, UK
07926 968335
07926 968335
Visit Website

This two-for-one cocktails bar in West Hampstead ⁠— airy Heads is above, moody Tails is below ⁠— now offers same-day delivery until 10pm every day through Slerp, within a four-mile radius. It can also ship nationwide. Currently it’s running classic, with a 200ml Cosmopolitan at £15 and a maple-sweetened Old Fashioned coming in at 500ml for £35. Whisky drams come from Glenfiddich and Compass.

4. Hacha Bar

Copy Link
378 Kingsland Rd, Haggerston
London E8 4AA, UK
020 3489 7576
020 3489 7576
Visit Website

This is a bar that focuses on tequila and mezcal; the Mirror Margarita — named as such due to its crystal clear finish — won Cocktail of the Year at the Class Bar Awards this year, and is now available for delivery (nationwide)! It also offers a luxury agave spirit tasting flight, alongside other iterations of its most famous drink and a tempting smoked citrus mezcal Negroni.

5. Tayēr + Elementary

Copy Link
152 Old St
London EC1V 9BW, UK
Visit Website

Since opening this bar has won a number of awards, and was placed 52 on the 2019 50 Best Bars list a mere six months after opening; co-owner Monica Berg won “Bartender’s Bartender Award” for the same awards. It is excellent to know that it is offering a series of bottled cocktails, including the Palo Santo gimlet and Nordic Old Fashioned, all priced at £30.

6. Three Sheets

Copy Link
510b Kingsland Rd, Dalston
London E8 4AB, UK
07718 648771
07718 648771
Visit Website

At 16 on the 2019 50 Best Bars list this is bar is wonderful and some might say it has the best gin martini in town; luckily for London these martinis are still available for sipping via delivery (£29, serves six). Also on offer is the signature French 75 served in in wine bottle size (£39), the Earth Martini delicate cocktail with Victory vodka, beetroot distillate and dry white wine, and the summery Raspberry Cosmo with vodka, fermented raspberry, neroli and orange flower. (both £29, serves six). All available via Shop Cuvee

7. Diddy's

Copy Link
69 Mare St, Hackney
London E8 4RG, UK
020 8510 0800
020 8510 0800
Visit Website

Diddy’s bar is a fun little spot to hang out in, and owner Diddy has entirely moved this vibe to an online space! The bar’s Instagram is fun and beautiful, and the newsletters are a joy —  Diddy covers things to watch, read and talks of her cooking experiments (with recipes) particularly from 70s and 80s recipe books. She is also doing deliveries of booze. Diddy’s speciality is doing the classic, and doing them well — so it is great that its bottled Negronis, along with beer, wine and cider, are available for delivery. Diddy’s is delivering via Royal Mail, with two day wait-times on dispatch; cocktail delivery will return shortly.

8. Scout

Copy Link
224 Graham Rd, Hackney
London E8 1BP, UK
020 8985 5128
020 8985 5128
Visit Website

The team have developed a couple of bottled cocktails for the home bar, such as the “Ristretto Negroni” with Bombay Sapphire gin, sweet vermouth and Campari, cold dripped through ground espresso, and the “Super Soaker” with Old Forester bourbon, watermelon sweet vermouth, and bitters (both £18). Owner Rich Woods is continuing to experiment and develop the menu, so keep a look out (via https://www.shopcuvee.com/) for new items. It’s also worth following his Instagram for recipes and tips to turn the booze cabinet into a fancy at-home-bar. 

9. Oriole Bar

Copy Link
E Poultry Ave, Farringdon
London EC1A 9LH, UK
020 3457 8099
020 3457 8099
Visit Website

Nightjar, Swift, and Oriole are three different bars, but they are functioning as one delivery behemoth. The range of bottles is extensive, with the Oriole Cape Verde leaning on pink grapefruit for its refreshing, arch tang and the barrel-aged Zombie from Nightjar packing four rums and some absinthe to delivery a heady, tropical suckerpunch. Delivery is £5, with orders needing to be in by midnight Sunday for Wednesday or midnight Wednesday for delivery on Sunday.

10. Salon Wine Store

Copy Link
20 Market Row, Coldharbour
London SW9 8LD, UK
07951 025795
07951 025795
Visit Website

This Brixton bottle shop and bar has come into its own during lockdown, contactlessly delivering cases of natural and organic wines all over south, east and north London on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with online ordering up and running. A case of six regularly changing “fun bangers” starts at £70, rising to £120 for s signature selection of “strictly Bangers” — notes can be added to orders expressing preferences.

11. Little Nan's Bar

Copy Link
Deptford
London SE8 4BZ, UK
07792 205375
07792 205375
Visit Website

Deptford institution Little Nan’s is delivering its neon-twee cocktails across the U.K.. The drinks come in jam jars with leopard-print tops, currently in packs of 18 — enough to see Londoners through lockdown. The smaller cocktails, or rather locktails, are available for local delivery.

12. Bottle Bar and Shop

Copy Link
2 Catford Broadway, Catford
London SE6 4SP, UK
Visit Website

This Catford bar and bottle shop has an impressive online offering, ranging from its own bottled cocktails (the elderflower gin martini is an excellent seasonal choice) to Kernel beers and a large number of thoughtfully chosen, mostly European wines. There’s free delivery UK-wide, but local addresses get 15 percent off.

13. Diogenes The Dog

Copy Link
Diogenes The Dog, 96 Rodney Rd
London SE17 1BG, UK
020 7703 5570
020 7703 5570
Visit Website

One of south London’s best and most ambitious wine bars, which specialises in vineyards and makers as yet under-explored in the capital, is offering an impressive selection for takeaway, plus online ordering for delivery; it aims to get anything ordered before 7 p.m. delivered the same day locally, with nationwide orders allotting three working days.

14. Lollipop

Copy Link
459 King's Rd, Chelsea
London SW10 0LJ, UK
020 3488 1678
020 3488 1678
Visit Website

Litre bottles of bellini and mix-and-match crates are the order of the day at this Chelsea bar’s collection and delivery service. The cocktails are smartly bottled and come with garnishes — the espresso martini froths when shaken for a professional result. There’s plenty of wine to choose from too.

15. Riding Wine Co

Copy Link
21 Dickens Yard, Ealing
London W5 2TD, UK
020 8840 1189
020 8840 1189
Visit Website

Majoring in Italian, Slovenian, and Australian wines, this quickly adored Ealing shop and bar offers delivery to W5, W7, and W13 postcodes with a minimum spend of £75, with delivery further afield in west London for £100 and over.

