The Best Galettes des Rois in London

Eating at 40 Maltby Street is often described as a quasi-religious experience, but blessed is they who gets to try a slice of the Galette des Rois. The eponymous Epiphany Cake marks the start of an annual journey through en croutes and lattice pies, which mark the passage of time at the restaurant year-on-year. A flat, gloriously puffed-up golden crust is both fatty and frugal, absent of scoring apart from the crimped edges, but possessing unrivalled richness. Beneath a deep filling of almond frangipane lies a layer of apple cheese along the base — a Lithuanian sweet made from cooked-down apples that cuts through sweetness and brings the pastry and filling into harmony. Available in the shop on Friday 6 January, or as a dessert on the restaurant menu until the following Saturday evening.