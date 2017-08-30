 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

London’s Best Restaurant Pop-Ups Right Now

The Ultimate Guide to Indo-Caribbean Roti in London

Where to Snack in Central London

A flat white coffee in a white ceramic cup on a wood background
Slurp
Jon Attenborough

The 14 Essential Coffee Shops in London

Places that do speciality with sincerity

by James Hansen Updated
View as Map
Slurp
| Jon Attenborough
by James Hansen Updated

When it comes to coffee, London has it pretty good. While the average cup that passes a Londoner’s lips might not hit the heights of Melbourne, Seattle, or any of Scandinavia’s capital cities, the number of shops looking beyond the average joe is ever on the increase. They’re anchored by the top roasters in the capital — Workshop and Square Mile the big two — with the likes of Dark Arts (Hackney), Assembly (Brixton), and Alchemy (Wimbledon) also at play. These cafés are the leading lights on the London scene, which often seek inspiration as well as beans from roasters across Europe and across the Atlantic.

Take a look at London’s best new coffee shops, too.

NB: This particular guide privileges coffee quality and consistency over prestige and historical importance.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Campbell & Syme Coffee Roasters Café

Copy Link
9 Fortis Green, East Finchley
London N2 9JR, UK
020 3489 4383
020 3489 4383
Visit Website

One of the most consistent cafés in the game and an East Finchley standby, Campbell and Syme is now back on full service, offering two espressos and three filters from its rotating cast of single origin coffees — currently, a macerated natural process coffee from Honduras and another from the well-regarded Aricha area in Sidamo, Ethiopia are standing out.

Also Featured in:

2. Workshop Coffee

Copy Link
1 Barrett St, Marylebone
London W1U 1AX, UK
020 7251 6501
020 7251 6501
Visit Website

Workshop has outlasted its former mini-chain competitors Taylor Street and Department of Coffee to be the best multi-site coffee operator in the city. Milk drinks are comforting, espressos are sweet, and filters are clean — with consistency across all of its shops. But there’s something a little secret about this one, tucked into St. Christopher’s Place, which makes it the visit of choice.

Also Featured in:

3. Kaffeine

Copy Link
66 Great Titchfield St, Fitzrovia
London W1W 7QJ, UK
020 7580 6755
020 7580 6755
Visit Website

This Fitzrovia café’s impact cannot be underestimated — even in the context of its second site on Eastcastle Street. Another Square Mile stalwart, the initially short-lived (but now happily revived) guest espresso program brought global roasters to the very centre of London, and in being weekends only to begin with, emphasised the rarity and uniqueness of the coffees served. Incredible consistency and a willingness to innovate: it is, refreshingly, as simple as that.

Also Featured in:

4. Formative Coffee

Copy Link
4 Butler Pl, Westminster
London SW1H 0RH, UK
Visit Website

Formative opened quietly in one sense, tucked down a deceptively high footfall thoroughfare between Westminster and Victoria. It opened loudly in another, with founder Ian Kissick declaring London “a labyrinth of homogenously [sic] humdrum cafés seeking to serve coffee to the public in an ever duller manner.” Woof. Together with a tight team, Kissick delivers a breezy, accessible approach to coffee’s flavour palette whose kind, considered service and Coffee A / Coffee B set-up anchor the fastidious attention to detail and quality that reflects most faithfully where it should: in the cup. Not humdrum, never dull, lacking exposed brick and consistently excellent: don’t call it a game-changer, but Formative is something to shout about.

Also Featured in:

5. Omotesando Koffee

Copy Link
8 Newman St, Fitzrovia
London W1T 1PB, UK
Visit Website

Speciality coffee — that is, drinks made with quality beans, precision, and if desired, milk textured into supple creaminess — is not hard to find in London. Speciality coffee — that is, quality drinks presented, explained, and served in a way that befits those drinks representing something culturally distinct — remains genuinely rare. Omotesando, arrived from Japan, eschews the airspace aesthetic, offers a service model designed for engagement over efficiency, and marries exacting preparation with the resonances of Italian and Japanese espresso cultures.

Also Featured in:

6. Prufrock Coffee

Copy Link
23-25 Leather Ln, Holborn
London EC1N 7TE, UK
020 7242 0467
020 7242 0467
Visit Website

To be frank, Prufrock’s quality wobbled in its transition to being owned by Square Mile, one of the city’s pioneering, and still leading roasters. But the long shadow it — and its alumni — cast over London speciality coffee culture now has a bright future to match it, with a newly refurbished shop and a renewed quality to the drinks giving one of London’s older guard the gravitas it deserves. The introduction of a precisely engineered but deeply pleasurable affogato and the return of some of Europe’s most exciting roasters on the retail shelves recaptures some of the fun, moderately chaotic energy that made it *the* London coffee shop of the 2010s.

