When it comes to coffee, London has it pretty good. While the average cup that passes a Londoner’s lips might not hit the heights of Melbourne, Seattle, or any of Scandinavia’s capital cities, the number of shops looking beyond the average joe is ever on the increase. They’re anchored by the top roasters in the capital — Workshop and Square Mile the big two — with the likes of Dark Arts (Hackney), Assembly (Brixton), and Alchemy (Wimbledon) also at play. These cafés are the leading lights on the London scene, which often seek inspiration as well as beans from roasters across Europe and across the Atlantic.

NB: This particular guide privileges coffee quality and consistency over prestige and historical importance.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.