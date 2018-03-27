Share All sharing options for: The 14 Best Places for Counter Dining In London

Pull up a stool for the pick of the capital’s best bar snacks, kitchen-side seats and countertop cuisine

From restaurants with stool space only to joints where the best seat in the house is up at the pass, eating at the counter is no longer a bad thing in London’s restaurants. It’s the place to see — the kitchen, the chefs and the action — and be seen. Let’s meet at the bar.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.