Also Featured in:

7. Rosslyn Coffee

Copy Link
78 Queen Victoria St
London EC4N 4SJ, UK
07732 077870
07732 077870
Visit Website

With firm roots in both Melbourne and London’s specialty coffee cultures — the former established, the latter still evolving — Rosslyn is an illustration of how far London has come, and where it might go. Many of the shops on this list will unofficially recommend a lighter, fruitier espresso straight; and a richer, more chocolatey espresso in milk. Rosslyn goes a step further by selecting two different coffees from Origin to make the deal official. Paired with its menu of truly rare and special coffees brewed by the cup from frozen to keep them fresh, it’s one of the most considered offerings in the city, now across three cafés.

8. Origin Coffee

Copy Link
65 Charlotte Rd
London EC2A 3PE, UK
020 7729 6252
020 7729 6252
Visit Website

Southwestern imports Origin have staged something of a London takeover since opening a flagship store on Charlotte Road in 2014, opening in Southwark and at the British Library — a display of specialty’s mainstream breakthrough. The offering — all roasted in Cornwall and now selected by two-time U.K. coffee tasting champion Freda Yuan — is perhaps one of the most progressive in the city. ‘Session coffees’: high yield, steady harvests with approachable flavour profiles, are set against monthly features, often focussed on a specific process, varietal, or, inevitably, origin. The mural behind the bar demands close attention. (The author worked across Origin’s sites for 15 months to June 2017, but has no further association with the company.)

Also Featured in:

9. Paradox Design + Coffee

Copy Link
13 - 23 Westgate street Unit A Netil Market, Hackney
London E8 3RL, UK
Visit Website

One of London’s best newish coffee shops makes the jump at Netil Market, London Fields, all while adding soft serve ice cream to its already strong rotation from Wednesday to Sunday. The rose latte shatters any lingering concerns about coffee being deathless, and a rotating suite of roasters keeps things fresh, with a choice of several bright filter coffees, frequently showcasing innovative processing methods.

Also Featured in:

10. Browns of Brockley

Copy Link
5 Coulgate St, Brockley
London SE4 2RW, UK
020 8692 0722
020 8692 0722
Visit Website

Ross Brown is one of London coffee’s most irreverent, reluctant ambassadors. His eponymous shop is as much pillar of the citywide landscape as it is a neighbourhood essential; Square Mile’s iconic (if “steady”) Red Brick anchors the espresso offering, while DROP — a Swedish roastery focussed on juicy, expressive coffees, (sadly missed since Flat White’s defection to Dark Arts) — is a regular option on filter. A recent refurbishment has expanded and brightened the shop, but taken away none of its personality, which can also be found at St David’s in Forest Hill and Bon in East Dulwich.

11. Intermission Coffee

Copy Link
Unit 2 The Hardy Building, Heritage Ln
London NW6 2BR, UK
Visit Website

This cute spot in West Hampstead has come on in big strides, first since opening and second since starting to roast its own coffee — a transition that countless have attempted and many have failed. It’s also willing to keep what made it such a strong starter going, by bringing in exciting, conscientiously brewed guest coffees from U.K. and European roasters doing interesting things, rather than relying on the older guard, and also making oat milk free.

12. Esters

Copy Link
55 Kynaston Rd
London N16 0EB, UK
Visit Website

Tucked away in a residential corner of Stoke Newington, Esters is perhaps the platonic ideal of a neighbourhood café. Relaxed, quietly confident service matches the coffee offering, recently expanding the filter options to include batch brew as well as by-the-cup Kalita Waves. Staffordshire roastery Has Bean’s more unique offerings are highlighted with panache, with the new set-up giving freer reign to showcase more exciting or out-of-the-ordinary coffees.

Also Featured in:

13. Kiss the Hippo Coffee Richmond

Copy Link
21 Sheen Rd
Richmond TW9 1AD, UK
020 3887 2028
020 3887 2028
Visit Website

Kiss the Hippo’s Richmond café serves as both neighbourhood standby and destination coffee shop, having moved from George Street to Sheen Road. Still pouring iced filter ahead of cold brew for the summer — thank you — the attentive service and luscious drinks make it stand out from the crowd.

