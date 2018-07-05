Fried chicken is omnipresent in London. Originating from Scottish (chicken, fried, unseasoned) and West African (chicken, fried, seasoned) traditions, the dish’s London history can be traced back to Hannah Glasse’s 1747 cookbook ‘The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy’. London’s first experience of ‘American’ fried chicken (as it’s known today) came with the opening of Kentucky Fried Chicken in North Finchley during 1968. Countless accessibly priced chicken shops have since opened and become pillars of local communities, followed by a clutch of new establishments — all united by a ubiquitous passion for one of the world’s favourite comfort foods.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.