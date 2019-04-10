Share All sharing options for: The Best Places to Eat Near London’s Premier League Football Grounds

Premier League football stadiums — imposing, historic, and new, too — are dotted all over London. Near them, in the tangle of streets around, are restaurants and food stalls worth skipping a match day pie for: near Selhurst Park is arguably the capital’s finest jerk chicken; close to the Emirates are some of London’s very best Xi’an Chinese noodles. Here’s where to eat near London’s Premier League stadia.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.