Also Featured in:

14. Store Street Espresso

Copy Link
40 Store St
London WC1E 7DB, UK
020 8617 8760
020 8617 8760
Visit Website

The expansion of this storied name in London coffee has also served as a reminder of the quality of its original café, a couple of doors down from Anna Tobias’s Café Deco in the heart of Bloomsbury. A broadening of its guest coffee program has seen the likes of Bailies, Assembly, and even the brilliant Sey from Brooklyn grace shelves and grinders, and the interior lined with artworks — and constantly abuzz with coffee drinkers — has lost none of its charm.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Campbell & Syme Coffee Roasters Café

9 Fortis Green, East Finchley, London N2 9JR, UK

One of the most consistent cafés in the game and an East Finchley standby, Campbell and Syme is now back on full service, offering two espressos and three filters from its rotating cast of single origin coffees — currently, a macerated natural process coffee from Honduras and another from the well-regarded Aricha area in Sidamo, Ethiopia are standing out.

9 Fortis Green, East Finchley
London N2 9JR, UK
020 3489 4383
Visit Website

2. Workshop Coffee

1 Barrett St, Marylebone, London W1U 1AX, UK

Workshop has outlasted its former mini-chain competitors Taylor Street and Department of Coffee to be the best multi-site coffee operator in the city. Milk drinks are comforting, espressos are sweet, and filters are clean — with consistency across all of its shops. But there’s something a little secret about this one, tucked into St. Christopher’s Place, which makes it the visit of choice.

1 Barrett St, Marylebone
London W1U 1AX, UK
020 7251 6501
Visit Website

3. Kaffeine

66 Great Titchfield St, Fitzrovia, London W1W 7QJ, UK

This Fitzrovia café’s impact cannot be underestimated — even in the context of its second site on Eastcastle Street. Another Square Mile stalwart, the initially short-lived (but now happily revived) guest espresso program brought global roasters to the very centre of London, and in being weekends only to begin with, emphasised the rarity and uniqueness of the coffees served. Incredible consistency and a willingness to innovate: it is, refreshingly, as simple as that.

66 Great Titchfield St, Fitzrovia
London W1W 7QJ, UK
020 7580 6755
Visit Website

4. Formative Coffee

4 Butler Pl, Westminster, London SW1H 0RH, UK

Formative opened quietly in one sense, tucked down a deceptively high footfall thoroughfare between Westminster and Victoria. It opened loudly in another, with founder Ian Kissick declaring London “a labyrinth of homogenously [sic] humdrum cafés seeking to serve coffee to the public in an ever duller manner.” Woof. Together with a tight team, Kissick delivers a breezy, accessible approach to coffee’s flavour palette whose kind, considered service and Coffee A / Coffee B set-up anchor the fastidious attention to detail and quality that reflects most faithfully where it should: in the cup. Not humdrum, never dull, lacking exposed brick and consistently excellent: don’t call it a game-changer, but Formative is something to shout about.

4 Butler Pl, Westminster
London SW1H 0RH, UK
Visit Website

5. Omotesando Koffee

8 Newman St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1PB, UK

Speciality coffee — that is, drinks made with quality beans, precision, and if desired, milk textured into supple creaminess — is not hard to find in London. Speciality coffee — that is, quality drinks presented, explained, and served in a way that befits those drinks representing something culturally distinct — remains genuinely rare. Omotesando, arrived from Japan, eschews the airspace aesthetic, offers a service model designed for engagement over efficiency, and marries exacting preparation with the resonances of Italian and Japanese espresso cultures.

8 Newman St, Fitzrovia
London W1T 1PB, UK
Visit Website

6. Prufrock Coffee

23-25 Leather Ln, Holborn, London EC1N 7TE, UK

To be frank, Prufrock’s quality wobbled in its transition to being owned by Square Mile, one of the city’s pioneering, and still leading roasters. But the long shadow it — and its alumni — cast over London speciality coffee culture now has a bright future to match it, with a newly refurbished shop and a renewed quality to the drinks giving one of London’s older guard the gravitas it deserves. The introduction of a precisely engineered but deeply pleasurable affogato and the return of some of Europe’s most exciting roasters on the retail shelves recaptures some of the fun, moderately chaotic energy that made it *the* London coffee shop of the 2010s.

23-25 Leather Ln, Holborn
London EC1N 7TE, UK
020 7242 0467
Visit Website

7. Rosslyn Coffee

78 Queen Victoria St, London EC4N 4SJ, UK

With firm roots in both Melbourne and London’s specialty coffee cultures — the former established, the latter still evolving — Rosslyn is an illustration of how far London has come, and where it might go. Many of the shops on this list will unofficially recommend a lighter, fruitier espresso straight; and a richer, more chocolatey espresso in milk. Rosslyn goes a step further by selecting two different coffees from Origin to make the deal official. Paired with its menu of truly rare and special coffees brewed by the cup from frozen to keep them fresh, it’s one of the most considered offerings in the city, now across three cafés.

