11 London Dishes to Warm the Cockles of Your Heart

44 Haven Green, Ealing

London W5 2NX, UK 020 8998 7998 020 8998 7998 Visit Website

Amina Hamdi and Hatem Kareem’s Tunisian restaurant dedicates a whole section of its menu to stews, and the brick-red mirmiz is the stand-out. The spine of the dish is not the rich chickpeas, tender lamb, or sweet peppers that make up its bulk, but the interplay of brick-red harissa, which Hamdi prepares, and tabel, the spice mix of fennel seed, caraway, cumin, and coriander seed that anchors many Berbere-derived dishes in the nation’s cuisine. With fluffy bread it’ll put a winter coat on any freezing night, which is apt because diners will have to travel to the restaurant to get both it and the warm hospitality which is undimmed by the temperatures outside. —James Hansen