London’s best delivery food tends to come — no surprises — from the best restaurants in London, whether delivered through apps like Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat, or, better, directly by the restaurant. Or, even better, walk in for a takeaway.

This list includes many of those which were on the Eater London 38 pre-pandemic, plus those which have featured on past iterations. There are also notable additions from exciting restaurants which continued — through enormous, unrelenting uncertainty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — to cook, create, and serve their local neighbourhoods, and continue to do so now.