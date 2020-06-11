69 Mare St, Hackney

London E8 4RG, UK 020 8510 0800 020 8510 0800 Visit Website

Diddy’s bar is a fun little spot to hang out in, and owner Diddy has entirely moved this vibe to an online space! The bar’s Instagram is fun and beautiful, and the newsletters are a joy — Diddy covers things to watch, read and talks of her cooking experiments (with recipes) particularly from 70s and 80s recipe books. She is also doing deliveries of booze. Diddy’s speciality is doing the classic, and doing them well — so it is great that its bottled Negronis, along with beer, wine and cider, are available for delivery. Diddy’s is delivering via Royal Mail, with two day wait-times on dispatch; cocktail delivery will return shortly.