78 Queen Victoria St
London EC4N 4SJ, UK
07732 077870
Visit Website

8. Origin Coffee

65 Charlotte Rd, London EC2A 3PE, UK

Southwestern imports Origin have staged something of a London takeover since opening a flagship store on Charlotte Road in 2014, opening in Southwark and at the British Library — a display of specialty’s mainstream breakthrough. The offering — all roasted in Cornwall and now selected by two-time U.K. coffee tasting champion Freda Yuan — is perhaps one of the most progressive in the city. ‘Session coffees’: high yield, steady harvests with approachable flavour profiles, are set against monthly features, often focussed on a specific process, varietal, or, inevitably, origin. The mural behind the bar demands close attention. (The author worked across Origin’s sites for 15 months to June 2017, but has no further association with the company.)

65 Charlotte Rd
London EC2A 3PE, UK
020 7729 6252
Visit Website

9. Paradox Design + Coffee

13 - 23 Westgate street Unit A Netil Market, Hackney, London E8 3RL, UK

One of London’s best newish coffee shops makes the jump at Netil Market, London Fields, all while adding soft serve ice cream to its already strong rotation from Wednesday to Sunday. The rose latte shatters any lingering concerns about coffee being deathless, and a rotating suite of roasters keeps things fresh, with a choice of several bright filter coffees, frequently showcasing innovative processing methods.

13 - 23 Westgate street Unit A Netil Market, Hackney
London E8 3RL, UK
Visit Website

10. Browns of Brockley

5 Coulgate St, Brockley, London SE4 2RW, UK

Ross Brown is one of London coffee’s most irreverent, reluctant ambassadors. His eponymous shop is as much pillar of the citywide landscape as it is a neighbourhood essential; Square Mile’s iconic (if “steady”) Red Brick anchors the espresso offering, while DROP — a Swedish roastery focussed on juicy, expressive coffees, (sadly missed since Flat White’s defection to Dark Arts) — is a regular option on filter. A recent refurbishment has expanded and brightened the shop, but taken away none of its personality, which can also be found at St David’s in Forest Hill and Bon in East Dulwich.

5 Coulgate St, Brockley
London SE4 2RW, UK
020 8692 0722
Visit Website

11. Intermission Coffee

Unit 2 The Hardy Building, Heritage Ln, London NW6 2BR, UK

This cute spot in West Hampstead has come on in big strides, first since opening and second since starting to roast its own coffee — a transition that countless have attempted and many have failed. It’s also willing to keep what made it such a strong starter going, by bringing in exciting, conscientiously brewed guest coffees from U.K. and European roasters doing interesting things, rather than relying on the older guard, and also making oat milk free.

Unit 2 The Hardy Building, Heritage Ln
London NW6 2BR, UK
Visit Website

12. Esters

55 Kynaston Rd, London N16 0EB, UK

Tucked away in a residential corner of Stoke Newington, Esters is perhaps the platonic ideal of a neighbourhood café. Relaxed, quietly confident service matches the coffee offering, recently expanding the filter options to include batch brew as well as by-the-cup Kalita Waves. Staffordshire roastery Has Bean’s more unique offerings are highlighted with panache, with the new set-up giving freer reign to showcase more exciting or out-of-the-ordinary coffees.

55 Kynaston Rd
London N16 0EB, UK
Visit Website

13. Kiss the Hippo Coffee Richmond

21 Sheen Rd, Richmond TW9 1AD, UK

Kiss the Hippo’s Richmond café serves as both neighbourhood standby and destination coffee shop, having moved from George Street to Sheen Road. Still pouring iced filter ahead of cold brew for the summer — thank you — the attentive service and luscious drinks make it stand out from the crowd.

21 Sheen Rd
Richmond TW9 1AD, UK
020 3887 2028
Visit Website

14. Store Street Espresso

40 Store St, London WC1E 7DB, UK

The expansion of this storied name in London coffee has also served as a reminder of the quality of its original café, a couple of doors down from Anna Tobias’s Café Deco in the heart of Bloomsbury. A broadening of its guest coffee program has seen the likes of Bailies, Assembly, and even the brilliant Sey from Brooklyn grace shelves and grinders, and the interior lined with artworks — and constantly abuzz with coffee drinkers — has lost none of its charm.

40 Store St
London WC1E 7DB, UK
020 8617 8760
Visit Website

Related Maps