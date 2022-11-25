The Best Cookies in London

Hearth Bakery’s baked goods are frequently built to reduce waste in the kitchen, and the latest cookie is a take on the famous speculoos spread, Biscoff. The Hackney Wick bakery’s version is made with leftover breadcrumbs that have already been used once, for making so-called “bread tea” — an infusion that can be reduced into “bread treacle” or turned into kvass. The soaked breadcrumbs are dehydrated, and then mixed with speculoos spices, creamed butter, and brown sugar, before being baked into a crumbly biscuit. Those biscuits are then simmered with whole milk, butter, and brown sugar, to form a rich base that can be blended into an otherworldly relaive of Biscoff spread. Half that spread gets mixed with Emmer flour, cinnamon, and egg, to be baked into soft speculoos cookies; the rest becomes the filling for a sandwich of those very cookies. The method is at once inspiring and intimidating, but the result is indisputably delicious.